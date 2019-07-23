6 steps that you need to take before sewage cleaning. Regardless you use an obstruction company or DIY clean sewage, you should take preventive measures.

ATHENS, ATTIKI, GREECE, July 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overflow of sewers is an annoying incident that causes many harassment and disruptions in everyday life. It may not be as damaging as a fire or tornado, but presents a variety of health hazards and can result in significant material damage.Therefore, sewage treatment needs to be addressed quickly and efficiently. In case of sewage leakage in your home, you should evacuate it, turn off the power supply and water supply in the building and call an obstruction company ( Apofraxeis Antoniou ) to fix the problem.Depending on the severity of the situation, you may be able to take some steps to limit the damage, save your belongings or even handle the problem yourself. Keep in minds that while leaching is a tedious and risky job, do not solve it yourself unless the leak is small and easily manageable.What to do after the overflow of the sewerRegardless of whether you intend to use an obstruction company ( Apofraxeis Peiraias ) or to attempt to clean sewage in DIY ways, there are some important preventive measures to take before solving the problem.1. Evacuate children, the elderly and the pets and do not leave them in the affected area until it is restored into a safe environment2. Contact utilities that serve your area to shut down electricity, gas and water in your home. If the leakage is small and there is no danger for you, you can turn off the power yourself (only if the power distribution board and the main water valve are certainly above the water!) - make sure you wear appropriate personal protective equipment3. Open the windows to ventilate the affected area4. Take away the dry, non-contaminated items5. Add small amounts of chlorine bleach to stagnant water. This will ensure some temporary disinfection and prevent the spread of bacteria6. Let your insurance company know that there has been an overflow of sewerage in your home and make sure that you have taken several photos of the leak as well as materials that have been damaged in water and building materials before cleaning (you will need it as proof of your insurance claim)The sewage should be removed before the cause of leakage is addressedIf you decide that you can handle the problem yourself, start clearing it without delay.How to clean the sewageAs already mentioned, sewage cleaning is a difficult, unpleasant and dangerous task. The call of a professional company is highly recommended. Keep in mind that you should only consider a DIY waste recovery clean-up in case of a small leak if the overflow is limited to a small area of your home (bathroom, kitchen, etc.) and has happened recently.Large leaks require professional help. You need to know exactly what you need to do to safely deal with the problem.• Wear personal protective equipment - rubber gloves, rubber boots, safety glasses and face mask. Make sure your skin does not come into direct contact with the sewage (or other contaminated objects) as waste leaks contain contaminants that can cause serious infections• Close the doors between the contaminated area and the other rooms in your home to prevent the sewage and debris transfer to clean areas and to ensure that airborne dust is not diverted to other areas• Make sure your property is properly disinfected by requesting a drainage backup• Remove drainage water as soon as possible - use a pump if there is too much water or liquid-dry vacuum with a suitable filtering device if leakage is small• Shovel dirt, soil and debris into strong plastic bags and discard them immediately• Take all the items from the affected area in a secluded area with a concrete floor or tiles that can be easily disinfected later and keep them there until the problem is fixed with an obstruction company. Dispose of anything contaminated with contaminated water immediately• Remove any saturated carpets, floors, insulation, wall lining, boards, etc. And discard them safely and appropriately• Wash all walls, floors and surfaces in the affected area with hot water and appropriate bactericidal disinfectants. Continue with a deep cleaning using a quality household detergent and plenty of water. Be especially careful when cleaning the floors ... rub well with a brush immersed in a chloride and water chloride solution. Rinse thoroughly with clean water• Remove excess water and let the area dry with air (open the windows if the weather is dry and sunny or place dehumidifiers in the room if it is cold or raining out). Keep in mind that it is very important to dry the wet area within 24-48 hours after the accident in order to reduce the risk of mold growthInspect your property for moldThe fact of sewage overflow can result in mold growth throughout your home, even on surfaces that have not been in contact with the sewage. If you find a visible sign, use molds cleaners approved by the IICRC to kill the spores and disinfect all adjacent surfaces.During the sewage removal process, the following factors are considered:• The types of materials affected• The degree of damage• The extent of contaminated absorbent material• Total contact time• The amount of ventilation availableFor effective sewage cleaning and sewer obstruction you can rely on an experienced oblique company to cope with any difficulty that may arise.Inform Apofraxeis Marousi specialists for pumping if the damage is extensive!

