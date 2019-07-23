First National Corporation Announces Second Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- STRASBURG, Va., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (NASDAQ:FXNC) reported net income of $2.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $2.5 million or $0.49 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in net income resulted primarily from a $366 thousand increase in noninterest expense and a $200 thousand increase in the provision for loan losses, which were partially offset by a $134 thousand increase in net interest income.



Highlights for the second quarter of 2019:

Loan growth of $24.4 million during the quarter



Return on average equity of 11.76%



Return on average assets of 1.08%



Net interest margin of 3.88%



Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.23% of assets



Total assets reached $778.4 million



”We are pleased with second quarter results for the Company, specifically the pick-up in quality loan growth, the continued growth in wealth management assets and income, and the $19 million of deposit growth since year end,” said Scott Harvard, president and chief executive officer of First National. Harvard added, “While the net interest margin improved compared to the same quarterly period in 2018, the margin decreased compared to the linked quarter. We are concerned about the impact of an inverted yield curve on earnings over an extended period. Expenses for the quarter were also impacted by legal fees and marketing expenses related to strategic initiatives, and additional costs related to listing the Company’s stock on Nasdaq."

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets of First National increased $15.0 million to $778.4 million, compared to $763.4 million at June 30, 2018. The earning asset composition changed favorably as loans, net of the allowance for loan losses, increased $44.1 million, or 8%, while securities and interest-bearing deposits in banks decreased $31.0 million, or 17%.

Total deposits increased to $689.8 million, up from $686.5 million at June 30, 2018. The deposit portfolio composition remained relatively stable as noninterest-bearing deposits were 27% and 29% of total deposits at June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Shareholders’ equity increased $11.2 million to $72.8 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $61.6 million one year ago, primarily from an increase in retained earnings. Tangible common equity totaled $72.5 million at the end of the second quarter, an increase of 19% compared to $61.0 million at June 30, 2018. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, First Bank (the “Bank”), was considered well capitalized at June 30, 2019.

ANALYSIS OF THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD

Net interest income increased $134 thousand to $7.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $6.8 million for the second quarter of 2018. The increase resulted from a higher net interest margin and higher average earning asset balances. Average earning asset balances increased 1%, and the net interest margin increased 2 basis points to 3.88% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to 3.86% for the same period in 2018. The increase in the net interest margin resulted from a 23 basis point increase in the yield on average earning assets, which was partially offset by a 21 basis point increase in interest expense as a percent of average earning assets.

The higher yield on average earning assets was primarily attributable to an 11 basis point increase in the yield on loans and a 59 basis point increase in the yield on interest-bearing deposits in banks. The increase in interest expense was primarily attributable to higher interest rates paid on deposits, as the cost of total interest-bearing deposits increased by 30 basis points, which compared favorably to the 75 basis point increase in the target federal funds rate that occurred between the two periods.

Noninterest income decreased slightly to $2.0 million, compared to $2.1 million for the same period of 2018. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $69 thousand decrease in service charges on deposits and a $64 thousand decrease in other operating income. Other operating income decreased primarily as a result of revenue earned during the prior year from a settlement and release agreement related to brokerage services, which is no longer being earned in the current year. These decreases were partially offset by a $49 thousand, or 12%, increase in wealth management fees, and a $22 thousand increase in income from bank-owned life insurance.

Noninterest expense increased $366 thousand, or 6%, to $6.2 million, compared to the same period one year ago. The increase was primarily attributable to a $148 thousand, or 5%, increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $102 thousand increase in other operating expense, an $80 thousand increase in legal and professional fees, and a $78 thousand increase in marketing expense. The increase in other operating expense was attributable to additional costs of listing the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market stock exchange during the quarter, as well as higher education and training expenses. The increase in legal and professional fees resulted from legal costs related to strategic initiatives, and consulting expenses related to bank compliance testing and implementation of new accounting standards. The increase in marketing expense was also attributable to strategic initiatives. These increases were partially offset by a $40 thousand decrease in amortization expense and a $31 thousand decrease in FDIC assessments.

