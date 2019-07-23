BuyerQuest Contracts Release Guarantees Purchasing Compliance

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BuyerQuest, the global leader in Procure-to-Pay solutions, announced the release of their Contracts module to their Procure-to-Pay suite today. BuyerQuest Contracts guarantees purchasing compliance by codifying clients’ negotiated supplier discounts and making those pricing discounts immediately available in the BuyerQuest Marketplace.



The BuyerQuest Contracts module, as part of the broader Procure-to-Pay suite, maintains the same standard of user experience that customers have come to love about BuyerQuest. The straightforward but powerful tool allows for creating, maintaining, and most importantly leveraging Supplier Contracts in the BuyerQuest Marketplace.

“We are excited to introduce these new capabilities to the BuyerQuest Platform,” said Salman Siddiqui, Chief Product Officer of BuyerQuest. “Our contract module addresses an issue that impacts all procurement departments - ensuring that spend complies with the negotiated contracts. Purchasing will see immediate savings and process improvements with BuyerQuest Contracts as part of the BuyerQuest Procure-to-Pay suite.”



BuyerQuest continues to lead the Procure-to-Pay space with innovative procurement features designed in collaboration with their clients. To learn more about the BuyerQuest Contracts module and the full Procure-to-Pay suite, drop us a note at www.buyerquest.com .

About BuyerQuest

BuyerQuest is an enterprise Procure-to-Pay solution that delivers a world-class eCommerce experience to procurement organizations all around the world. Our software streamlines and enhances the corporate buying process allowing our customers to increase user adoption, drive contract compliance, and save money. Global organizations use BuyerQuest to fundamentally transform their procurement experience and more efficiently manage their entire procure-to-pay process. Please visit www.BuyerQuest.com to learn more.

