JobDiva Named #1 Among Top Rated Applicant Tracking Systems by TrustRadius for 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JobDiva’s recruiting and Talent Acquisition platform has been named the #1 Top Rated Applicant Tracking System for 2019 by TrustRadius. This is the third consecutive year JobDiva’s recruiting software has been named Top Rated by TrustRadius.



The TrustRadius Top Rated awards , in TrustRadius’s words, “are the most trusted in the industry, because they are an unbiased reflection of customer sentiment, based solely on user feedback and satisfaction scores.” Based on these assessments, JobDiva has been declared the highest-rated recruiting software.

“We at JobDiva pride ourselves on the consistent delivery of excellence to all clients and the workforce at large, leading to unparalleled results,” said JobDiva’s CEO and Founder, Diya Obeid. “Thus, it is exciting to be recognized as the leader by a source as unbiased as TrustRadius.”

About JobDiva:

JobDiva is the global leader in Talent Acquisition, Talent Management and Applicant Tracking technology, delivered as an AI-powered SaaS solution to the staffing and recruiting industry.