ANALYSIS OF THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD

Net interest income increased $486 thousand, or 4%, to $13.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $13.4 million for the same period of 2018. The increase resulted from a higher net interest margin and higher average earning asset balances. Average earning asset balances increased 1%, and the net interest margin increased 10 basis points to 3.93% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 3.83% for the same period in 2018. The increase in the net interest margin resulted from a 30 basis point increase in the yield on average earning assets, which was partially offset by a 21 basis point increase in interest expense as a percent of average earning assets.

The higher yield on average earning assets was primarily attributable to a 20 basis point increase in the yield on loans and a 65 basis point increase in the yield on interest-bearing deposits in banks. The increase in interest expense was primarily attributable to higher interest rates paid on deposits, as the cost of total interest-bearing deposits increased by 29 basis points, which compared favorably to the 75 basis point increase in the target federal funds rate that occurred between the two periods.

Noninterest income decreased to $4.0 million, compared to $4.7 million for the same period of 2018. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $434 thousand decrease in income from bank-owned life insurance, a $258 thousand decrease in other operating income, and a $130 thousand decrease in service charges on deposits. These decreases were partially offset by a $79 thousand increase in wealth management fees. The decrease in income from bank-owned life insurance resulted from a death benefit recorded in the first quarter of 2018. The decrease in other operating income was impacted by the termination of the Company’s pension plan and subsequent distribution of plan assets in the prior year, which resulted in a one-time increase in other operating income of $126 thousand during the first quarter of 2018, as well as revenue earned during the prior year from a settlement and release agreement related to brokerage services.

Noninterest expense increased $598 thousand, or 5%, to $12.3 million, compared to $11.7 million for the same period one year ago. The increase was primarily attributable to a $208 thousand, or 3%, increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $130 thousand increase in legal and professional fees, a $122 thousand increase in other operating expense, and a $110 thousand increase in marketing expense. The increase in legal and professional fees resulted primarily from legal costs related to an evaluation of strategic initiatives, an increase in investment advisory costs of the wealth management department, and consulting expenses related to bank compliance testing and implementation of new accounting standards. The increase in investment advisory expense correlated with the increase in wealth management revenue, when comparing the same periods. The increase in other operating expense was attributable to costs of listing the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market stock exchange, as well as higher education and training expenses. The increase in marketing expense was attributable to strategic initiatives. These increases were partially offset by an $81 thousand decrease in amortization expense and a $44 thousand decrease in FDIC assessments.

ASSET QUALITY/LOAN LOSS PROVISION

The provision for loan losses totaled $200 thousand for the second quarter of 2019, compared to no provision for loan losses for the second quarter 2018. Net charge-offs totaled $151 thousand for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $233 thousand for the same period of 2018. The provision for loan losses recorded in the second quarter of 2019 was primarily a result of loan growth during the period. Nonperforming assets totaled $1.8 million, or 0.23% of total assets at June 30, 2019, compared to $2.4 million, or 0.31% of total assets, one year ago. The allowance for loan losses totaled $5.0 million, or 0.87% of total loans, and $5.0 million, or 0.95% of total loans, at June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

The provision for loan losses totaled $200 thousand for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, compared to $100 thousand for the same period in 2018. Net charge-offs totaled $214 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $387 thousand for the same period of 2018.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as “the Company expects,” “the Company believes” or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For details on factors that could affect expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

First National Corporation (NASDAQ:FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, www.fbvirginia.com, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, one loan production office, a customer service center in a retirement community, and 14 bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley and central regions of Virginia. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which invests in entities that provide investment services and title insurance.

