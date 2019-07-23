Ameri100 Advances Google Partnership

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) (“Ameri100” or the “Company”), a specialized SAP® cloud, digital and enterprise solutions company, announced that it has made further progress in implementing its Cloud, Digital and Enterprise (CDE) solutions strategy, both in its Google Cloud and cybersecurity partnerships. Ameri100 is actively engaged with Google Cloud to facilitate SAP on-prem customers’ migration to Google Cloud. Ameri100 has also begun to offer a joint webinar with Google to introduce its SAP customers’ technical management teams to Google Cloud technology.

Brent Kelton, CEO of Ameri100, stated, “The achievement of Google Cloud Premier Partnership is an exciting next step for Ameri100. Having initiated our Google partnership and subsequent pursuit of Premier status in the Fall of 2018, Google has introduced a completely new partner management program that increased the requirements necessary to achieve Premier status. We remain confident in our pursuit and progress in reaching Premier status.”

Mr. Kelton continued, “Google Cloud is part of our commitment to Cloud, Digital and Enterprise (CDE) solutions. With SAP’s 2025 deadline on the horizon, Google Cloud is a compelling option for all of our SAP customers planning on migrating to SAP S/4HANA. An on-prem to cloud migration project is a significant commitment of resources for our customers. We are investing in tools to facilitate the migration, reducing both cost and time of implementation, as well as minimizing the disruption to our customers’ businesses.”

About Ameri100

Ameri100 is a fast-growing specialized SAP® cloud, digital and enterprise solutions company which provides SAP® services to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia, Ameri100 has offices in the U.S. and Canada. The Company also has global delivery centers in India. With its bespoke engagement model, the Company delivers transformational value to its customers across industry verticals. For further information, visit www.ameri100.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that relate to the business and expected future events or future performance of Ameri100 and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause its actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "targets," "likely," "will," "would," "could," and similar expressions or phrases identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Ameri100's financial and growth projections as well as statements concerning our plans, predictions, estimates, strategies, intentions, beliefs and other information concerning our business and the markets in which we operate. The future performance of Ameri100 may be adversely affected by the following risks and uncertainties: the level of market demand for our services, the highly-competitive market for the types of services that we offer, market conditions that could cause our customers to reduce their spending for our services, our ability to create, acquire and build new businesses and to grow our existing businesses, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, currency fluctuations and market conditions around the world, and other risks not specifically mentioned herein but those that are common to industry. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and risks, investors should review Ameri100's reports on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which can be accessed through the SEC's website. Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's beliefs and opinions at the time the statements are made. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Ameri100 undertakes no duty to update this information to reflect future events, information or circumstances.

