Mobify Report Delivers First Ecommerce Benchmarks for Progressive Web Apps

Research helps marketers and ecommerce professionals improve micro-conversion, bounce rates and more as they strive for faster performance and better UX

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How does your commerce Progressive Web App (PWA) compare to others in your industry? While there are excellent quality tests like the Lighthouse tool , until now there’s been a dearth of metrics for marketers and ecommerce professionals to compare their metrics to industry averages and identify opportunities to improve their customer experience. That’s the focus of the 2019 Q2 Mobile Commerce Insights Report from Mobify , the market leader for commerce PWAs built via Front-end as a Service .

From micro-conversions and bounce rates to performance, the report helps companies spot and solve the major pain points that can take their PWA from adequate to superior.

Download Mobify’s free 2019 Q2 Mobile Commerce Insights Report.

“PWAs are growing in popularity as businesses discover how to bring the fast, engaging experience of a native app to a broader audience on the web, as well as the potential for a complete front-end PWA across mobile, tablet, and desktop,” said Mobify CEO Igor Faletski. “And with headless commerce on the rise, companies want to get the most out of their PWAs as an important component of their strategic front-end investment.”

The new report analyzes data from Mobify’s PWA retailers from April to June 2019 to provide benchmarks and actionable insights in key areas including:

PWA micro-conversion or continuation rates (i.e. the rates at which shoppers move down the funnel of a site)

Bounce rates, defined as the percentage of shoppers who leave a site after only viewing a single page

Pre-bounce rates , defined by Mobify as the percentage of shoppers who leave a site before the first page even loads

, defined by Mobify as the percentage of shoppers who leave a site before the first page even loads Performance benchmarks such as first and subsequent page loads

Download the 2019 Q2 Mobile Commerce Insights Report.

Learn more about Lighthouse testing here .

Read our guide to better understand how to boost site performance to improve revenue, conversions, and retention.

About Mobify

Mobify’s Front-end as a Service is the head of headless commerce. The API-driven front-end unlocks agility and powers fast, immersive experiences with Progressive Web Apps, Accelerated Mobile Pages, and native apps. The enterprise solution includes building blocks to accelerate time to market and reduce total cost of ownership, while providing the freedom to create a custom front-end experience for your headless commerce stack. As a market leader with 25+ enterprise PWAs including multi-brand, multi-region deployments with 75+ integrations, Mobify drove over $1 billion in Gross Merchandise Value via Front-end as a Service in 2018, and is projecting to double that in 2019. Customers include digital innovators like Lancôme, Pandora, Debenhams, Paula’s Choice, Crabtree & Evelyn, Mackage, Syo & Kioa, Carnival Cruise Line, Ann Summers, and Hobbycraft.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a27bff73-a928-44ad-b747-780c6fc02274

Contact: Betsy Kosheff Betsy@mobify.com 413 232 7057

New Benchmarks for Retail The first report on benchmarks for Progressive Web Apps shows retailers how they compare to others on metrics like PWA micro-conversion or continuation rates, the rates at which shoppers move down the funnel of a site.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.