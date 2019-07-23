Atera Unveils Community Features Board

Enables MSPs to Provide Real-Time Requests for Product Features and Enhancements

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atera , developer of the big data-based IT automation platform that combines Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), Professional Services Automation ( PSA ), and remote access into one powerful solution, today announced a community features board to encourage and facilitate the participation of Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to communicate with Atera’s product team about new product features and enhancements. Through the community features board, MSPs will be able to see the status of their requests and updates in real-time.



“The intuitive community features board empowers MSPs to suggest new ways to enhance our products to best serve their business needs,” said Gil Pekelman, chief executive officer at Atera. “As the IT landscape is constantly evolving, it is important for us to stay ahead of the curve. By listening to those on the front lines in business every day, Atera will be able to deliver the best product to MSPs worldwide.”

Atera’s new framework takes the MSP-centric approach to new heights. Now, Atera’s partners can submit feature requests directly to Atera’s entire product team in real-time. As part of the company’s listening efforts, Atera is offering MSPs quarterly fireside chats with the management team. To participate in the first webinar on July 24th at 1:00 p.m. ET, please register at http://bit.ly/32L5dkG .

To learn more about Atera, please call (877) 211-4666, email info@atera.com , or sign up for a 30-day free trial.

About Atera

Atera is the developer of a big data-based IT automation platform that combines RMM, PSA , and remote access into one powerful solution. Atera’s all-in-one innovative platform offers MSPs improved operational efficiency, seamless integration, end-to-end management, and disruptive pricing. To learn more, visit www.atera.com .

