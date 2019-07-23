Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market to Reach $193.24 Billion by 2022 at 7.6% CAGR: AMR

Increase in global economic, rise in government investments in the infrastructure sector, surge in the construction industry, and growth in urbanization due to increased population are expected to propel the global heavy construction equipment market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global heavy construction equipment market was pegged at $124.68 billion in 2016 and is expected to garner $193.24 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2016 to 2022.

Rise in global economic, increase in the construction industry, and growth in urbanization as a result of the increasing population has boosted the growth of the global heavy construction equipment market. However, factors such as carbon emission and the surge in oil-prices hamper the market. On the contrary, a rise in government investments in the infrastructure sector is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global heavy construction equipment market is divided on the basis of machinery type, application, end-user industry, and geography. Based on machinery type, the market is segmented into earthmoving equipment, material-handling equipment. The earthmoving segment dominated the market in 2016, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the material handling segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into excavation & demolition, heavy lifting, material handling. The material handling segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. However, the excavation & demolition segment held the largest share in 2016, contributing around one-third of the market.

Based on end-user industry, the market is bifurcated into construction, oil & gas, mining, infrastructure, manufacturing, and others (forestry & agriculture). The infrastructure segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. However, the construction segment held the lion’s share in 2016, accounting for more than one-third of the market.

The market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in 2016, contributing more than two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

The market report provides an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as AB Volvo, Caterpillar, Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. (JCB), Liebherr Group, CNH Industrial N.V., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., and Terex Corporation.

