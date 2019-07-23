Lincoln Electric Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights Q2 EPS increases 30.8% to $1.36, Adjusted EPS increases 4.9% to $1.28 ROIC increases 300 basis points to 21.0% Cash flow from operations increases 58% to $126 million $115 million returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LECO) today reported second quarter 2019 net income of $85.5 million, or diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36, which includes special item after-tax net benefits of $4.6 million, or $0.08 EPS. This compares with prior year net income of $68.9 million, or $1.04 EPS, which included special item after-tax charges of $11.5 million, or $0.18 EPS. Excluding these items, second quarter 2019 adjusted net income was $80.9 million, or $1.28 EPS, as compared with $80.4 million, or $1.22 EPS in the prior year period. The effective tax rate was 17.4% in the second quarter 2019 as compared with 27.0% in the prior year period. Excluding special items, the adjusted effective tax rate was 22.0%, which compares to 24.6% in the comparable 2018 period.

Second quarter 2019 sales decreased 1.7% to $777.0 million from a 3.5% decrease in organic sales and 1.7% unfavorable foreign exchange, partially offset by a 3.4% benefit from acquisitions. Operating income for the second quarter 2019 was $105.2 million, or 13.5% of sales. This compares with operating income of $94.6 million, or 12.0% of sales, in the prior year period. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $105.9 million, or 13.6% of sales, as compared with $107.0 million, or 13.5% of sales, in the prior year period.

"We maintained strong margin performance and improved cash generation, cash conversion and returns in a slowing economic environment,” stated Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we navigate through the cycle, we are focused on the successful execution of our growth initiatives, achieving operational excellence and maintaining diligent cost controls to mitigate the impact of moderating growth."

Six Months 2019 Summary

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $156.9 million, or $2.47 EPS. This compares with $129.7 million, or $1.96 EPS, in the comparable 2018 period. Reported EPS includes special item after-tax net benefits of $1.1 million or $0.01 EPS, as compared with special item after-tax charges of $24.0 million, or $0.36 EPS in the prior year period. Excluding these items, adjusted net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased 1.4% to $155.9 million, or $2.46 EPS, compared with $153.7 million, or $2.32 EPS, in the comparable 2018 period. The effective tax rate was 20.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared with 27.3% in the prior year period. Excluding special items, the adjusted effective tax rate was 22.4%, which compares to 24.5% in the comparable 2018 period.

Sales decreased 0.7% to $1.5 billion in the six months ended June 30, 2019 from a 1.3% decrease in organic sales, 2.4% unfavorable foreign exchange, partially offset by a 3.0% benefit from acquisitions. Operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $199.7 million, or 13.0% of sales. This compares with operating income of $179.8 million, or 11.6% of sales, in the comparable 2018 period. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $204.7 million, or 13.3% of sales, as compared with $204.2 million, or 13.2% of sales, in the comparable 2018 period.

Non-GAAP Information

Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted effective tax rate, Adjusted diluted earnings per share, Organic sales and Return on invested capital are non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses non-GAAP measures to assess the Company's operating performance by excluding certain disclosed special items that management believes are not representative of the Company's core business. Management believes that excluding these special items enables them to make better period-over-period comparisons and benchmark the Company's operational performance against other companies in its industry more meaningfully. Furthermore, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with meaningful information that provides a more complete understanding of Company operating results and enables investors to analyze financial and business trends more thoroughly. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed in isolation, are not a substitute for GAAP measures and have limitations including, but not limited to, their usefulness as comparative measures as other companies may define their non-GAAP measures differently.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company’s expectations and beliefs concerning the future contained in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “guidance” or words of similar meaning. Actual results may differ materially from such statements due to a variety of factors that could adversely affect the Company’s operating results. The factors include, but are not limited to: general economic and market conditions; the effectiveness of operating initiatives; completion of planned divestitures; interest rates; disruptions, uncertainty or volatility in the credit markets that may limit our access to capital; currency exchange rates and devaluations; adverse outcome of pending or potential litigation; actual costs of the Company’s rationalization plans; possible acquisitions, including the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; market risks and price fluctuations related to the purchase of commodities and energy; global regulatory complexity; the effects of changes in tax law; tariff rates in the countries where the Company conducts business; and the possible effects of events beyond our control, such as political unrest, acts of terror and natural disasters, on the Company or its customers, suppliers and the economy in general. For additional discussion, see “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended June 30, Fav (Unfav) to

