Aptean Bolsters Executive Team With the Addition of Kevin McAdams as CFO

/EIN News/ -- ALPHARETTA, Ga.,, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, today announced the appointment of Kevin McAdams as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. McAdams brings more than 25 years of experience working with fast-paced technology companies and will be responsible for managing Aptean’s global financial operations.



“With Aptean’s goal of accelerating growth and our continued focus on enhancing the customer experience for all customers, we are investing heavily in our leadership, especially in areas like finance,” stated Aptean CEO TVN Reddy. “As a seasoned financial leader, Kevin brings a tremendous amount of expertise to our organization. I am extremely confident in Kevin’s ability to build a highly effective finance organization that will support our next phase of growth.”

Most recently, McAdams served as the CFO of Premiere Global Services Inc. (PGi). Throughout his tenure at PGi, he also held roles including Senior Vice President of Global Financial Planning and Analysis, Corporate Controller and CFO for North America. A Certified Public Accountant, McAdams has over 30 years of experience in business analysis, accounting, financial planning and financial management. McAdams began his career with KPMG, followed by leadership roles at Verizon Wireless, McKesson Corporation, MedQuest Associates and PGi.

McAdams earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Finance from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. In his spare time, McAdams serves and supports local charities, including Water@Work where he currently serves as a Board Member.

“Aptean has a thoughtful strategy and vision and is well-positioned to maintain its leadership in providing manufacturing ERP, supply chain and vertically-focused compliance solutions,” said McAdams. “I’m excited to join this already high-performing leadership team, and I look forward to building on Aptean’s strong momentum to accelerate the company’s growth.”

About Aptean

Aptean is a global provider of mission-critical, industry-specific software solutions. Aptean’s purpose-built ERP and supply chain management solutions help address the unique challenges facing process and discrete manufacturers, distributors, and other focused organizations. Aptean’s compliance solutions are built for companies serving specific markets such as finance, healthcare, biotech, and pharmaceuticals. Over 2,500 organizations in more than 20 industries across 54 countries trust Aptean’s solutions at their core to assist with running their operations. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com .

Aptean is a trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

