A Personal Run-In with Lice Leads to a New Business

Lice Clinics of America provides guaranteed, one-and-done lice treatments in about an hour using FDA-cleared medical device that works where traditional treatments fail

Concord, NH, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The battle against head lice has gotten far more difficult in recent years as head lice have become immune to the active ingredients in the most popular lice products. A recent study found that so-called “super lice” comprise 98 percent of head lice in most states.



But don’t worry, super lice are not indestructible. Fortunately for families in the Concord, NH area, Lice Clinics of America® – Concord (https://liceclinicsconcord.com) is providing screening, diagnosis, and treatment for people infested with head lice using the AirAllé® device. It’s an FDA-cleared medical device clinically proven to kill live lice and their eggs, including lice that are resistant to traditional lice products.



Clinic owner Heidi Morley, a mother of two under three years old, discovered the power of AirAllé and Lice Clinics of America when a family friend got head lice last summer. “Last summer, we were having a play date when I noticed she had lice,” she said. “After spending hours combing her hair and dumping chemicals on her head, my friend called a ‘nitpicker.’ Hours and hundreds of dollars later, they still weren’t lice free. After some research, we found Lice Clinics of America and they went home lice free that day.”



The AirAllé uses carefully controlled heated air that is applied to the hair and scalp to dehydrate lice and eggs on the spot. The entire treatment takes about an hour and is guaranteed to be effective. To date, the AirAllé device has successfully treated more than half a million cases of head lice worldwide, with a success rate better than 99 percent.



“I currently work as a cosmetologist and I’m excited to transition into helping our community deal with head lice,” said Heidi. “While lice can be scary for all of us, it’s not as bad as you think!”



The Concord clinic is located at 114 Dover Road Unit #4, Chichester, NH 03258 and is open by appointment only. You can call 603-586-0445 to make an appointment.

About Lice Clinics of America

With 330 clinics worldwide in 36 countries, Lice Clinics of America (www.LiceClinicsOfAmerica.com) is the largest network of professional head lice treatment centers in the world. Its patented heated-air device, AirAllé, has effectively performed more than 500,000 head lice treatments. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences, Inc., which is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Heidi Morley Lice Clinics of America - Concord 603-586-0445 info@liceclinicsconcord.com



