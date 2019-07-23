Rackspace’s ObjectRocket Portfolio Offering Expands with Complete MongoDB Licensing

Rackspace now certified by MongoDB Inc. to support the latest versions of MongoDB

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace’s ObjectRocket portfolio offering has been certified as a worldwide cloud provider of MongoDB, a leading open source general purpose database platform.



With this certification, Rackspace has joined a select group of cloud providers to ensure end-to-end management and support for customers on current and future versions of MongoDB, with the ability to escalate bug fixes and support issues on their behalf. With this announcement, users of Rackspace’s ObjectRocket portfolio offering will continue to have seamless access to the latest MongoDB updates and features, backed by extensive database support.

“In a landscape where customers need the right tool at the right time, we are confident that MongoDB will continue to be a strong complement to our customers’ ever-expanding suite of database technologies,” said Stephen Nolan, ObjectRocket General Manager at Rackspace. “Managed MongoDB is a key aspect of our offering and area of growth for us, and we are thrilled to have forged a strong partnership and mutually beneficial relationship with MongoDB through this certification.”

DB-Engines ranked MongoDB as one of the most popular document stores in 2018, with 451 Research projecting the total non-relational operational database market to reach $6.9 billion by 2021, with a five-year CAGR at 27.9 percent.

“MongoDB is committed to giving customers the freedom to run MongoDB anywhere and that includes the Rackspace Cloud,” said Alan Chhabra, SVP of Worldwide Partners, MongoDB. “We are very excited about the strategic expansion of our partnership that allows Rackspace’s ObjectRocket portfolio offering to deliver a fully certified and supported MongoDB-as-a-Service. Rackspace has been known for years for their fantastic customer support and we look forward to working with them to serve our joint customers.”

New MongoDB features that are now supported on Rackspace’s ObjectRocket portfolio offering include multi-document ACID transactions, aggregation pipeline type conversions, non-blocking secondary reads, extensions to change streams and 40 percent faster data migrations. With the release of MongoDB 4.2, Rackspace customers will soon be able to take advantage of distributed transactions, client-side field level encryption, wildcard indexes and on-demand materialized views.

"We partnered with ObjectRocket in 2013 to architect and manage our sprawling and fast-growing database environment, which currently processes more than 1.5 billion messages per day,” said Jon Hyman, CTO and Co-Founder of Braze. “Rackspace’s ObjectRocket portfolio offering has database administrators and engineers who fully support our data, not just the infrastructure, and have worked with us to customize solutions that optimize for our various customer needs. We're excited about their certification and partnership with MongoDB.”

These new capabilities are just the latest in Rackspace’s unrivaled portfolio as the company continues to accelerate the value of the cloud for its customers.

About Rackspace

At Rackspace, we accelerate the value of the cloud during every phase of digital transformation. By managing apps, data, security and multiple clouds, we are the best choice to help customers get to the cloud, innovate with new technologies and maximize their IT investments. As a recognized Gartner Magic Quadrant leader, we are uniquely positioned to close the gap between the complex reality of today and the promise of tomorrow. Passionate about customer success, we provide unbiased expertise, based on proven results, across all the leading technologies. And across every interaction worldwide, we deliver Fanatical Experience. ™ Rackspace has been honored by Fortune, Forbes, Glassdoor and others as one of the best places to work. Learn more at www.rackspace.com or call 1-800-961-2888.

About ObjectRocket

ObjectRocket, a Rackspace company, offers database-as-a-service (DBaaS) solutions for some of the most popular open source database technologies. The ObjectRocket purpose-built platform with DBA service included, allows businesses to focus on their core value proposition. ObjectRocket provides scalable, fast, secure, and reliable MongoDB, Elasticsearch, and Redis database hosting and management backed with the expertise to solve the most challenging database problems. ObjectRocket works with popular public and private businesses including UnderArmour® Connected Fitness, Weight Watchers, Braze, Inc. (formerly Appboy), Tagboard, Untappd Inc. and SumAll.

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose data platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 14,200 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 70 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

Contact Mikala Ferguson

mikala.ferguson@rackspace.com

210.550.6452



