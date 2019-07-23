The Tile Shop Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTS) (the “Company”), a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter Summary

Net Sales Decreased 4.3%

Comparable Store Sales Decreased 4.2%

Gross Margin of 69.0%

Net Loss of $0.2 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $9.8 million

Share repurchases of $10.5 million

Dividend of $0.05 per Common Share Declared

Management Commentary – Cabell Lolmaugh, CEO

“During the quarter, we continued to experience lower traffic resulting in comparable sales performance that was flat sequentially from the first quarter of 2019. We are disappointed that our investments over the last twelve months have not yet generated the level of return we expected. We believe the primary opportunity in the near term is to drive higher awareness of our core value propositions with prospective retail customers. We remain confident in the investments made to date and our core strategy to deliver the best product assortment, best presentation and best service.”

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per June 30, June 30, share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 88,903 $ 92,914 $ 175,811 $ 184,048 Net sales (decline) growth(1) (4.3 )% 3.9 % (4.5 )% 1.3 % Comparable store sales decline(2) (4.2 )% (1.8 )% (4.2 )% (4.4 )% Gross margin rate 69.0 % 70.3 % 70.1 % 70.3 % Income from operations as a % of net sales 0.9 % 8.0 % 2.1 % 7.4 % Net (loss) income $ (154 )% $ 4,958 $ 1,166 $ 8,969 Net (loss) income per diluted share $ 0.00 $ 0.10 $ 0.02 $ 0.17 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,806 $ 15,055 $ 21,418 $ 28,818 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net sales 11.0 % 16.2 % 12.2 % 15.7 % Number of stores open at the end of period 140 140 140 140

(1) As compared to the prior year period.

(2) Comparable store sales decline is the percentage change in sales of comparable stores period over period. A store is considered comparable on the first day of the 13th full month of operation. When a store is relocated, it is excluded from the comparable store sales decline calculation. Comparable store sales decline amounts include total charges to customers less any actual returns. Comparable store sales data reported by other companies may be prepared on a different basis and therefore may not be useful for purposes of comparing the Company’s results to those of other businesses.

SECOND QUARTER 2019

Net Sales

Net sales decreased $4.0 million, or 4.3%, from $92.9 million in the second quarter of 2018 to $88.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. Comparable store sales decreased $3.8 million, or 4.2%, for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018 primarily due to lower customer traffic. Net sales generated by stores not included in the comparable store base decreased $0.2 million.

Gross Profit

Gross profit decreased $4.0 million, or 6.1%, from $65.3 million in the second quarter of 2018 to $61.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. The gross margin rate was 69.0% for the second quarter of 2019 and 70.3% for the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in the gross margin rate was primarily due to increased shrink expense and damaged inventory recognized upon completion of physical inventory counts at all stores and distribution centers during the second quarter of 2019.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $2.7 million, or 4.7%, from $57.9 million in the second quarter of 2018 to $60.6 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was due to $1.1 million of investments in store and distribution center compensation, regional sales leadership and pro market managers, which reflect a full-quarter of activity in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to only a partial quarter in second quarter of 2018. Selling, general and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2019 also included approximately $1.3 million of expense related to our new enterprise resource planning system which went live on January 1, 2019.

Inventory

Inventory decreased 3.1% to $106.7 million from $110.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018.

Long-Term Debt

Long-term debt increased $10.0 million from $53.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 to $63.0 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increase reflects additional amounts drawn on the line of credit to fund share repurchases.

SHARE REPURCHASE

The Company repurchased 2.3 million shares for $10.5 million during the second quarter of 2019. The Board of Directors had previously authorized a $15.0 million share repurchase program, to commence on May 2, 2019, and $4.5 million remains available under this program.

DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share. The dividend is payable August 9, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 29, 2019.

