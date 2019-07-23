Body Symphony Introduces its Founder, CEO & R&D Formulator, Dr. Max MacCloud

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, GA, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Viratech Corporation and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cambridge Golf (OTC Pinksheets: VIRA) is pleased to introduce Body Symphony Founder: Dr. Max MacCloud to oversee its activities as the Chief Medical & Science Officer, R&D Director, and Master Formulator.

Dr. MacCloud has been involved in the Health, Fitness, and Nutrition field for over 40 years. Growing up as a ‘husky’ kid in New Jersey in the 1960s, his journey and commitment to helping others overcome their health challenges began when he was just 12 years old. After being goaded into working out with his Brother-in-law (a NYC Police officer at the time), he was amazed at the tremendous difference he felt after just a few weeks. This led to a lifelong fascination with, and commitment to, helping others achieve their health, fitness, and appearance goals.

As an undergrad, long before the fitness boom, there were no viable paths to earn a degree in health, fitness, or nutrition (at least not ‘real nutrition’) so he focused on his other passions, Psychology and Parapsychology, earning his Bachelor’s Degree from the prestigious New College of Florida (the honors program for the University of South Florida). He reports that he probably spent more time studying health and nutrition than his majors. Being an ‘out of the box’ thinker from a very early age, Max went on to study and obtain his Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine (ND) degree, along with a PhD in Nutrition & Holistic Health Sciences over the next six years.

After over a decade of working with patients to overcome their health challenges using nutrition, physical medicine, and a variety of alternative approaches, he decided to go back to medical school to expand his training, choosing Osteopathic Medical school in particular. He learned that DOs (Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine) are more ‘Holistically’ trained yet have full medical licensure (the same as MDs). He hoped to be able to utilize many techniques that were off limits to NDs in most states. He attended and graduated from Nova Southeastern University of Osteopathic Medicine having won and completed the prestigious OMM Fellowship.

After a number of years of successful practice, Dr. Max realized that the most impactful way to help people was to focus on developing, manufacturing, and marketing superior nutritional products. This has been his focus for the past decade and has led Body Symphony to become an innovation powerhouse delivering a multitude of different offerings, all of which are produced without compromise to the highest standards.

Now with Body Symphony having the ability to utilize shared resources across the Viratech portfolio, Dr. Max and his team are currently developing multiple offerings that incorporate CBD and Hemp to exploit the tremendous health-related benefits. Dr. Max continues to remain excited at the prospect of continued innovation and sees many synergistic opportunities that will be able to fulfill his lifelong mission of elevating the health of the planet, one person at a time.

