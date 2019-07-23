Axcient’s Angus Robertson Selected to Speak at CompTIA ChannelCon 2019

Robertson to Present on New Revenue Opportunities with SaaS Applications

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient , a leader in business availability and cloud migration solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that Angus Robertson, chief revenue officer (CRO) at Axcient and member of the Business Application Advisory Council for CompTIA, has been selected to speak at the 2019 CompTIA ChannelCon Conference , the IT industry’s premier education, networking, and partnering event that is taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada from August 5 – August 7, 2019, themed “Game On.”



As CRO for Axcient, Robertson leads the strategic direction of the Sales and Marketing division, revenue generation processes, operations, marketing, and ensuring key departments are aligned to create the best experience for MSPs. He has more than 20 years’ experience in marketing and technology, and he is passionate about how technology can be applied to solve business problems.

“It is an honor to be selected as a speaker at ChannelCon,” said Robertson. “During the business session, I look forward to addressing actionable ways to help MSPs find new revenue opportunities for their businesses with SaaS solutions. This is just another example of how we are working toward driving cloud adoption in the market. We look forward to the discussion and networking at one of the best conferences in the industry.”

Robertson’s session, titled Top Solutions and Verticals for SaaS Applications: New Revenue Opportunities, will take place on Tuesday, August 6th at 10:45 a.m. During the session, Robertson will share insights on the top SaaS solutions and the leading vertical markets where they’re being adopted. The session will address potential alignments between solutions (CRM, financial, marketing, and more) and verticals, including consumer products/retail, manufacturing, telecom, and healthcare.

Robertson will also be moderating an MSP security panel, powered by Axcient, on Monday, August 5th at 10:00 a.m. During the session, panelists will discuss the importance of cyber security insurance, tops ways to protect clients’ businesses with a security strategy, what a security stack should look like, and how it should be integrated.

At ChannelCon, Robertson joins a lineup of distinguished presenters, including ChannelCon keynote speaker Shaquille O’Neal, distinguished Author Eric O'Neill, CompTIA’s President and CEO Todd Thibodeaux, and more.

“Each year the tech industry’s best business minds, innovators and thought-leaders come to ChannelCon for vendor-neutral collaboration, learning and partnership, resulting in new ideas and actionable advice that they can use to grow their business,” said Kelly Ricker, executive vice president for events and education at CompTIA. “We’re delighted that Axcient will join us in Las Vegas to share their insights and perspectives on how they’re helping their partners navigate these changes and thrive in an evolving market.”

Throughout CompTIA ChannelCon 2019, Axcient will engage with hundreds of IT professionals, industry analysts, and media. To secure an appointment with Axcient at ChannelCon, please visit https://axcient.com/schedule-a-demo/ . During the Technology Vendor Fair, event attendees are encouraged to visit the Axcient booth.

To learn more about Axcient, please visit www.axcient.com .

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability and cloud migration solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The Axcient Business Availability suite—which includes Replibit , BRC , CloudFinder , Anchor , Fusion , and the Axcient Cloud —enables MSPs to build secure technology stacks for their customers. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches , human error and natural disasters . For more information, visit Axcient at www.axcient.com .

Follow Axcient on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the more than 50 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world’s economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce.

Visit www.comptia.org to learn more.

Media Contact

Amanda Lee

ARL Strategic Communications for Axcient

(727) 272-0781

pr@axcient.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.