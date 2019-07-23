2019 Best of FinXTech Awards Finalists Announced

Bank Director recognizes emerging financial technology solutions within their FinXTech Connect platform.

Bank Director has announced the finalists for the 2019 Best of FinXTech Awards, which recognizes the efforts of the emerging financial technology solutions within their FinXTech Connect platform that best help financial institutions grow revenue, create efficiencies or reduce risk.

Based on Bank Director’s in-depth analysis of each solution’s capabilities - including performance results and feedback from bank partners - awards will be given to the top-rated financial technology companies within seven categories, including: Best of FinXTech Connect, Best Solution for Customer Experience, Best Solution for Revenue Growth, Best Solution for Loan Growth, Best Small Business Solution, Best Solution for Improving Operations and Best Solution for Protecting the Bank.

Finalists of the 2019 Best of FinXTech Awards include the following technology companies:

Apiture Biz2Credit BlueRush CuneXus DerivativePATH EdgeVerve Systems, Ltd. Exagens Idemia Illusive Networks Hydrogen HTMA Holdings Inc. Mantl Narmi NContracts P2Binvestor Inc. ProPair Rippleshot Sandbox Banking Treasury Prime

Winners will be announced at Bank Director’s Experience FinXTech event in Chicago on September 10, 2019. This event brings together senior executives from across the financial space to focus on developing new business relationships, collaboration and strategic investments.

About Bank Director

Since 1991, Bank Director has served as a leading information resource for the directors and officers of financial institutions. Through its quarterly Bank Director magazine, executive-level research, annual conferences, and its website, BankDirector.com, Bank Director reaches the leaders of the institutions that comprise America’s banking industry. Bank Director is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. More information can be found at BankDirector.com.

About FinXTech

Launched in 2014, FinXTech is a resource powered by Bank Director, which specializes in connecting a hugely influential audience of U.S. bank leaders with technology partners at the forefront of innovation. FinXTech makes it easier for banks and technology companies to work together - through its exclusive in person events, editorial content and online FinXTech Connect platform. For more information, please visit FinXTech.com.