NON-GAAP INFORMATION

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 was $9.8 million compared with $15.1 million for the second quarter of 2018. See the table below for a reconciliation of GAAP net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) June 30, 2019 % of net sales(1) 2018 % of net sales(1) Net (loss) income $ (154 ) (0.2 )% $ 4,958 5.3 % Interest expense 943 1.1 % 597 0.6 % Income taxes 11 0.0 % 1,924 2.1 % Depreciation & amortization 8,236 9.3 % 6,978 7.5 % Stock based compensation 770 0.9 % 598 0.6 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,806 11.0 % $ 15,055 16.2 %





Six Months Ended ($ in thousands) June 30, 2019 % of net sales(1) 2018 % of net sales Net income $ 1,166 0.7 % $ 8,969 4.9 % Interest expense 1,921 1.1 % 1,151 0.6 % Income taxes 622 0.4 % 3,505 1.9 % Depreciation & amortization 16,200 9.2 % 13,978 7.6 % Stock based compensation 1,509 0.9 % 1,215 0.7 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,418 12.2 % $ 28,818 15.7 %

(1) Amounts do not foot due to rounding.



Pretax Return on Capital Employed

Pretax Return on Capital Employed was 3.9% for the trailing twelve months as of the end of the second quarter of 2019 compared to 8.3% for the trailing twelve months as of the end of the second quarter of 2018. See the table below for a calculation of Pretax Return on Capital Employed.

($ in thousands) June 30, 2019(1) 2018(1) Income from Operations (trailing twelve months) $ 8,277 $ 14,266 Total Assets 360,696 274,258 Less: Accounts payable (26,747 ) (29,685 ) Less: Income tax payable (111 ) (67 ) Less: Other accrued liabilities (26,599 ) (25,796 ) Less: Lease liability(2) (90,722 ) (41,640 ) Less: Other long-term liabilities (3,781 ) (4,624 ) Capital Employed 212,736 172,446 Pretax Return on Capital Employed 3.9 % 8.3 %

(1) Income statement accounts represent the activity for the trailing twelve months ended as of each of the balance sheet dates. Balance sheet accounts represent the average account balance for the four quarters ended as of each of the balance sheet dates.

(2) Represents the average lease liability and deferred rent account balances for the four quarters ended as of each of the balance sheet dates.

Webcast and Conference Call

As announced on July 5, 2019, the Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. The call will be hosted by Cabell Lolmaugh, CEO, Kirk Geadelmann, CFO, and Mark Davis, Investor Relations.

Participants may access the live webcast by visiting the Company’s Investor Relations page at www.tileshop.com . The call can also be accessed by dialing (844) 421-0597, or (716) 247-5787 for international participants. A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations page at www.tileshop.com .

Additional details can be located at www.tileshop.com under the Financial Information – SEC Filings section of the Company’s Investor Relations page.

Contacts:

Investors and Media:

Mark Davis

763-852-2978

mark.davis@tileshop.com

About The Tile Shop

The Tile Shop (Nasdaq:TTS) is a leading specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The Company offers a wide selection of high-quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment. Each store is outfitted with full-room tiled displays which are enhanced by the complimentary Design Studio, a collaborative platform to create customized 3D design renderings to scale, allowing customers to bring their design ideas to life. The Tile Shop currently operates 140 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Visit www.tileshop.com . Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA by taking net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and adjusting for interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA margin is equal to Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. The Company calculates Pretax Return on Capital Employed by taking income from operations divided by capital employed. Capital employed equals total assets less accounts payable, income taxes payable, other accrued liabilities, deferred rent, lease liability and other long-term liabilities. Other companies may calculate both Adjusted EBITDA and Pretax Return on Capital Employed differently, limiting the usefulness of these measures for comparative purposes.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. Company management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare Company performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining management incentive compensation, for budgeting and planning purposes, and for assessing the effectiveness of capital allocation over time. These measures are used in monthly financial reports prepared for management and the Board of Directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other specialty retailers, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Company management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitations of these non-GAAP financial measures are that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recognized in the Company’s consolidated financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. The Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the business.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward looking statements include any statements regarding the Company’s strategic and operational plan and expected financial performance. Forward looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward looking statements, including but not limited to unforeseen events that may affect the retail market or the performance of the Company’s stores. The Company does not intend, and undertakes no duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances. Investors are referred to the most recent reports filed with the SEC by the Company.





Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited) (Audited) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,403 $ 5,557 Restricted cash 825 825 Receivables, net 4,961 3,084 Inventories 106,657 110,095 Income tax receivable 3,646 3,548 Other current assets, net 7,412 7,181 Total Current Assets 127,904 130,290 Property, plant and equipment, net 140,636 158,356 Right of use asset 142,087 - Deferred tax assets 5,290 7,225 Other assets 1,408 1,759 Total Assets $ 417,325 $ 297,630 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 23,600 $ 25,853 Income tax payable 30 179 Current portion of lease liability 25,997 - Other accrued liabilities 25,395 24,484 Total Current Liabilities 75,022 50,516 Long-term debt 63,000 53,000 Long-term lease liability, net 137,340 - Financing lease obligation, net 358 436 Deferred rent - 43,579 Other long-term liabilities 3,582 3,752 Total Liabilities 279,302 151,283 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001; authorized: 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 50,615,489 and 52,707,879 shares, respectively 5 5 Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; authorized: 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 0 shares - - Additional paid-in-capital 157,961 172,255 Accumulated deficit (19,889 ) (25,857 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (54 ) (56 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 138,023 146,347 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 417,325 $ 297,630





Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

($ in thousands, except share, and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 88,903 $ 92,914 $ 175,811 $ 184,048 Cost of sales 27,543 27,602 52,609 54,698 Gross profit 61,360 65,312 123,202 129,350 Selling, general and administrative expenses 60,562 57,870 119,510 115,797 Income from operations 798 7,442 3,692 13,553 Interest expense (943 ) (597 ) (1,921 ) (1,151 ) Other income 2 37 17 72 (Loss) income before income taxes (143 ) 6,882 1,788 12,474 Provision for income taxes (11 ) (1,924 ) (622 ) (3,505 ) Net (loss) income $ (154 ) $ 4,958 $ 1,166 $ 8,969 (Loss) income per common share: Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.10 $ 0.02 $ 0.17 Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.10 $ 0.02 $ 0.17 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 50,999,341 51,887,094 51,476,442 51,884,402 Diluted 50,999,341 52,019,881 51,573,410 51,996,263 Dividends declared per share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.10 $ 0.10





Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Rate Analysis

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Gross margin rate 69.0 % 70.3 % 70.1 % 70.3 % SG&A expense rate 68.1 % 62.3 % 68.0 % 62.9 % Income from operations margin rate 0.9 % 8.0 % 2.1 % 7.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin rate 11.0 % 16.2 % 12.2 % 15.7 %





Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net income $ 1,166 $ 8,969 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation & amortization 16,200 13,978 Amortization of debt issuance costs 298 338 Loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment 85 344 Stock based compensation 1,509 1,215 Deferred income taxes 285 1,019 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (1,878 ) (836 ) Inventories 3,438 (15,167 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (290 ) (1,217 ) Accounts payable 496 2,016 Income tax receivable / payable (136 ) 2,281 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 786 6,336 Net cash provided by operating activities 21,959 19,276 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (17,823 ) (13,149 ) Proceeds from insurance 610 15 Net cash used in investing activities (17,213 ) (13,134 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Payments of long-term debt and financing lease obligations (33,102 ) (32,638 ) Advances on line of credit 43,000 35,000 Dividends paid (5,212 ) (5,200 ) Repurchases of common stock (10,455 ) - Employee taxes paid for shares withheld (136 ) (30 ) Net cash used in financing activities (5,905 ) (2,868 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 5 (8 ) Net change in cash (1,154 ) 3,266 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash beginning of period 6,382 7,476 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash end of period $ 5,228 $ 10,742 Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,403 $ 9,907 Restricted cash 825 835 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash end of period $ 5,228 $ 10,742 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,225 $ 1,488 Cash paid for interest 1,828 1,124 Cash paid for income taxes, net 471 186