Prior Year

2019 % of Sales 2018

% of Sales



$

%

Net sales $ 777,008 100.0 % $ 790,052 100.0 % $ (13,044 ) (1.7 %) Cost of goods sold 507,127 65.3 % 519,936 65.8 % 12,809 2.5 % Gross profit 269,881 34.7 % 270,116 34.2 % (235 ) (0.1 %) Selling, general & administrative expenses 163,388 21.0 % 163,940 20.8 % 552 0.3 % Rationalization and asset impairment charges 1,307 0.2 % 11,542 1.5 % 10,235 88.7 % Operating income 105,186 13.5 % 94,634 12.0 % 10,552 11.2 % Interest expense, net 5,898 0.8 % 4,812 0.6 % (1,086 ) (22.6 %) Other income (expense) 4,196 0.5 % 4,441 0.6 % (245 ) (5.5 %) Income before income taxes 103,484 13.3 % 94,263 11.9 % 9,221 9.8 % Income taxes 18,040 2.3 % 25,404 3.2 % 7,364 29.0 % Effective tax rate 17.4 % 27.0 % 9.6 % Net income including non-controlling interests 85,444 11.0 % 68,859 8.7 % 16,585 24.1 % Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ loss (8 ) — (5 ) — (3 ) (60.0 %) Net income $ 85,452 11.0 % $ 68,864 8.7 % $ 16,588 24.1 % Basic earnings per share $ 1.37 $ 1.05 $ 0.32 30.5 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.36 $ 1.04 $ 0.32 30.8 % Weighted average shares (basic) 62,305 65,337 Weighted average shares (diluted) 62,970 66,121 Six Months Ended June 30, Fav (Unfav) to

Prior Year 2019 % of Sales 2018

% of Sales $ % Net sales $ 1,536,182 100.0 % $ 1,547,748 100.0 % $ (11,566 ) (0.7 %) Cost of goods sold 1,007,880 65.6 % 1,021,078 66.0 % 13,198 1.3 % Gross profit 528,302 34.4 % 526,670 34.0 % 1,632 0.3 % Selling, general & administrative expenses 323,796 21.1 % 325,131 21.0 % 1,335 0.4 % Rationalization and asset impairment charges 4,842 0.3 % 21,717 1.4 % 16,875 77.7 % Operating income 199,664 13.0 % 179,822 11.6 % 19,842 11.0 % Interest expense, net 11,221 0.7 % 9,253 0.6 % (1,968 ) (21.3 %) Other income (expense) 7,959 0.5 % 7,892 0.5 % 67 0.8 % Income before income taxes 196,402 12.8 % 178,461 11.5 % 17,941 10.1 % Income taxes 39,492 2.6 % 48,782 3.2 % 9,290 19.0 % Effective tax rate 20.1 % 27.3 % 7.2 % Net income including non-controlling interests 156,910 10.2 % 129,679 8.4 % 27,231 21.0 % Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ loss (22 ) — (9 ) — (13 ) (144.4 %) Net income $ 156,932 10.2 % $ 129,688 8.4 % $ 27,244 21.0 % Basic earnings per share $ 2.50 $ 1.98 $ 0.52 26.3 % Diluted earnings per share $ 2.47 $ 1.96 $ 0.51 26.0 % Weighted average shares (basic) 62,733 65,458 Weighted average shares (diluted) 63,419 66,257





Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Balance Sheet Highlights

Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 189,861 $ 358,849 Total current assets 1,127,863 1,237,799 Property, plant and equipment, net 512,364 478,801 Total assets 2,394,333 2,349,825 Total current liabilities 571,011 538,182 Short-term debt (1) 30,110 111 Long-term debt, less current portion 710,458 702,549 Total equity 846,058 887,592 Operating Working Capital June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Accounts receivable, net $ 428,353 $ 396,885 Inventories 397,752 361,829 Trade accounts payable 254,814 268,600 Operating working capital $ 571,291 $ 490,114 Average operating working capital to Net sales (2) 18.4 % 16.5 % Invested Capital June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Short-term debt (1) $ 30,110 $ 111 Long-term debt, less current portion 710,458 702,549 Total debt 740,568 702,660 Total equity 846,058 887,592 Invested capital $ 1,586,626 $ 1,590,252 Total debt / invested capital 46.7 % 44.2 %

Includes current portion of long-term debt. Average operating working capital to Net sales is defined as operating working capital as of period end divided by annualized rolling three months of Net sales.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating income as reported $ 105,186 $ 94,634 $ 199,664 $ 179,822 Special items (pre-tax): Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2) 1,307 11,542 4,842 21,717 Acquisition transaction and integration costs (3) 1,014 788 1,804 2,695 Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories (4) 1,399 — 1,399 — Gains on asset disposals (5) (3,045 ) — (3,045 ) — Adjusted operating income (1) $ 105,861 $ 106,964 $ 204,664 $ 204,234 As a percent of total sales 13.6 % 13.5 % 13.3 % 13.2 % Net income as reported $ 85,452 $ 68,864 $ 156,932 $ 129,688 Special items: Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2) 1,307 11,542 4,842 21,717 Acquisition transaction and integration costs (3) 1,014 788 1,804 2,695 Pension settlement charges (6) — — — 758 Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories (4) 1,399 — 1,399 — Gains on asset disposals (5) (3,554 ) — (3,554 ) — Tax effect of Special items (7) (4,751 ) (784 ) (5,564 ) (1,165 ) Adjusted net income (1) 80,867 80,410 155,859 153,693 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ loss (8 ) (5 ) (22 ) (9 ) Interest expense, net 5,898 4,812 11,221 9,253 Income taxes as reported 18,040 25,404 39,492 48,782 Tax effect of Special items (7) 4,751 784 5,564 1,165 Adjusted EBIT (1) $ 109,548 $ 111,405 $ 212,114 $ 212,884 Effective tax rate as reported 17.4 % 27.0 % 20.1 % 27.3 % Net special item tax impact 4.6 % (2.4 %) 2.3 % (2.8 )% Adjusted effective tax rate (1) 22.0 % 24.6 % 22.4 % 24.5 % Diluted earnings per share as reported $ 1.36 $ 1.04 $ 2.47 $ 1.96 Special items per share (0.08 ) 0.18 (0.01 ) 0.36 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) $ 1.28 $ 1.22 $ 2.46 $ 2.32 Weighted average shares (diluted) 62,970 66,121 63,419 66,257

Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted effective tax rate and Adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses non-GAAP measures to assess the Company's operating performance by excluding certain disclosed special items that management believes are not representative of the Company's core business. Management believes that excluding these special items enables them to make better period-over-period comparisons and benchmark the Company's operational performance against other companies in its industry more meaningfully. Furthermore, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with meaningful information that provides a more complete understanding of Company operating results and enables investors to analyze financial and business trends more thoroughly. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed in isolation, are not a substitute for GAAP measures and have limitations including, but not limited to, their usefulness as comparative measures as other companies may define their non-GAAP measures differently. Primarily related to severance, asset impairments and gains or losses on the disposal of assets. Related to the acquisition of Air Liquide Welding and are included in Selling, general & administrative expenses. Related to the acquisition of Baker Industries, Inc. and are included in Cost of goods sold. Primarily included in Cost of goods sold. Related to lump sum pension payments and are included in Other income (expense). Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods, including tax benefits of $4,852 for the settlement of a tax item as well as tax deductions associated with an investment in a subsidiary in the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Twelve Months Ended June 30, Return on Invested Capital 2019 2018 Net income as reported $ 314,310 $ 259,995 Rationalization and asset impairment charges 8,410 28,307 Pension settlement charges 5,928 8,908 Acquisition transaction and integration costs 3,607 9,584 Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories 1,399 4,578 Gains on asset disposals (3,554 ) — Bargain purchase gain — (49,650 ) Tax effect of Special items (3) (11,295 ) 21,256 Adjusted net income (1) $ 318,805 $ 282,978 Plus: Interest expense, net of tax of $6,178 and $6,077 in 2019 and 2018, respectively 18,569 18,265 Less: Interest income, net of tax of $1,302 and $1,509 in 2019 and 2018, respectively 3,912 4,537 Adjusted net income before tax-effected interest $ 333,462 $ 296,706 Invested Capital June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Short-term debt $ 30,110 $ 1,889 Long-term debt, less current portion 710,458 700,194 Total debt 740,568 702,083 Total equity 846,058 943,508 Invested capital $ 1,586,626 $ 1,645,591 Return on invested capital (1)(2) 21.0 % 18.0 %

Adjusted net income and Return on invested capital are non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses non-GAAP measures to assess the Company's operating performance by excluding certain disclosed special items that management believes are not representative of the Company's core business. Management believes that excluding these special items enables them to make better period-over-period comparisons and benchmark the Company's operational performance against other companies in its industry more meaningfully. Furthermore, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with meaningful information that provides a more complete understanding of Company operating results and enables investors to analyze financial and business trends more thoroughly. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed in isolation, are not a substitute for GAAP measures and have limitations including, but not limited to, their usefulness as comparative measures as other companies may define their non-GAAP measures differently. Return on invested capital is defined as rolling 12 months of Adjusted net income before tax-effected interest income and expense divided by Invested capital. Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods, including tax benefits of $4,852 for the settlement of a tax item as well as tax deductions associated with an investment in a subsidiary in the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 and net charges of $31,116 related to the U.S. Tax Act in the twelve months ended June 30, 2018.

The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 85,452 $ 68,864 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ loss (8 ) (5 ) Net income including non-controlling interests 85,444 68,859 Adjustments to reconcile Net income including non-controlling interests to Net cash provided by operating activities: Rationalization and asset impairment net gains (355 ) (50 ) Depreciation and amortization 20,351 18,189 Equity earnings in affiliates, net (769 ) (839 ) Other non-cash items, net 1,325 (654 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Decrease in accounts receivable 5,629 561 (Increase) decrease in inventories (13,129 ) 153 (Decrease) increase in trade accounts payable (362 ) 1,670 Net change in other current assets and liabilities 28,595 (9,124 ) Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities (622 ) 1,016 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 126,107 79,781 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (20,262 ) (16,726 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (107,843 ) 356 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 8,410 109 Purchase of marketable securities — (129,122 ) Proceeds from marketable securities — 126,767 NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (119,695 ) (18,616 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net change in borrowings 29,980 273 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 323 637 Purchase of shares for treasury (85,330 ) (35,508 ) Cash dividends paid to shareholders (29,541 ) (25,589 ) NET CASH USED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (84,568 ) (60,187 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents 883 (12,940 ) DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (77,273 ) (11,962 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 267,134 369,056 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 189,861 $ 357,094 Cash dividends paid per share $ 0.47 $ 0.39

