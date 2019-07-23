Protein Bar Markets, 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Bar Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Protein Bar Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.23% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2024.



Key Highlights



The increasing demand among consumers, for convenience foods, is driving the protein bar market. The major consumers are not only sports athletes, but also those who want to have a wholesome meal without the trouble of cooking prefer buying protein bars, owing to reasons, such as weight management, improved muscle mass, and increasing energy.

Moreover, marketing campaigns of protein bars by the fitness clubs, as a substitute for meal replacement has skyrocketed the sales of protein bars. With increasing number of health clubs and growing awareness for protein bars, the market is expected to spur the demand during the forecast period.

Major Market Trends



Evolving Fitness Trends Leading to High Protein Rich Diet



Protein is an important element that supports fitness progress. Therefore, consumers are opting weight management and energy products, such as protein bars, to remain fit and healthy. Owing to higher nutrition levels in protein bars, they are gaining prominence among the health-conscious consumers, as a nutritious protein bar can provide the ideal protein balance for a busy and healthy lifestyle.



Additionally, supplementing meals with bars is expected to increase protein intake, without adding unnecessary calories or carbohydrates. These fitness trends are expected to augment the demand for protein bars, as they play a major role in providing essential nutrients and proteins, increase energy levels, and enhance muscle mass.



Fastest Growing Market for Protein Bars Consumption



North America protein bar market is almost in saturating phase, whereas Europe and Asia-Pacific markets are getting high pace in both production and consumption. Europe held 26% of the global market share in 2016. Healthy snacks and food supplements are on the rise, with a high protein bar brand, demonstrating huge success in the United Kingdom and China.



Natural and Non-GMO protein bars are on track to become the best-selling wholesome protein bar in these regions. Asian market influence is increasing in the global protein bar market, with increasing potential and product innovation in China, India, and other countries.



Competitive Landscape



The most active companies in the protein bar market include key players, such as The Kellogg Company, General Mills, Inc., Mars, Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation, The Whitewave Foods Company, Small Planet Foods, Inc., Premier Nutrition Corporation, Quest Nutrition, Llc, Musclepharm, The Balance Bar Company, and Quest Nutrition LLC, among others.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Distribution Channel

5.1.1 Supermarket/Hypermarket

5.1.2 Convenience Stores

5.1.3 Specialist Retailers

5.1.4 Online Stores

5.1.5 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Russia

5.2.2.5 Italy

5.2.2.6 Spain

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 India

5.2.3.2 China

5.2.3.3 Australia

5.2.3.4 Japan

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 UAE

5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.3 Rest of MEA



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Key Strategies Adopted

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Abbott Nutrition Manufacturing Inc.

6.4.2 Atkins Nutritionals Inc.

6.4.3 Caveman Foods LLC

6.4.4 Clif Bar & Company

6.4.5 General Mills Inc.

6.4.6 Hormel Foods Corporation

6.4.7 MARS Incorporated.

6.4.8 The Nature's Bounty Co.

6.4.9 Quest Nutrition LLC



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



