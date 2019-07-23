ZINFI Partner Portal Plays a Key Role in NEC Upgrade Campaign Executed by Central Telephone Sales and Service

/EIN News/ -- NEC Partner Uses the Partner Portal to Download and Co-brand Direct Mail Brochure in Coordination with a Telephone Campaign Touting Phone System Upgrade

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc ., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, today announced a successful engagement with Central Telephone Sales and Service, a communications systems provider selling to businesses in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area. Central Telephone is an NEC Corporation of America ( NEC ) partner reselling a variety of NEC’s unified communications solutions, including the SL2100 and UNIVERGE® SV9100.

Generating customer awareness of NEC solutions, what they can do, and how they can help businesses perform more efficiently and cost-effectively is one of Central Telephone’s biggest challenges. When NEC recently held a promotion designed to motivate customers to upgrade from the UNIVERGE SV8100 platform to the SV9100, Central Telephone needed a good way to inform customers about the promotion and educate them about the benefits of an upgrade. The NEC Channel Digital Marketing portal, which uses ZINFI Unified Channel Management (UCM) software, provided the solution.

With the ZINFI-powered partner portal, NEC offers partners an easy-to-use, web-based tool for finding appropriate marketing and sales assets, campaigns and other materials to generate awareness among their target audience and stimulate interest in specific NEC solutions.

During NEC’s SV9100 upgrade promotion, Central Telephone was able to quickly find and download a print-quality brochure directly related to the promotion, co-brand it, send it to current customers and follow up with a highly targeted telephone campaign. “It helped keep our name in front of the customer and keep NEC in front of the customer while we were also calling them,” says Nye McCarty, Central Telephone’s general manager. “We sold quite a few upgrades as a result. It worked really well while that promotion was on.”

McCarty looks forward to using the partner portal for future initiatives, and plans to have each of his team members use the portal to assemble product-specific marketing and sales assets to mail to customers and prospects on a monthly basis. He is currently working with ZINFI and NEC to identify and access the most current and relevant content for Central Telephone’s customer base.

In 2018, ZINFI received recognition for its channel marketing automation leadership in two separate analyst reports from Forrester Research. Most recently, ZINFI was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2018 report , earning 13 perfect (5.0) scores for a broad range of specific evaluation criteria. Forrester cited ZINFI’s horizontal approach to the market and its “strong engineering pedigree,” noting that “ZINFI’s PRM solution provides robust global capabilities with excellent functionality, flexibility through a modular approach, and infinite customizations for complex channel environments.” Earlier in 2018, ZINFI was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2018 report , which praised the “robust functionality, modularity, and customizations” of ZINFI’s Unified Channel Management (UCM) platform—the only solution in the marketplace developed as a native platform for complete integration of partner relationship management (PRM), partner marketing management (PMM) and partner sales management (PSM).

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI’s global marketing services team members.

About Central Telephone Sales and Service

Since 1979 Central Telephone Sales and Service has provided Minneapolis, St. Paul and the metro area with the latest in telecommunications technologies. More than just offering cutting-edge technology, we pride ourselves on our fast, reliable service. Because today’s business culture demands that we be connected round the clock, we design, maintain and install telephone systems (we specialize in NEC and Star2Star systems) and build customized solutions for unified messaging, allowing your business to stay online 24/7. Whether you need a digital or VoIP system, hosted on-premise or in the cloud, we can help. With an extensive on-site inventory of parts and equipment, our expert technicians are able to service, repair, upgrade and relocate existing telephone systems, too. We also provide cable infrastructure for both voice and data networks. Visit us at https://www.centraltelephone.com/ .

About NEC Corporation of America

NEC Corporation of America (NEC) is a leading technology integrator providing solutions that improve the way people work and communicate. NEC delivers integrated Solutions for Society that are aligned with our customers' priorities to create new value for people, businesses and society, with a special focus on safety, security and efficiency. We deliver one of the industry's strongest and most innovative portfolios of communications, analytics, security, biometrics and technology solutions that unleash customers' productivity potential. Through these solutions, NEC combines its best-in-class solutions and technology, and leverages a robust partner ecosystem to solve today's most complex business problems. NEC Corporation of America is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, a global technology leader with a presence in 160 countries and $25 billion in revenues. For more information, please visit www.necam.com .

