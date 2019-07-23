Library Management Software Market to grow at 3.6% CAGR during forecast period – Analysis by Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Key Developments and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Rising need for automation, convenience, and customization offered by library management systems are propelling the demand for the software. North America was the largest market valued at USD 918.7 million in 2018 in the global library management software market.

The global library management software market is expected to see stable growth by 2025.

The global library management software market is expected to see stable growth by 2025. The aggregating need for automation in library management is boosting the growth of the global library management software market. This coupled with the easy access to library management platform through tablets, mobiles and other smart devices are further fueling the demand for the software. These factors are collectively driving the growth of the global library management software market.

The market study enables the industry participants to understand various characteristics of the global library management software market. We have evaluated and projected the market by considering the regional trends, technological developments, government initiatives and upcoming investments in the sector. Other qualitative aspects such as drivers, threats, restraints, opportunities and key industry trends have been covered thoroughly in the market report. Further, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the key players in the global library management software market which includes its financial performance, recent initiatives, and product portfolio.

Library management software is being used by various academic institutions and non-academic institutions for optimized catalog management. This is achieved by digitally keeping track of all the transactions of the library which involve managing a large amount of data generated from books tracking, bills and customer data. The software has helped in reducing complexities and also cut operational cost. Further, the customization offered by cloud-based deployment is escalating the demand driving the growth of the global library management software.

Based on deployment the global library management software has been segmented in cloud-based and on-premise. Cloud-based library deployment is projected to carry on its supremacy in the global library management software market. Access from multiple devices and updating the software is comparatively easy, are the reasons they have flourished in demand. Further, availability of pay as you go model for cloud deployment, public, and government libraries are adopting to library management software. Thus, increasing adoption is driving the growth of the segment in the global library management software market.

Based on end-user the global library management software is segmented in schools, public library, academic library, and others. Schools are projected to be the largest end-user in the global library management software market and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% by 2025. Schools are focused on providing quality education to its students by providing them with access to books, journals, white papers and software are helping them ease the process. Further, organized record-keeping and data maintenance is the reason major schools are adopting software, this is driving the growth of the global library management software market.

North America is anticipated to be the highest valued region by 2025 in the global library management software market. Easy availability of the latest cloud-based library management software; schools, university, and other academic institutions in the region have adopted the software driving the region’s growth in the global library management software market.

Key players in the global library management software are CR2 Technologies Limited, Book Systems, Inc., Capita plc, PowerSchool, Innovative Interfaces Inc., Insight Informatics Pty Ltd, Sirsi Corporation and ProQuest LLC. These key players are focused on launching new latest software to solidify its market position. For instance, Capita plc in 2016, deployed web-based staff interface Soprano, which is an easy to use cloud-based software that delivers staff with real-time access library management software through any internet-enabled device.

