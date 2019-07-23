Felix & Paul Studios’ Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Experience “Traveling While Black” Nominated for Primetime Emmy® Award

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, CANADA, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Felix & Paul Studios, the industry-leading creator of immersive entertainment experiences, has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Interactive Program for their virtual reality experience, Traveling While Black. This is Felix & Paul Studios’ fifth Emmy nomination. Most recently, the studio was awarded a Primetime Emmy Award for its VR experience, The People’s House: Inside the White House with Barack and Michelle Obama.





Traveling While Black was directed by Roger Ross Williams, the first African American director to win an Academy Award (Music by Prudence). Ayesha Nadarajah co-directed Traveling While Black in collaboration with Félix Lajeunesse and Paul Raphaël. Bonnie Nelson Schwartz served as executive producer. The 19-minute experience was produced in collaboration with Traveling While Black Inc., Oculus from Facebook, and the New York Times Op-Docs.

Traveling While Black is an immersive experience that immerses the viewer in the long history of restriction of movement for black Americans and the creation of safe spaces in our communities. The film transports you to historic Ben's Chili Bowl in Washington DC, where the viewer shares an intimate series of moments with several patrons as they reflect on their experiences of restricted movement and race relations in the U.S. Confronting the way we understand and talk about race in America, Traveling While Black highlights the urgent need to remember the past and also to learn from it, and facilitates a dialogue about the challenges minority travelers still face today. The experience can be viewed on Oculus Go and Oculus Rift Headsets at https://ocul.us/2Yg6Pnh, as well as on the New York Times Op-Docs page at https://nyti.ms/2BfRKFF. A trailer for the experience can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2RRNruy.

"It's an honour to be recognized again by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences," said Félix Lajeunesse, co-Founder and Creative Director of Felix & Paul Studios. "Since the experience premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival, the themes and ideas of Traveling While Black have resonated with audiences worldwide. We hope this nomination inspires more people to virtually step inside Ben’s Chili Bowl and join the conversation."

In 2016, Felix & Paul Studios was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for Inside Impact: East Africa with President Clinton and Inside the Box of Kurios, a collaboration with Cirque du Soleil Media, for which they won the Emmy for Outstanding Interactive Media.

Traveling While Black was supported by the 10th Anniversary of the New Frontier at Sundance Institute, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and ITVS, in association with The New York Times Op-Docs. The experience can be viewed on the New York Times website at https://nyti.ms/2BfRKFF and is available as a free download on Oculus headsets at ocul.us/twb. A trailer can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2RRNruy.





About Felix & Paul Studios

Felix & Paul Studios is an EMMY® Award-winning immersive entertainment studio, creating unparalleled virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality experiences for audiences worldwide.

The studio combines technological innovation with a unique, pioneering and in-depth approach to the new art of XR storytelling—creating groundbreaking original immersive experiences (Traveling While Black, MIYUBI, Nomads series, Strangers, The Confessional, Space Explorers series); awe-inspiring productions with existing franchises (Jurassic World, Cirque du Soleil, Fox Searchlight’s Wild and Isle of Dogs); and collaborations with world-renowned organizations, leaders and performers (NASA, SpaceX, President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, LeBron James, President Bill Clinton, Eminem, Wes Anderson, Brie Larson, Jeff Goldblum, Bill Murray and many others).

Felix & Paul Studios is the world’s only full spectrum immersive entertainment studio, showcasing end-to-end creative capabilities, technological know-how and proprietary tools all within one company. The studio’s platform includes industry leading 3D 360° camera systems, production/post-production software and processes for cinematic and real time interactive projects, as well as spatial audio capture, design and processing through its Headspace Studio division.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada with offices in Los Angeles, CA, Felix & Paul Studios has a highly experienced team of over 60 immersive media specialists and is backed by leading venture capital funds and institutional investors.





