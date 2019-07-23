Metropolitan Logistics, LLC Lands First Two Federal Contracts

The SDVOSB will provide assistance to the Department of Veterans Affairs

/EIN News/ -- Woodbridge, Va. , July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In federal contracting, having a great past performance record can open up a wide range of opportunities down the road. After all, the U.S. federal government wants to build relationships with quality businesses that they can rely on. Although Metropolitan Logistics, LLC dba Metro Managed Services has recently won its first two contracts, they are no strangers to working with Uncle Sam. Their repeated success in federal contracting demonstrates how a business can scale this sector by establishing a solid reputation.

Founded in 2008, Metropolitan Logistics, LLC started out as a trucking company, but they soon grew to find their own industry niche. Mainly, the business handles logistics pertaining to electronic devices and large deployments network-capable equipment. In the past, they’ve transported computers, servers, switches, routers, and copier machines. Located in Woodbridge, Virginia, their main geographical range is within the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area, however, their services are available on a nationwide basis.

The business first got registered in the System for Award Management (SAM) around 2011. SAM is the required registration for any entity that seeks to obtain federal contracts or federal grants. Primarily, Metropolitan Logistics, LLC sought this registration so that they could be certified as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). This certification is particularly helpful in the federal sector since the government has an annual goal of spending 3% of its contracting budget on SDVOSBs.

“We’ve worked with dozens and dozens of federal and state agencies,” said CEO and Co-Founder Rory McFadden. It wasn’t until around April of 2018 in which Metropolitan Logistics, LLC made the commitment toward finding prime contracts in the federal marketplace. With their amount of experience working with the federal government, it should come to no surprise that they actually won the first contract they placed a bid on. Then, just a few months later, they won their second contract.

Both contracts won by Metropolitan Logistics, LLC were with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Currently, the VA is in the process of moving several of their office locations around. Metropolitan Logistics, LLC has been helping federal employees of the VA move their personal belonging as well as their electronics.

For maintaining their SAM registration, Metropolitan Logistics, LLC has been working with Senior Acquisition Specialist Justin Jones of US Federal Contractor Registration. USFCR is a third-party government registration firm. Contracting officers can always rest assured that Metropolitan Logistics, LLC government registrations, and certifications will always remain in compliance. On top of that, they’ve also had a federally formatted website created through USFCR’s Simplified Acquisition Program.

As for future aspirations in the federal marketplace, aside from bidding on more prime contracts, Rory McFadden says that the company is seeking to develop some teaming relationships. With their full range of services, Metropolitan Logistics, LLC brings a lot of capabilities to the table that larger federal contractors will find useful.

For more information, contact Rory McFadden at 703-655-1717 or at rmcfadden@metromanages.com



