WANdisco and Enable Data Join Forces to Quickly Migrate Hadoop Analytical Workloads to Databricks in the Azure Cloud

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif. and MINNEAPOLIS, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WANdisco (LSE: WAND), the LiveData company, and Enable Data , a leading provider of advanced data, application and cloud engineering services, announced a partnership to accelerate the migration of data and analytics workloads to Microsoft Azure Cloud. The integration between Azure Databricks, WANdisco and Enable Data provides a proven, scalable solution that offers non-blocking and continuous data migration. It offers an automatic transition from Hadoop Distributed File System to Azure Data Lake Storage while enabling a hybrid cloud architecture to migrate petabyte-scale data without disrupting analytics applications. Working with Fortune 500 companies, Enable Data has collaborated with Databricks for nearly four years and is a Microsoft Certified Partner with more than 20 years’ experience successfully working with data lakes, cloud migrations, distributed processing engines and data science platforms.

“I’m excited by the partnership between Azure, Databricks, WANdisco and Enable Data, which will enable customers to accelerate their adoption of cloud services and remove risk in moving production Hadoop environments to the cloud,” said Enable Data founder Chris Mische. “The partnership puts customers in a position to scale their data platforms by incorporating additional data sets and to support business use cases.”

The migration of complex and vitally important big data to the Azure Cloud is critical to maximize modern data and AI services for organizations seeking digital transformation. Data and analytics fuel business decision making and continues to mature as more data is generated, and analytics advance into prescriptive and learning algorithms. Data must be accessible on the cloud or within a hybrid architecture, however, to maximize these services.



With LiveMigrator, enterprise can automate the seamless migration of on-premise data to the cloud while WANdisco's Fusion technology maintains the migrated data to be consistent with on-premise data, forming a hybrid cloud. Data stays coordinated and secure while enabling enterprises to exactly conform to availability and performance service level agreements. Migrating all data in a single pass without a costly interruption to service, WANdisco LiveMigrator is the only solution that can fulfill data migration at significantly greater speed than previously available.

“Combining WANdisco’s LiveMigrator technology and Enable Data’s big data migration experience provides an automated solution for migrating data to the cloud which is non disruptive to the ongoing business operations and ultimately de-risks the process of migration. We are hugely excited to work alongside Enable Data to accelerate customers’ journey to the cloud,” said WANdisco CEO David Richards.

Bringing the WANdisco Fusion Platform capabilities of distributed computing using the highly secure consensus technology, bi-directional selective replication system, and ultra-fast non-blocking scanner together with Enable Data services creates a technology-agnostic approach to cloud data strategy, guiding businesses toward options that best fit their business needs.

The WANdisco and Enable Data partnership introduces product integrations that allow faster migration of Hadoop analytics workloads and a hybrid big data architecture:

Scale and flexibility of cloud, hybrid cloud, and multi-cloud to be purpose built

Machine learning and analytics availability for extracting insights from data as well as approaches to automating decision making capabilities

Advanced infrastructure at your service to increase compute power and storage risk-free

Decouple persistent clusters, separating storage from compute

Provide uninterrupted on-premises operations ingestion, creation or data use during migration

About WANdisco

WANdisco is the LiveData company that empowers enterprises to revolutionize their IT infrastructure with its groundbreaking distributed coordination engine (DConE) in the WANdisco Fusion platform, enabling companies to generate hyperscale economics with the same IT budget — across multiple development environments, data centers, and cloud providers. WANdisco Fusion powers hundreds of the Global 2000, including Cisco Systems, Allianz, AMD, Juniper, Morgan Stanley and more. With significant OEM relationships with IBM and Dell EMC and go-to-market partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle, Alibaba and other industry titans – WANdisco is igniting a LiveData movement worldwide.

For more information on WANdisco, visit www.wandisco.com ﻿ .

About Enable Data

Enable Data focuses on modernizing the data platform in the cloud for the enterprise by leveraging senior resources to lead strategy, architecture review sessions, and hands-on workshops. Due to the significant shortage of experienced resources in the industry, we provide clients with consultants that have expertise in data engineering, data science and devops. Enable Data helps accelerate the adoption of big data/fast data and allows businesses to gain insight to grow top line revenue. For more info, visit www.enabledata.com .

