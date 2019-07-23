SmarTech Analysis Announces Release of New Report Analyzing 3D-Printed Metals Patents, Reveals Patent Strengths and Weaknesses of Leading 3D Printing Firms

/EIN News/ -- CROZET, Va., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry analyst firm SmarTech Analysis has published its latest metal 3D printing patent report. The new report, 3D Printed Metals: A Patent Landscape Analysis 2019 reveals hidden opportunities and threats, as well as company specific strengths and weaknesses based on objective “P-Score” analysis of the 3D-printed metals sector using Wisdomain’s ActionablePatents automated patent grading system.



Companies covered in this report include 3D Systems, Arcam, Arconic, Batelle, Boeing, Desktop Metal, EOS, ExOne, GE, HC Starck, Halliburton, HP, Honeywell, Johnson Matthey, Raytheon, Ricoh, Sciaky, Siemens, United Technologies, Velo3D, and Xerox. The report analyzes 3D metals printing-related activities of leading universities and institutions. In addition to institutional coverage, 3D Printed Metals: A Patent Landscape Analysis 2019 identifies the leading inventors in the 3D-printed metals field, who they work for, and the value of their patented inventions. SmarTech’s patent analysis also reveals the degree to which the public corporate strategy of major firms in the 3D printing metals space is backed up (or not) by patent strategy.

This report includes an Excel database containing 1,381 worldwide patent references for 3D printing metals and processes used to make them. This database will be a valuable resource to anyone researching the worldwide patent landscape for 3D printing metals. It enables them to determine the top cited patents in their field, how many patents are being filed each year, what patent families are already claimed and where new patent rights may be available. SmarTech’s research covers both granted patents and published applications. The information is drawn from U.S., EP, WIPO PCT, Chinese, and Japanese sources.

SmarTech believes that this report will enable purchasers to build competitive advantage based on a deeper understanding of the patent environment. For example, readers will be able to secure IP in the 3D printed metals areas that are less populated, and also avoid patent disputes in the future. We believe this report will be required reading for IP professionals at firms supplying metals to the 3DP industry as well as those at 3D printing equipment and service companies. It is also aimed at patent attorneys, engineers, investment bankers and others who need a comprehensive overview of 3D-printed metals activities.

Velo3D and Desktop Metal have impressive patent portfolios. Some of the most impressive patent portfolios are held by smaller firms. Velo3D is currently the top assignee of patents for 3D printing metals. SmarTech’s analysis shows that Desktop Metal has many quality patents based on P-Scores. Desktop Metal also has some of the most prolific inventors in the 3D printing metals sector and is especially aggressive in the patent applications space—it has twice the number of applications than the next company down on the applications list.

SmarTech’s analysis reveals a mixed patent story for established metal printer firms. The size of GE’s portfolio in the industry sectors considered in this report is consistent with the company’s ambitious goals for 3D printing metals. GE’s Arcam subsidiary gets particularly high P-Scores for its U.S. patents. EOS is also high on quality patents. By contrast, 3D Systems does not stand out from a patents perspective, especially when considered in terms of assignee applications.

Aerospace: an important source of IP for 3D metals printing. Boeing and United Technologies (UTI) are both forces to be reckoned with in the 3D printing metals space. Boeing’s 3D printing metals patents are widely cited, suggesting that the usefulness of these patents goes beyond Boeing’s internal needs. UTI is one of the most aggressive firms when it comes to filing U.S. patent applications in the 3D printing metals space, ranking slightly behind Desktop Metal and Velo3D.

China rising. U.S. entities are likely to continue to lead R&D efforts and U.S. patent filings for 3D printing metals in the near term, but may eventually fall, reflecting the negative macro-climate. For now, there are relatively few Chinese patents in this space. Chengdu New Keli Chemical Science is the current leader. Major players in the West are not investing in patent protection in China, since they may believe it affords them little protection.

Since 2013 SmarTech Analysis has published reports on all the important revenue opportunities in the 3D printing/additive manufacturing sector and is considered the leading industry analyst firm providing coverage of this sector. Our company has a client roster that includes the largest 3D printer firms, materials firms and investors in the 3DP/AM sector.

For more details on our company go to www.smartechanalysis.com

Robert Nolan

(804) 938-0030

rob@smartechpublishing.com

