InfiSense Partners with Senet for LoRaWAN™ Network Connectivity

InfiSense Expands its IoT Platform Stack and Prepares for Rapid Expansion by Integrating Senet’s Network-as-a-Service Capabilities

/EIN News/ -- PORTSMOUTH, N.H. and NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senet, Inc. , a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms to enable global connectivity and network build-out for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced a technology partnership with InfiSense, an IoT application enablement platform provider.



InfiSense’s open IoT platform provides clean, consistent and actionable data to service providers and systems integrators in a variety of markets including industrial, commercial real estate, retail and indoor agriculture. By partnering with Senet for Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) connectivity and device management services, InfiSense is scaling its operations to deliver additional value added services to its clients, including carrier-grade IoT network connectivity and access to more relevant and timely data from indoor and outdoor connected sensors and devices.

"We digitize any environment with any LoRaWAN device, making IoT data easily accessible to customers so they can build powerful applications that solve real world problems within their specific domains," said Tim Guiterman CEO of InfiSense. "This strategic partnership allows us to take advantage of Senet’s expertise in enterprise network management and the ability to offer carrier-grade support and SLAs to our customers."

Senet works with hundreds of businesses to revolutionize their products and operations by delivering standardized low-cost network connectivity exactly where it’s needed, when it’s needed at the right cost. Senet operates the largest carrier-grade public LoRaWAN network in North America and provides coverage and connectivity readiness in over 80 countries through its Low Power Wide Area Virtual Network (LVN™) .

“We look forward to working with InfiSense to provide network connectivity and managed network services to support their customers’ IoT application needs,” said Bruce Chatterley, CEO at Senet. “InfiSense brings expertise in both IoT sensors and how to extract meaningful data from a variety of commercial and industrial environments. We see tremendous growth in this market segment and are excited to work with InfiSense to create new business opportunities."

About Senet, Inc.

A Founding and Contributing Member of the LoRa Alliance, Senet is the leader in global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity used to instrument the physical world and enable businesses to revolutionize their operations. With core values centered around changing the world for the better, Senet is committed to promoting IoT Network and Network Management innovation and supports an open partner ecosystem to ensure that IoT realizes its full potential of delivering economic, environmental, and social improvements. Senet is dedicated to supporting the LoRaWAN protocol as the open global standard for secure, carrier-grade Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) connectivity for IoT solutions across all industries. For additional information, visit www.senetco.com.

Senet Contact:

Betsey Rogers

BridgeView Marketing

603-821-0809

betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com

About InfiSense

InfiSense provides a full-service IoT platform that helps systems integrators, smart building firms, energy service providers, and building operators in the industrial, commercial, retail and indoor agriculture markets digitize any physical environment to optimize operations, increase efficiency, reduce resource use and save money. The InfiSense platform leverages a revolutionary technology called LoRaWAN to provide its customers an unlimited selection of long-life wireless sensors, removes the pain of ingesting, organizing, securing, contextualizing and storing data in the cloud, and delivers data to any application or business intelligence (BI) tool. Built on decades of experience, InfiSense is poised to become the leading platform providing low power, long range IoT solutions for businesses tackling issues of waste, inefficiency and resilience in and around the commercial and industrial built environment. For additional information visit www.infisense.com .

InfiSense Contact:

Tim Guiterman, CEO

802-557-4755

Tim.guiterman@infisense.com



