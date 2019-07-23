Lee Brice "Rumor"

Two weeks after number 1 on Country Charts, Lee Brice single "Rumor" goes platinum

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A big congratulations goes out to Curb Records artist Lee Brice for his latest number 1 single, "Rumor" going platinum. This award is recognized by the single selling over 1 million units. “Rumor” has also racked up more than 200 million on-demand streams worldwide.

Brice Tweets, 'Rumor' is platinum, y’all! I have to shout out our incredible fans who have supported 'Rumor' by tuning in, downloading, streaming and coming to see our shows." He then added "None of this happens without you"

This making Brice's 8th platinum single which brings his total career certifications from the RIAA to 14 million.

That total includes the platinum album "Hard 2 Love", the two gold albums "Love Like Crazy" and "I Don't Dance", and two more gold singles for "Parking Lot Party" and "Boy"

