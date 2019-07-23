Creator of The Hair Shield Introduces New Collection of Protective Bags that Store, Transport, and Restore Hair Extensions and Weaves

Launch Party Scheduled at The Slate Dallas on July 28

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to help women protect their investments in consumer hair enhancements, entrepreneur Delanise Carter has created the Hair Shield, a fashionable collection of specialty bags designed to store, guard, and restore hair extensions and weaves. Members of the press and professionals in the beauty industry will attend the Hair Shield’s private launch party scheduled for July 28 at The Slate Dallas, 2403 Farrington Street, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



“Regularly after wearing my extensions for an extended period of time, I remove them for a few weeks to give my natural hair some attention,” said Carter. “Typically, my routine consisted of tying my extensions with a rubber band and tossing them under the sink or into a drawer. When it was time for reinstallation, I’d find them frayed, frizzy, and frumpy. To avoid throwing money in the trash, I searched online for a product which would not only store my extensions but maintain its silky texture for reuse. It didn’t take long for me to realize that if I wanted such a product, I’d have to create it on my own.”

The Hair Shield is a protective scroll-shaped fabric that is made to keep hair extensions safely tucked away when not in use. With the aid of its satin lining, the hair extensions are prevented from dryness, while their beauty and moisture are retained for a long period. Clip-ins, sew-ins, bundles, glued tracks, and other types of hair extensions are neatly stored to prevent them from incurring unnecessary kinks, dust, particles, and tangles.

When hair extensions are removed after daily use, Carter says the owner can simply wash the extensions with shampoo and conditioner, dry them well, comb or brush out the tangles, and place them in the shield and store in a safe dry place. The following video provides step-by-step instructions for using the Hair Shield: https://thehairshield.com/pages/videos

“Since creating this product, my extensions have lasted longer and appear the same texture as when I first pulled them out of the box,” Carter added. “As a woman who has been wearing extensions for over 20 years, I can guarantee that you won’t be disappointed. No more bundles of hair scattered across your counter space, protect your investment and purchase the Hair Shield.”