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Income Statement Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 7,200 $ 6,996 $ 7,106 $ 6,917 $ 6,546 Interest on deposits in banks 133 110 105 88 186 Interest on securities Taxable interest 696 737 771 797 776 Tax-exempt interest 159 156 153 156 156 Dividends on restricted securities 26 24 24 23 22 Total interest income $ 8,214 $ 8,023 $ 8,159 $ 7,981 $ 7,686 Interest expense Interest on deposits $ 1,051 $ 922 $ 798 $ 702 $ 665 Interest on subordinated debt 90 89 91 91 89 Interest on junior subordinated debt 108 111 105 105 101 Interest on other borrowings — 2 — — — Total interest expense $ 1,249 $ 1,124 $ 994 $ 898 $ 855 Net interest income $ 6,965 $ 6,899 $ 7,165 $ 7,083 $ 6,831 Provision for loan losses 200 — 500 — — Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 6,765 $ 6,899 $ 6,665 $ 7,083 $ 6,831 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 715 $ 701 $ 814 $ 818 $ 784 ATM and check card fees 573 517 642 540 555 Wealth management fees 458 437 443 423 409 Fees for other customer services 153 175 154 143 151 Income from bank owned life insurance 99 103 97 107 77 Net gains (losses) on securities — — (1 ) — — Net gains on sale of loans 25 22 23 39 15 Other operating income 12 30 107 108 76 Total noninterest income $ 2,035 $ 1,985 $ 2,279 $ 2,178 $ 2,067 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 3,375 $ 3,443 $ 3,306 $ 3,371 $ 3,227 Occupancy 401 438 424 387 387 Equipment 409 420 410 396 420 Marketing 239 141 155 123 161 Supplies 91 73 91 75 88 Legal and professional fees 303 241 343 229 223 ATM and check card expense 225 216 178 217 211 FDIC assessment 35 69 68 78 66 Bank franchise tax 136 130 117 118 118 Telecommunications expense 79 83 79 83 98 Data processing expense 179 173 173 168 170 Postage expense 44 48 51 42 42 Amortization expense 80 90 99 108 120 Other real estate owned expense, net — — — 2 1 Net loss on disposal of premises and equipment — — — 2 — Other operating expense 634 533 587 551 532 Total noninterest expense $ 6,230 $ 6,098 $ 6,081 $ 5,950 $ 5,864 Income before income taxes $ 2,570 $ 2,786 $ 2,863 $ 3,311 $ 3,034 Income tax expense 484 525 542 635 583 Net income $ 2,086 $ 2,261 $ 2,321 $ 2,676 $ 2,451

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Common Share and Per Common Share Data Net income, basic $ 0.42 $ 0.46 $ 0.47 $ 0.54 $ 0.49 Weighted average shares, basic 4,963,737 4,960,264 4,957,055 4,955,162 4,952,712 Net income, diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.46 $ 0.47 $ 0.54 $ 0.49 Weighted average shares, diluted 4,965,822 4,964,134 4,960,597 4,958,162 4,954,265 Shares outstanding at period end 4,964,824 4,963,487 4,957,694 4,956,925 4,953,356 Tangible book value at period end $ 14.60 $ 13.97 $ 13.35 $ 12.72 $ 12.31 Cash dividends $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 Key Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.08 % 1.21 % 1.22 % 1.41 % 1.29 % Return on average equity 11.76 % 13.47 % 14.15 % 16.89 % 16.23 % Net interest margin 3.88 % 3.97 % 4.05 % 4.02 % 3.86 % Efficiency ratio (1) 67.94 % 67.23 % 62.99 % 62.68 % 64.17 % Average Balances Average assets $ 773,574 $ 757,910 $ 753,112 $ 750,619 $ 762,626 Average earning assets 724,909 709,690 706,323 703,894 715,163 Average shareholders’ equity 71,124 68,089 65,077 62,882 60,592 Asset Quality Loan charge-offs $ 219 $ 228 $ 374 $ 295 $ 294 Loan recoveries 68 165 82 57 61 Net charge-offs 151 63 292 238 233 Non-accrual loans 1,775 1,915 3,172 2,738 2,330 Other real estate owned, net — — — — 68 Nonperforming assets 1,775 1,915 3,172 2,738 2,398 Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing 792 1,002 1,446 2,707 3,408 Loans over 90 days past due, accruing 19 133 235 261 549 Troubled debt restructurings, accruing — 259 264 269 273 Special mention loans 2,610 1,910 2,078 2,718 3,988 Substandard loans, accruing 2,825 3,132 3,522 1,216 3,798 Capital Ratios (2) Total capital $ 82,078 $ 80,780 $ 74,697 $ 72,807 $ 71,026 Tier 1 capital 77,083 75,834 69,688 68,006 65,987 Common equity tier 1 capital 77,083 75,834 69,688 68,006 65,987 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.24 % 14.49 % 13.62 % 13.25 % 13.47 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.37 % 13.60 % 12.71 % 12.38 % 12.52 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.37 % 13.60 % 12.71 % 12.38 % 12.52 % Leverage ratio 9.96 % 10.01 % 9.26 % 9.07 % 8.66 %

