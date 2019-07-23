Macro Snacks Coming to SnackNation’s Curated Boxes This August

New Macro-Balanced BBQ Sauce Flavor Crisps Arriving Just in Time for Summer

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macro Snacks and SnackNation are a lot alike when it comes to healthy snacking.



Macro Snacks’ new line of flavorful gluten-free, non-GMO and vegan macronutrient-balanced crisps have been specially curated for inclusion in SnackNation’s August subscription boxes.

“Macro Snacks fits into all lifestyles and redefines better-for-you foods that only focus on high-protein or low-carb formulas,” said Justin Wiesehan, founder and CEO of Macro Snacks. “We are thrilled to partner with SnackNation as we both believe snacks should not only taste good but improve overall well-being.”

SnackNation members will be able to enjoy BBQ Sauce-flavor Macro Snacks bursting with a sweet and savory, straight-off-the-grill taste that’s perfect for outdoor snacking.

Packed with 11g of plant-based protein, 16g of complex carbohydrates, 3.5g of fat and flavored with all-natural and organic seasoning, Macro Snacks are a delicious, guilt-free snack that helps the body perform at optimal levels.

Every 1.2oz bag (34g) of Macro Snacks is formulated to follow the USDA/FDA-recommended daily ratio of macronutrients (30 percent protein, 45 percent carbs, 25 percent fat), making it easy to indulge in readily balanced macros on-the-go.

“Our mission at SnackNation is to inspire more conscious food decisions,'' said Jordan Cohen, senior director of brands at SnackNation. “With their macronutrient crisps helping consumers practice mindful, balanced snacking, Macro Snacks aligns perfectly with that mission. We can’t wait to introduce them to hundreds of thousands of SnackNation members across the U.S.”

New members who sign up by the end of August will receive their platinum SnackNation box with BBQ Sauce Macro Snacks.

About Macro Snacks

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Macro Snacks is an independent manufacturer of plant-based, macronutrient-balanced snacks. Currently available for purchase through the company’s website and Amazon.com , Macro Snacks are vegan, non-GMO and gluten free. For more information, visit www.snackmacro.com or connect with the company on Instagram @snackmacro , Twitter @MacroSnacks or on Facebook at MacroSnacks .

About SnackNation

SnackNation is a tech-enabled snack delivery service that serves today’s most innovative, best-tasting, and emerging CPG brands to high-value consumers at their most engaged moments. SnackNation exists to inspire more conscious food decisions. Founded in 2014, the company curates and delivers great tasting, better-for-you snacks to more than half a million people in thousands of member offices nationwide – places like Microsoft, MailChimp, Soothe, and many more. SnackNation is committed to helping families facing hunger and has donated more than six million meals to Feeding America. SnackNation was named the 24th fastest-growing private company by Inc. Magazine and the third fastest growing company in LA county by the Los Angeles Business Journal. The company has offices in Los Angeles and Chicago. To learn more, visit SnackNation.com .

