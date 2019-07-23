Microbial Fuel Cell Market To Reach USD 19.5 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

Microbial Fuel Cell Market Size – USD 9.6 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.9%, Microbial Fuel Cell Industry Trends – High demand for drinking water.

The global microbial fuel cell market is forecast to reach USD 19.5 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The microbial fuel cell solution market is gaining traction due to the increasing demand for clean drinking water. The growing focus on wastewater treatment will also have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Wastewater, being a primary source of numerous microorganisms, offers lucrative opportunities for the generation of electricity using microbial flora.

The use of wastewater for the generation of energy by digestion and generation of biogas is a well-established process in use at numerous wastewater treatment processes. The Microbial Fuel Cell (MFC) offers a scalable alternative with much potential. The technique also has an application to acid-mine water drainage treatment.

Moreover, the increasing investments by governments and other organizations for the development of cost-effective and sustainable fuel cell technologies will also drive the growth of the market. The Asia Pacific region, particularly India, Japan, and China, is forecasted to have a substantial annual growth due to the development of manufacturing hubs for cost-effective technologies, and due to the availability of less expensive labor and raw materials. This will also propel the growth of the market globally. However, the lack of availability of raw materials may be a restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Single chambered design held the largest market share of ~41% in the year 2018, due to reduced setup costs and higher power output. Also, the rate of oxygen diffusion in single chamber is generally higher than the double chamber design.

Mediated microbial fuel cell segment held the largest market share of ~29% in the year 2018. Mediated microbial fuel cells transfer electrons from the microorganisms to the anode surface, either externally or internally by the organisms itself. Internal mediators are cheap as they are exerted by the microorganism and also have no toxic effect on the microorganism. Some common mediators include methyl viologen, thionine, humic acid, methyl blue, and neutral red.

Wastewater treatment dominates the application segment with a market share of ~29% in the year 2018, closely followed by power generation. The segment is also forecasted to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. MFCs can be used for wastewater treatment systems to enhance water, energy, and nutrient resource recovery.

Food and beverages industry accounts for the largest market share of ~25% in the year 2018, due to the increasing demand of water for manufacturing of various foods and beverages.

North America held the largest market share of ~29% in the year 2018, owing to increasing government investments into the development of microbial fuel cell technologies, and subsidies and incentives offered by the governments of countries from the region.

Key participants include Pilus Energy LLC, Fluence Corporation Limited, Triqua International BV, Electrochem Solutions and Emefcy Ltd, MICROrganic Technologies Inc., Prongineer R&D Ltd, Vinpro Technologies, and Sainergy Tech, among others. The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global microbial fuel cell market on the basis of product type, design, applications, vertical, and region:

Product type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Mediated

Unmediated

Phototrophic biofilm

Soil-based

Others

Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Single chambered

Double-chambered

Stacked

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Power generation

Education

Wastewater treatment

Biosensor

Others

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Power

Agriculture

Medical

Education

Food & Beverage

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

