First Advantage Delivers ID Verification Product to Make Businesses Safer

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage , the global leader in background check and drug screening solutions, today announced the development of RightID, an identity verification solution that allows property managers and employers to proactively mitigate the risk of fraud with real-time artificial intelligence-based identity corroboration.



The industry’s first AI-based ID verification product to market, RightID, will launch this August. The solution brings new levels of certainty that the person screened is who they report to be. RightID confirms if the photo on their government-issued ID – such as a driver’s license or passport –matches the face of the person filling out the applicant questionnaire.

Using their mobile device, applicants can quickly and easily take a photo of their government-issued ID, snap a “selfie” and submit the information for review. RightID’s powerful technology verifies the individual’s identity within seconds, making for a near-instantaneous, trust-based interaction.

“The fact is, the existing standard means of identity verification, such as those that are credit-based, are potentially fallible,” said Charlie Oyler, Chief Product Owner at First Advantage. “RightID delivers a more sophisticated form of ID verification that’s easier for applicants to use. By incorporating the most innovative technology, we’re able to deliver a multi-faceted solution that works for all of our customers, whether they’re looking at residents, employees, contractors, volunteers or vendors. RightID adds the extra layer of trust and safety organizations are looking for.”

RightID is built on top of Profile Advantage, First Advantage’s AI-driven mobile user experience, which dramatically improves candidate experience. By integrating these technologies into a single seamless experience, customers can leverage the comprehensive functionality of RightID while maintaining the superior candidate experience of Profile Advantage.

First Advantage Chief Innovation Officer Dan Koellhofer agreed, “First Advantage has long been the industry leader in global background screening. Now we’re incorporating advanced solutions that drive new standards in screening speed, quality and experience. AI, robotics and blockchain technology are driving our product delivery throughout the remainder of 2019 and beyond. By focusing on this multi-dimensional approach, we’re able to build safer environments while improving the candidate experience.”

First Advantage provides comprehensive background screening, identity and information solutions that give employers and housing providers access to actionable information that results in faster, more accurate people decisions. With an advanced global technology platform and superior customer service delivered by experts who understand local markets, First Advantage helps customers around the world build fully scalable, configurable screening programs that meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

