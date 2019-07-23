Atomic Data® Achieves SOC 3® Attestation for Ninth Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atomic Data, a local IT as a Service leader, has attained SOC 3 attestation for the ninth year in a row. The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) asserts the SOC 3 label on Service Organizations whose managed infrastructure and IT services:



Protect information from unauthorized access, use, or modification

Are available for operation and use, as committed or agreed

Protect information designated as confidential, as committed or agreed

The SOC 3 attestation is derived from testing and examination in a SOC 2® Type II audit. Atomic Data was recently audited by A-LIGN who deemed that the company met or exceeded the above criteria.

The SOC 3 report details Atomic Data’s constant dedication to Human, Physical, and Logical Security Controls. Atomic Data’s Human Controls, like annual background checks, non-disclosure agreements, and annual security awareness training, stress the importance of maintaining confidentiality, security, and availability of client data and services. Physical Controls, like 24-hour video surveillance and recording and proximity card-controlled doors, secure Atomic Data’s facilities while 24-hour two-factor access to data centers provide clients with accessibility. The Logical Controls implemented by Atomic Data ensure the operating environments are properly secured from network access. Highly-controlled levels of authorization, given on a per-user basis, and access are monitored for internal and external threats at all times. These, and many other criteria outlined in the report, assure our clients that their systems and data are in safe hands with Atomic Data.

“With our most recent SOC 2 Type 2 & SOC 3 reports, Atomic Data has once again demonstrated our commitment to our client's confidentiality, availability, and security,” said Craine Runton, Atomic Data’s Security & Compliance Manager. “In a time of targeted attacks on a multitude of industries, it is important for service providers to be able to not just ‘talk the talk’, but also ‘walk the walk’. Atomic Data does just that.”

As an early adopter of SOC reporting, Atomic Data first achieved SOC 3 attestation in 2011. The SOC 3 report explains how Atomic Data meets or exceeds the Trust Service Principles of Security, Confidentiality, and Availability put forth by the AICPA. The SOC 3 report provides an easily understandable glimpse into Atomic Data’s security and controls. The full SOC 2 report, which specific controls in a more technical format, is available for an in-person review upon request.

To Atomic Data, data security is paramount. To their clients, the SOC 3 attestation indicates that Atomic Data has taken the steps necessary to ensure the highest levels of safety, security, and availability. The SOC 3 report details Atomic Data’s ongoing commitment to their Service Delivery Philosophy: Safe. Simple. Smart.

SOC 2 and SOC 3 are registered trademarks of the AICPA.

About Atomic Data

Atomic Data ( www.atomicdata.com ) is an on-demand, always-on, pay-as-you-go expert extension of the enterprise’s IT team and infrastructure, always acting in the client’s and the community’s best interest. Atomic Data – SAFE. SIMPLE. SMART.

