Verizon Authorized Retailer CellOnly Expands Westward, Acquires 18 Locations Across Wyoming

/EIN News/ -- CHEYENNE, Wyo., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Authorized Retailer CellOnly today announced the acquisition of 18 Wyoming Wireless locations across the state, bringing the retailer’s total footprint to 33 stores across the Midwest and beyond.



Wyoming Wireless stores in Buffalo, Cheyenne, Cody, Gillette, Green River, Jackson, Lander, Laramie, Pinedale, Powell, Rawlins, Riverton, Rock Springs, Sheridan, Thermopolis, Wheatland and Worland will now operate under the CellOnly brand. All 18 locations will retain local staff and management.



CellOnly is currently working to renovate all locations, with plans to unveil a fresh look and updated interiors at each store within the next 90 days.

As a Verizon Authorized Retailer, CellOnly offers the nationwide power and dependability of Verizon’s top-rated service, plus the comfort of working with friendly professionals close to home. At CellOnly, customers can find the best wireless plan to fit their needs, plus shop the latest smartphones, tablets and watches from top manufacturers like Apple, Samsung, Google, LG and more.

CellOnly’s sales associates are knowledgeable, professional and committed to helping every customer find the best product or service to suit their lifestyle, at the best value.

“We are excited for customers across Wyoming to experience the expertise and care that distinguishes CellOnly among other wireless retailers,” said Marketing Manager Ryan Bowden. “Customers leave our stores with more than a new device. They leave with a mobile solution that has been thoughtfully selected for their unique situation—plus the knowledge of how to use their new plan or product to best serve their needs. We look forward to serving each of the new communities we call home and raising the bar for wireless retailers across the state of Wyoming.”

In addition to its Wyoming stores, CellOnly operates locations in Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and South Dakota. For more information, visit www.cell-only.com.