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 156,932 $ 129,688 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ loss (22 ) (9 ) Net income including non-controlling interests 156,910 129,679 Adjustments to reconcile Net income including non-controlling interests to Net cash provided by operating activities: Rationalization and asset impairment net charges 1,069 626 Depreciation and amortization 39,252 36,323 Equity earnings in affiliates, net (1,217 ) (1,377 ) Other non-cash items, net 5,719 6,648 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Increase in accounts receivable (21,271 ) (39,907 ) Increase in inventories (27,767 ) (27,899 ) (Decrease) increase in trade accounts payable (15,469 ) 4,861 Net change in other current assets and liabilities 13,947 12,384 Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities 812 2,220 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 151,985 123,558 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (36,513 ) (31,383 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (107,843 ) 6,591 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 8,712 227 Purchase of marketable securities — (218,667 ) Proceeds from marketable securities — 258,733 Other investing activities 2,000 — NET CASH (USED BY) PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (133,644 ) 15,501 FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net change in borrowings 29,977 210 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 960 2,599 Purchase of shares for treasury (160,914 ) (50,232 ) Cash dividends paid to shareholders (60,101 ) (51,250 ) NET CASH USED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (190,078 ) (98,673 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents 2,749 (9,993 ) (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (168,988 ) 30,393 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 358,849 326,701 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 189,861 $ 357,094 Cash dividends paid per share $ 0.94 $ 0.78

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Segment Highlights (1)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Americas

Welding International

Welding The Harris

Products Group Corporate /

Eliminations Consolidated Three months ended June 30, 2019 Net sales $ 476,607 $ 212,306 $ 88,095 $ — $ 777,008 Inter-segment sales 34,811 4,188 2,113 (41,112 ) — Total $ 511,418 $ 216,494 $ 90,208 $ (41,112 ) $ 777,008 Net income $ 85,452 As a percent of total sales 11.0 % EBIT (1) $ 83,072 $ 17,805 $ 13,488 $ (4,983 ) $ 109,382 As a percent of total sales 16.2 % 8.2 % 15.0 % 14.1 % Special items charges (gains) (3) 1,779 (2,627 ) — 1,014 166 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 84,851 $ 15,178 $ 13,488 $ (3,969 ) $ 109,548 As a percent of total sales 16.6 % 7.0 % 15.0 % 14.1 % Three months ended June 30, 2018 Net sales $ 462,515 $ 243,373 $ 84,164 $ — $ 790,052 Inter-segment sales 31,240 5,497 2,003 (38,740 ) — Total $ 493,755 $ 248,870 $ 86,167 $ (38,740 ) $ 790,052 Net income $ 68,864 As a percent of total sales 8.7 % EBIT (1) $ 88,158 $ 4,734 $ 10,157 $ (3,974 ) $ 99,075 As a percent of total sales 17.9 % 1.9 % 11.8 % 12.5 % Special items charges (gains) (4) — 11,542 — 788 12,330 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 88,158 $ 16,276 $ 10,157 $ (3,186 ) $ 111,405 As a percent of total sales 17.9 % 6.5 % 11.8 % 14.1 %

EBIT is defined as Operating income plus Other income (expense). The primary profit measure used by management to assess segment performance is Adjusted EBIT. EBIT for each operating segment is adjusted for special items to derive Adjusted EBIT. Special items in 2019 reflect Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $380 in Americas Welding and $927 in International Welding, amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $1,399 in Americas Welding, gains on disposals of assets of $3,554 in International Welding and acquisition transaction and integration costs of $1,014 in Corporate/Eliminations related to the acquisition of Air Liquide Welding. Special items in 2018 reflect rationalization and asset impairment charges of $11,542 in International Welding. Special items in 2018 also reflect acquisition transaction and integration costs of $788 in Corporate/Eliminations related to the acquisition of Air Liquide Welding.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Segment Highlights

