Pharmaceutical Processing and Packaging Equipment Market worth $21.5 Billion by 2025

The pharmaceutical processing & packaging equipment market in Asia Pacific region, especially in China, India, and Japan, is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period(2019-2025).

/EIN News/ -- London, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest publication from Meticulous Research®, the global pharmaceutical processing & packaging equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to reach $21.5 billion by 2025, driven by growing aging population, rapid rise in chronic & infectious diseases, growth in the overall pharmaceutical market, growing technological advancements, growing need to comply with various regulations, and increasing demand for flexible and integrated pharmaceutical packaging equipment. However, demand of refurbished products and huge unused production capacities in the pharmaceutical sector may hinder the growth of the overall pharmaceutical processing & packaging equipment market to some extent.

The pharmaceutical processing & packaging equipment market is segmented based on mode of drug delivery, secondary packaging equipment market by type, end-of-line packaging equipment market by type, and geography.

Based on mode of drug delivery, the global pharmaceutical processing & primary packaging equipment market is segmented into oral, parenteral, topical, and others. Oral formulations are currently leading the pharmaceutical processing & primary packaging equipment market owing to higher preference for oral route of drug delivery as the most established and preferred route of drug administration by physicians and patients due to its ease of administration and patient compliance. In addition, features such as acute dosing, non-painful, and safest route of administration further support the growing demand for oral solid dosages and thereby related pharmaceutical processing & packaging machinery. However, parenteral formulation segment will witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth in demand for parenteral formulations is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases across the globe & resultant increase in suitable intra-venous drugs, increasing burden of neonatal diseases, growing preference for single dose administration of vaccines and drugs, quick onset of action & 100% bioavailability of parenteral administration, and patient compliance among geriatric patients. Thus, a surge in demand for parenteral formulations in the light of above reasons and at the same time development of new parenteral pharmaceuticals is expected to drive the demand for processing and packaging equipment for pharmaceutical formulations over the coming years.

Geographically, North America is estimated to command the largest share of the global pharmaceutical processing & packaging equipment market in 2019, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The largest share of this region is mainly attributed to the large base of pharmaceutical production in the region to cater the huge demand for medicines, stringent need of GMP compliance, rapid growth of ageing population which triggers the chances of chronic and infectious diseases in the region, and growing pharmaceutical industry. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to show a substantial growth during the forecast period owing to drastic ongoing shift of pharmaceutical manufacturing to Asian region, rising public & private investments to support pharmaceutical manufacturing sector, growing demand for medicines from aging population, rising awareness about healthcare, increasing focus of large number of pharmaceutical manufacturers in the region, and increasing consumption of generic drugs.

Major players operating in the global pharmaceutical processing & packaging equipment market are ACG Worldwide, ANTARES VISION S.p.A., BREVETTI CEA S.P.A, Cadmach Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd, CAM Packaging IT, Coesia S.p.A, Fette Compacting GmbH, Freund-Vector Corporation, GEA Group AG, Glatt GmbH, LINXIS Group, Harro Höfliger Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH, I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A., Uhlmann Pac-Systeme GmbH & Co. KG, Truking Technology Limited, Tecnomaco Italia SRL, Bausch+Ströbel Maschinenfabrik Ilshofen GmbH+Co. KG, IDEX Corporation, JEKSON VISION, Kevin Process Technologies Pvt Ltd, KIKUSUI SEISAKUSHO LTD., KÖrber AG, KORSCH AG, M.A.R. Macchine Automatiche Riempitrici S.p.A., MAQUINARIA INDUSTRIAL DARA, SL, Marchesini Group S.p.A., OPTEL GROUP, OPTIMA packaging group GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Romaco Holding GmbH, and Sainty International Group (SaintyCo) among other regional and local players.

Scope of the Report:

Pharmaceutical Processing & Primary Packaging Market, by Mode of Drug Delivery

Oral Formulation Oral solid dosage Pharmaceutical processing equipment Blending equipment Fluid bed machine Milling equipment Compression/press equipment Coating equipment Capsule making equipment Capsule filling equipment Others Pharmaceutical primary packaging equipment Tablet counting equipment Blister pack equipment Strip pack equipment Powder sachet filling & packaging equipment Bottle filling & capping equipment Bottle labeling equipment Oral liquid dosage Pharmaceutical processing equipment Sugar charging/transfer system Preparation vessels, melting vessels and storage tanks Stirrers and homogenizers Filtration units Others Pharmaceutical primary packaging equipment Bottle filling & capping equipment Bottle labeling equipment Parenteral Formulation Pharmaceutical Processing equipment Mixing equipment, preparation tank and other containers Process systems (SVP, LVP) Filtration units Sterilization tunnel Clean-in-place (CIP) and steam-in-place (SIP) system Aseptic inspection systems Others Pharmaceutical primary Packaging equipment Aseptic filling equipment Washing & drying equipment Nested filling system Blow-fill-seal (BFS) equipment Parenteral labeling equipment Topical Formulation Pharmaceutical processing equipment Planetary and homogenizer mixer Preparation vessels, reactor and storage tanks Colloid mills Agitator - stirrer Others Pharmaceutical primary packaging equipment Tube filling equipment Cream filling equipment Sachet filling equipment Other Formulations Pharmaceutical processing equipment Pharmaceutical primary packaging equipment Blow-fill-seal (BFS) equipment Pharmaceutical spray filling machine Others



Pharmaceutical Secondary Packaging Equipment Market, by Type

Cartoning equipment

Wrapping equipment

Labelling equipment

Cleaning equipment

Pharmaceutical End-of-Line Packaging Equipment Market, by Type

Case packaging equipment

Palletizing and de-palletizing equipment

Others

Pharmaceutical Processing & Packaging Equipment Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Switzerland U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Ireland Denmark Belgium Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Rest of the World Latin America Middle East & Africa



