Global Tissue Diagnostics Market to 2024 by Product Type, Technology, Disease, End-User, Region

The global tissue diagnostics market reached a value of US$ 3.8 Billion in 2018



Tissue diagnostics include the analysis and testing of specific tissue samples by capturing the biological context of diseases. They are used to detect certain medical conditions like cancer and inflammatory disorders and reveal the exact type and degree of malignancy which assists in identifying potential causes and treatment options.



Tissue diagnostics are highly accurate, inexpensive and can be carried out by different techniques like core and open biopsy. Nowadays, advanced technologies like immunohistochemistry (IHC), in situ hybridization (ISH), digital pathology and special staining are also being employed for performing these diagnoses.



Owing to the declining fertility rates and increased life expectancy, the overall share of the geriatric population is currently experiencing steady growth worldwide. This is a crucial factor contributing to the market growth as older adults are more susceptible to chronic diseases and thus require frequent check-ups and diagnoses.



Apart from this, altering food patterns, rising alcohol consumption and reduced physical activities among individuals have led to a rise in the incidences of several lifestyle diseases. In addition to this, the rising prevalence of various types of cancers among all age groups has also led to a surge in demand for these diagnostic services.



The market to reach a value of US$ 5.5 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2024.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global tissue diagnostics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global tissue diagnostics industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the disease?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global tissue diagnostics industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global tissue diagnostics industry?

What is the structure of the global tissue diagnostics industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global tissue diagnostics industry?

What are the profit margins in the global tissue diagnostics industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Tissue Diagnostics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Technology

5.5 Market Breakup by Disease

5.6 Market Breakup by End-User

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Instruments

6.2 Consumables



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Immunohistochemistry

7.2 In Situ Hybridization

7.3 Digital Pathology and Workflow Management

7.4 Special Staining



8 Market Breakup by Disease

8.1 Breast Cancer

8.2 Gastric Cancer

8.3 Lymphoma

8.4 Prostate Cancer

8.5 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

8.6 Others



9 Market Breakup by End-User

9.1 Hospitals

9.2 Research Laboratories

9.3 Pharmaceutical Companies

9.4 Contract Research Organizations

9.5 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis

14.1 Price Indicators

14.2 Price Structure

14.3 Margin Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Roche

15.3.2 Danaher

15.3.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific

15.3.4 Abbott

15.3.5 Agilent Technologies

15.3.6 Merck

15.3.7 Sakura Finetek Japan

15.3.8 Abcam

15.3.9 BD

15.3.10 Qiagen

15.3.11 Bio SB

15.3.12 Biogenex

15.3.13 Cell Signaling Technology



