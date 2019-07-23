Google Cloud Platform Now Available Through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule

Google Cloud Platform (GCP) joins G Suite and Google Chrome on Carahsoft’s Largest Public Sector Contract

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has added the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to its GSA IT Schedule 70 contract. This newest contract award adds GCP to existing product listings G Suite and Google Chrome and makes these tools available to all Federal agencies as well as qualifying state, local, regional and tribal governments through Carahsoft and its reseller partners. The addition creates new opportunities to bundle and combine solutions to meet evolving mission needs.



GCP offers agencies a cloud service solution that is secure, scalable and built to leverage the latest IT trends, including Artificial Intelligence and Kubernetes. The platform is compliant with NIST, HIPAA, FIPS and additional frameworks and is FedRAMP authorized. In addition, GCP leverages encryption and trust policies to ensure that data is protected no matter where it resides. Google Cloud’s commitment to open source means that the platform can be adapted to meet specific agency environments and mission needs, providing customization and scalability across GCP’s cloud infrastructure.

“As data is being collected at exponential rates, finding tools that can help government make sense of all this information is critical,” said Terry Drinkwine, Vice President of the Google Cloud team at Carahsoft. “GCP offers agencies a solution that can be deployed in hybrid, multi-cloud and on-premise environments to ensure that they retain control of their data and remain compliant to the latest security standards, including FedRAMP. This flexibility is key as government IT teams seek to scale to larger volumes of data, and we are excited to offer GCP through our GSA schedule and reseller partners.”

This newest contract award significantly expands GCP’s availability within Federal, state and local government markets. GCP is also available on Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR), U.S. Communities and Internet2 contracts and purchasing agreements as well as Carahsoft’s reseller partners, extending GCP’s reach across the public sector. Combined with GSA, GCP is now available to Federal, state and local agencies across all 50 U.S. states as well as qualifying education institutions and nonprofit organizations.

GCP is available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule 70 No. GS-35F-0119Y and additional state, local and education contracts and cooperative purchasing agreements. For more information, contact the Google Cloud team at Carahsoft at (844) 554-6645 or GoogleTeam@Carahsoft.com ; or register for “ Save Time Finding Your Agency's Information with Google Cloud Search ,” a complimentary webinar featuring Google Cloud Search being held at 2 p.m. (EST), Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Google Cloud, VMware, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@Carahsoft.com