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Balance Sheet Cash and due from banks $ 12,354 $ 10,862 $ 13,378 $ 11,370 $ 13,501 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 10,716 31,833 15,240 10,068 27,762 Securities available for sale, at fair value 119,510 121,202 99,857 102,748 106,707 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 18,828 19,489 43,408 44,239 45,701 Restricted securities, at cost 1,701 1,701 1,688 1,590 1,590 Loans held for sale 675 200 419 516 1,195 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 569,959 545,529 537,847 535,020 525,894 Other real estate owned, net of valuation allowance — — — — 68 Premises and equipment, net 20,182 20,282 20,066 19,557 19,633 Accrued interest receivable 2,163 2,143 2,113 2,138 2,073 Bank owned life insurance 17,193 17,094 13,991 13,894 13,787 Core deposit intangibles, net 302 382 472 571 679 Other assets 4,801 4,361 4,490 4,743 4,774 Total assets $ 778,384 $ 775,078 $ 752,969 $ 746,454 $ 763,364 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 186,553 $ 189,261 $ 181,964 $ 186,293 $ 196,839 Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits 385,399 377,673 369,383 360,988 367,399 Time deposits 117,863 117,290 119,219 119,823 122,291 Total deposits $ 689,815 $ 684,224 $ 670,566 $ 667,104 $ 686,529 Other borrowings — 5,000 — — — Subordinated debt 4,974 4,969 4,965 4,961 4,956 Junior subordinated debt 9,279 9,279 9,279 9,279 9,279 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 1,507 1,878 1,485 1,459 952 Total liabilities $ 705,575 $ 705,350 $ 686,295 $ 682,803 $ 701,716 Preferred stock $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Common stock 6,206 6,204 6,197 6,196 6,192 Surplus 7,566 7,515 7,471 7,438 7,346 Retained earnings 58,268 56,629 54,814 52,741 50,313 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net 769 (620 ) (1,808 ) (2,724 ) (2,203 ) Total shareholders’ equity $ 72,809 $ 69,728 $ 66,674 $ 63,651 $ 61,648 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 778,384 $ 775,078 $ 752,969 $ 746,454 $ 763,364 Loan Data Mortgage loans on real estate: Construction and land development $ 46,281 $ 48,948 $ 45,867 $ 42,982 $ 37,350 Secured by farmland 855 883 880 942 975 Secured by 1-4 family residential 225,820 217,527 215,945 211,938 211,101 Other real estate loans 236,515 220,513 218,673 223,961 223,387 Loans to farmers (except those secured by real estate) 1,006 806 1,035 937 476 Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate) 48,347 45,239 43,570 41,924 40,467 Consumer installment loans 11,572 11,890 12,061 12,301 12,315 Deposit overdrafts 208 204 275 249 231 All other loans 4,350 4,465 4,550 4,587 4,631 Total loans $ 574,954 $ 550,475 $ 542,856 $ 539,821 $ 530,933 Allowance for loan losses (4,995 ) (4,946 ) (5,009 ) (4,801 ) (5,039 ) Loans, net $ 569,959 $ 545,529 $ 537,847 $ 535,020 $ 525,894

