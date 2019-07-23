CGE Energy (CGEI) Receives European Patent for Vertical Axis Wind Turbine Technology

Innovative WIND•e20® turbine granted patent in Europe; a total of 5 issued patents

/EIN News/ -- BRIGHTON, Mich., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGE Energy, Inc. (OTCPink: CGEI), a leading energy solutions provider and developer of comprehensive energy projects, announced today that the European Patent Office has issued a notice of grant for CGE Energy’s European Patent Application No. EP2817510B1, based on International Application No. PCT/US2013/026240, entitled "Fluid driven vertical axis turbine". The Patent is eligible for validation in 38 European countries.



This patent adds to the list of other key patents that are owned by CGE Energy. The newly issued European patent includes multiple independent claims that cover many aspects of CGE Energy’s WIND-e20® vertical axis wind turbine, including its easy delivery, collapsible blades and crane-less installation. The patent covers the unique hydraulic locking joints within the turbine’s segmented blades, which allow them to collapse flat against the rotor.

Originally applied for in 2013, the European patent grant procedure involves substantive examination vetting the claims applied for. “It has been a long patent process, but now that we have received this patent, we have intellectual property protection to WIND•e20® in Europe through 2033,” said CGE Energy President and CEO Bryan Zaplitny.

Europe imports approximately 55% of its energy needs and have a population density 3.6 times that of the USA. European citizens therefore have less land available to service the energy needs of its citizens. With WIND•e20®'s significant power produced from its small 5x5’ footprint (20x20’ underground sustainable footing), this technology could have a strong impact on increasing Europe’s energy independence.

CGE Energy’s strategic manufacturing partner for WIND•e20® is Roush, headquartered in Livonia, Michigan. CGE Energy is also working with Roush’s team to patent innovations that will make WIND•e20® an integral part of the community, bringing positive impact to communications, life safety, homeland security and emergency response.

View CGE Energy’s innovative process for WIND•e20® installation here: http://cgeenergy.com/winde20install

About CGE Energy, Inc.

CGE Energy, Inc. makes it easy for businesses, local governments, and non-profits to receive the benefits of sustainable energy projects with no upfront cost. CGE hand-selects the very best facilities to partner with and turns their wasted energy into immediate and continuous savings for the customer. By uniquely selling sustainability-as-a-service, CGE’s proprietary Sustain business model delivers an exclusive combination of today’s best energy efficiency and sustainable energy generation technologies, including CGE’s exclusive WIND•e20® wind turbine.



To learn more visit http://www.cgeenergy.com.



Press Release Contacts

Alpha IR Group

Robert Winters or Josh Littman

312-445-2870

CGEI@alpha-ir.com



CGE Energy, Inc.

Paul Schneider, VP Marketing

248-446-1344

pschneider@cgeenergy.com



Forward-Looking Statements



This release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as "may", "will", "aim", "will likely result", "believe", "expect", "will continue", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "contemplate", "seek to", "future", "objective", "goal", "project", "should", "will pursue" and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations about its future plans and performance. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to us on the date hereof and speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.