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Americas

Welding International

Welding The Harris

Products Group Corporate /

Eliminations Consolidated Six months ended June 30, 2019 Net sales $ 934,326 $ 430,392 $ 171,464 $ — $ 1,536,182 Inter-segment sales 64,199 8,397 3,980 (76,576 ) — Total $ 998,525 $ 438,789 $ 175,444 $ (76,576 ) $ 1,536,182 Net income $ 156,932 As a percent of total sales 10.2 % EBIT (1) $ 163,488 $ 28,943 $ 24,007 $ (8,815 ) $ 207,623 As a percent of total sales 16.4 % 6.6 % 13.7 % 13.5 % Special items charges (gains) (3) 3,115 (428 ) — 1,804 4,491 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 166,603 $ 28,515 $ 24,007 $ (7,011 ) $ 212,114 As a percent of total sales 16.7 % 6.5 % 13.7 % 13.8 % Six months ended June 30, 2018 Net sales $ 897,287 $ 490,693 $ 159,768 $ — $ 1,547,748 Inter-segment sales 57,826 10,006 3,910 (71,742 ) — Total $ 955,113 $ 500,699 $ 163,678 $ (71,742 ) $ 1,547,748 Net income $ 129,688 As a percent of total sales 8.4 % EBIT (1) $ 164,839 $ 9,532 $ 19,382 $ (6,039 ) $ 187,714 As a percent of total sales 17.3 % 1.9 % 11.8 % 12.1 % Special items charges (gains) (4) 758 21,717 — 2,695 25,170 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 165,597 $ 31,249 $ 19,382 $ (3,344 ) $ 212,884 As a percent of total sales 17.3 % 6.2 % 11.8 % 13.8 %

EBIT is defined as Operating income plus Other income (expense). The primary profit measure used by management to assess segment performance is Adjusted EBIT. EBIT for each operating segment is adjusted for special items to derive Adjusted EBIT. Special items in 2019 reflect Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $1,716 in Americas Welding and $3,126 in International Welding, amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $1,399 in Americas Welding, gains on disposals of assets of $3,554 in International Welding and acquisition transaction and integration costs of $1,804 in Corporate/Eliminations related to the acquisition of Air Liquide Welding. Special items in 2018 reflect pension settlement charges of $758 in Americas Welding, rationalization and asset impairment charges of $21,717 in International Welding and acquisition transaction and integration costs of $2,695 in Corporate/Eliminations related to the acquisition of Air Liquide Welding.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Change in Net Sales by Segment

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30th Change in Net Sales by Segment Change in Net Sales due to: Net Sales

2018 Volume Acquisitions Price Foreign

Exchange Net Sales

2019 Operating Segments Americas Welding $ 462,515 $ (16,756 ) $ 21,512 $ 11,599 $ (2,263 ) $ 476,607 International Welding 243,373 (23,550 ) — 2,837 (10,354 ) 212,306 The Harris Products Group 84,164 (417 ) 5,656 (635 ) (673 ) 88,095 Consolidated $ 790,052 $ (40,723 ) $ 27,168 $ 13,801 $ (13,290 ) $ 777,008 % Change Americas Welding (3.6 %) 4.7 % 2.5 % (0.5 %) 3.0 % International Welding (9.7 %) — 1.2 % (4.3 %) (12.8 %) The Harris Products Group (0.5 %) 6.7 % (0.8 %) (0.8 %) 4.7 % Consolidated (5.2 %) 3.4 % 1.7 % (1.7 %) (1.7 %) Six Months Ended June 30th Change in Net Sales by Segment Change in Net Sales due to: Net Sales

2018 Volume Acquisitions Price Foreign

Exchange Net Sales

2019 Operating Segments Americas Welding $ 897,287 $ (29,151 ) $ 34,232 $ 39,027 $ (7,069 ) $ 934,326 International Welding 490,693 (41,467 ) — 9,312 (28,146 ) 430,392 The Harris Products Group 159,768 2,544 11,430 (185 ) (2,093 ) 171,464 Consolidated $ 1,547,748 $ (68,074 ) $ 45,662 $ 48,154 $ (37,308 ) $ 1,536,182 % Change Americas Welding (3.2 %) 3.8 % 4.3 % (0.8 %) 4.1 % International Welding (8.5 %) — 1.9 % (5.7 %) (12.3 %) The Harris Products Group 1.6 % 7.2 % (0.1 %) (1.3 %) 7.3 % Consolidated (4.4 %) 3.0 % 3.1 % (2.4 %) (0.7 %)