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income GAAP measures: Interest income – loans $ 7,200 $ 6,996 $ 7,106 $ 6,917 $ 6,546 Interest income – investments and other 1,014 1,027 1,053 1,064 1,140 Interest expense – deposits (1,051 ) (922 ) (798 ) (702 ) (665 ) Interest expense – subordinated debt (90 ) (89 ) (91 ) (91 ) (89 ) Interest expense – junior subordinated debt (108 ) (111 ) (105 ) (105 ) (101 ) Interest expense – other borrowings — (2 ) — — — Total net interest income $ 6,965 $ 6,899 $ 7,165 $ 7,083 $ 6,831 Non-GAAP measures: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans $ 10 $ 11 $ 11 $ 12 $ 11 Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities 42 41 42 41 41 Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income $ 52 $ 52 $ 53 $ 53 $ 52 Total tax-equivalent net interest income $ 7,017 $ 6,951 $ 7,218 $ 7,136 $ 6,883







FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Year-to-Date Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Income Statement Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 14,196 $ 12,851 Interest on deposits in banks 243 346 Interest on securities Taxable interest 1,433 1,456 Tax-exempt interest 315 301 Dividends on restricted securities 50 44 Total interest income $ 16,237 $ 14,998 Interest expense Interest on deposits $ 1,973 $ 1,255 Interest on subordinated debt 179 178 Interest on junior subordinated debt 219 187 Interest on other borrowings 2 — Total interest expense $ 2,373 $ 1,620 Net interest income $ 13,864 $ 13,378 Provision for loan losses 200 100 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 13,664 $ 13,278 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 1,416 $ 1,546 ATM and check card fees 1,090 1,074 Wealth management fees 895 816 Fees for other customer services 328 304 Income from bank owned life insurance 202 636 Net gains on sale of loans 47 24 Other operating income 42 300 Total noninterest income $ 4,020 $ 4,700 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 6,818 $ 6,610 Occupancy 839 787 Equipment 829 843 Marketing 380 270 Supplies 164 168 Legal and professional fees 544 414 ATM and check card expense 441 414 FDIC assessment 104 148 Bank franchise tax 266 233 Telecommunications expense 162 134 Data processing expense 352 332 Postage expense 92 103 Amortization expense 170 251 Other real estate owned expense (income), net — (22 ) Other operating expense 1,167 1,045 Total noninterest expense $ 12,328 $ 11,730 Income before income taxes $ 5,356 $ 6,248 Income tax expense 1,009 1,110 Net income $ 4,347 $ 5,138

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Year-to-Date Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Common Share and Per Common Share Data Net income, basic $ 0.88 $ 1.04 Weighted average shares, basic 4,962,010 4,950,922 Net income, diluted $ 0.88 $ 1.04 Weighted average shares, diluted 4,964,988 4,953,328 Shares outstanding at period end 4,964,824 4,953,356 Tangible book value at period end $ 14.60 $ 12.31 Cash dividends $ 0.18 $ 0.10 Key Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.14 % 1.37 % Return on average equity 12.60 % 17.33 % Net interest margin 3.93 % 3.83 % Efficiency ratio (1) 67.59 % 63.27 % Average Balances Average assets $ 766,054 $ 756,959 Average earning assets 717,341 710,083 Average shareholders’ equity 69,589 59,799 Asset Quality Loan charge-offs $ 447 $ 500 Loan recoveries 233 113 Net charge-offs 214 387 Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income GAAP measures: Interest income – loans $ 14,196 $ 12,851 Interest income – investments and other 2,041 2,147 Interest expense – deposits (1,973 ) (1,255 ) Interest expense – subordinated debt (179 ) (178 ) Interest expense – junior subordinated debt (219 ) (187 ) Interest expense – other borrowings (2 ) — Total net interest income $ 13,864 $ 13,378 Non-GAAP measures: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans $ 21 $ 21 Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities 83 80 Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income $ 104 $ 101 Total tax-equivalent net interest income $ 13,968 $ 13,479

(1) The efficiency ratio is computed by dividing noninterest expense excluding other real estate owned income/expense, amortization of intangibles, and gains and losses on disposal of premises and equipment by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on sales of securities. Tax-equivalent net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit realized from interest income that is nontaxable to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%. See the tables above for tax-equivalent net interest income and reconciliations of net interest income to tax-equivalent net interest income. The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Such information is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as such. Management believes; however, such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operational performance, but cautions that such information not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP.

(2) All capital ratios reported are for First Bank.



