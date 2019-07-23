Arrcus Raises $30M Series B Funding Led by Lightspeed Venture Partners

Accelerates Customer Growth for its Simple, Scalable, and Secure Routing-Centric Network Transformation-based Solutions

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrcus, a leading provider of software driven solutions that power network transformation for the interconnected world, today announced $30 million in Series B funding. The oversubscribed round, which brings the total capital raised to $49 million, was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and included full participation from existing investors General Catalyst and Clear Ventures. Having delivered production deployments across data center, content delivery network, and service provider environments, the funding enables Arrcus to expand its operations to support its rapidly-growing customer base, scale strategic partnerships, and expand the reach of its market-leading independent network operating system, ArcOS®. With this announcement, Guru Chahal, Partner at Lightspeed, joins Steve Herrod, Managing Director at General Catalyst and Chris Rust, founder and General Partner at Clear Ventures on the board of directors.



Arrcus delivers high-density 100G/400G Jericho2-based solutions for hyperscale cloud, edge, and 5G networks, supported by the most flexible consumption model and the lowest TCO.

Arrcus was founded in 2016 by Broadcom and Cisco veterans, Devesh Garg, Keyur Patel, and Derek Yeung. The Arrcus team consists of world-class, industry-leading technologists, from networking, routing, infrastructure, quality and reliability, and automation environments, who have an unparalleled record of having collectively shipped 630+ production volume products and publishing 275+ IETF papers/RFCs while holding 190+ patents.

Company advisors include:

Pankaj Patel, former EVP and CDO, Cisco

Amarjit Gill, serial entrepreneur who founded and sold companies to Apple, Broadcom, Cisco, EMC, Facebook, Google, and Intel

Kelly Ahuja, former SVP/GM, Service Provider Business, Cisco & presently CEO, Versa

Fred Baker, former Cisco Fellow, IETF Chair & Co-Chair, IPv6 Working Group

Farzad Nazem, former CTO, Yahoo

Rajiv Patel, ex-VP of Engineering, Juniper

Shawn Zandi, Director of Network Engineering, LinkedIn

Nancy Lee, CHRO of Lime, ex-VP of People, Google

The company has delivered networking innovations and solutions that provide a single, unified architecture across physical, virtual, and cloud network environments while delivering operational flexibility, superior performance, and security. As a result, customers can cost-effectively design, deploy, and manage infrastructure today while seamlessly scaling to the needs of hyperscale cloud, edge, as well as 5G networks and beyond.

Arrcus co-founder and CEO Devesh Garg, said: “I’m thrilled that Lightspeed and Guru have joined the Arrcus team as they strengthen our infrastructure expertise and operational scale to support the ArcOS® production ramp. Business providers and enterprises alike want to move away from closed, proprietary, vertically-integrated systems and prefer the freedom of choice. It’s an exciting time at Arrcus as our disruptive vision democratizes the networking industry by providing best-in-class software, the most flexible consumption model, and the lowest total cost of ownership for our customers.”

“Data center, cloud-to-edge and 5G solutions, and the information revolution are all accelerating broad-based infrastructure upgrade cycles that require flexible, massively-scalable, and highly cost-efficient routing-centric networking solutions. Arrcus has solved these foundational challenges and has all the ingredients to lead the transformation for this large market,” said Guru Chahal, Partner at Lightspeed.

About Arrcus

Arrcus was founded to enrich human experiences by interconnecting people, machines, and data. Our mission is to provide software-powered network transformation for the interconnected world. The Arrcus team consists of world-class technologists who have an unparalleled record in shipping industry-leading networking products, complemented by industry thought leaders, operating executives, and strategic company builders.

The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

For more information, go to www.arrcus.com or follow @arrcusinc .

Media and Analyst Inquiries:

Jin Woo

+1 (408) 884-1965

press@arrcus.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d34e063-68c4-4f24-8470-3785ca70ff1a

Arrcus Co-Founders Keyur Patel (CTO) and Devesh Garg (CEO)



