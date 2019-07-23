RANE Re-Launches Risk Intelligence Platform

Major upgrades to tools-based risk management application

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANE (Risk Assistance Network + Exchange) announced today significant enhancements to its online platform for risk and security professionals. The RANE platform provides exclusive access to RANE's community-based information and expertise across four main risk categories: Safety + Security, Cyber + Information; Legal, Regulatory, + Compliance; and Geopolitical.



Today’s enhancements demonstrate RANE’s commitment to invest in unique risk intelligence tools that improve situational awareness of emerging risks and threats, provide more efficient access to risk information and expertise, and drive better risk management outcomes.

Highlights of the new features enable members to:

Stay ahead of key issues with Risk Intelligence Briefs. Briefs leverage machine learning technology and trained analyst curation to turn large amounts of information into actionable intelligence. Briefs save time and effort with a more efficient process for information screening that enables teams to focus on higher level tasks and drive action through RANE’s global network of risk experts and service providers. Briefs also serve to demonstrate a firm’s commitment to proactive risk monitoring for internal auditors and external regulators.

Evaluate drivers of country level risk using RANE’s Global Risk Index and Dashboard. The index is a comprehensive view of individual country risk covering 190 countries across 15 risk categories. Using select source data informed by our panel of risk experts, our proprietary risk ranking methodology helps companies make more fully informed decisions when deploying assets, people, and capital. A toolkit allows users to evaluate risk within and across different geographies, and scores are complemented with relevant, real-time intelligence and mitigation assistance from RANE’s network of risk experts.

Gain insights from hundreds of knowledge-sharing events in a searchable Events Portal. RANE facilitates collaboration through exclusive summits, briefing sessions, webinars, and podcasts featuring experts from across the RANE Network. Members receive practical perspectives on emerging risk issues from top experts in their fields who share insights, best practices, and actionable strategies for addressing key threats. Members also receive written summaries that highlight the key takeaways and audio replays for on-demand access.

These new features enhance the platform’s current core functionality, which includes:

Smart curation of critical risk news and market information with actionable intelligence drawn from the collective wisdom of the RANE community. Best practices are organized into proprietary digests, interviews, advisories, and checklists to provide the shared insights needed to be more informed and prepared.

Access to a global marketplace of pre-screened experts and service providers. Members save time by connecting with leading experts to extend their professional network and find the specific help they need, with the peace of mind that RANE experts have been credentialed and vetted for quality and integrity.

Future platform enhancements are based on member input and include a range of peer benchmarking analytics and a set of online risk diagnostic tools.

"The challenge for risk professionals to find critical resources and access trusted flows of information on emerging threats often results in sub-optimal, reactive approaches to risk management," said Steve Roycroft, CEO of RANE. "Our focus is on delivering a powerful, 'must have' integrated platform and set of tools to enable a more proactive approach to managing and mitigating risk.”

For a demonstration of the RANE platform or to sign up for a free trial, visit https://go.ranenetwork.com/platform-relaunch .

About RANE

RANE (Risk Assistance Network + Exchange) is a network-based risk information services company. We connect risk and security professionals to critical insights and expertise, enabling them to more efficiently address their most pressing challenges and drive better risk management outcomes. RANE members receive exclusive access to a global marketplace of credentialed risk experts and service providers, proprietary community-driven risk intelligence, and a range of support services and risk management programs. Sign up for free at www.ranenetwork.com .

Contact:

media@ranenetwork.com



