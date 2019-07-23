OMCM, MCRN, ACIA, and NRCG SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Acquisitions

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



OmniComm Systems, Inc. (OTCQX: OMCM ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to OmniComm’s agreement to be acquired by Anju Software, Inc. Shareholders of OmniComm will receive $0.41032 in cash for each share of OmniComm common stock owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-omnicomm-systems-inc .

Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Milacron’s agreement to merge with Hillenbrand, Inc. (“Hillenbrand”). Shareholders of Milacron will receive $11.80 in cash and 0.1612 shares of Hillenbrand common stock for each share of Milacron owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-milacron-holdings-corp .

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: ACIA ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Acacia’s agreement to be acquired by Cisco Systems, Inc. Shareholders of Acacia will receive $70.00 in cash for each share of Acacia common stock owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-acacia-communications-inc .

NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: NRCG ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to NRC’s agreement to merge with US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: ECOL ). Shareholders of NRC will receive 0.196 shares of the new company for each share of NRC common stock owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-nrc-group-holdings-corp .

