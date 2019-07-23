Introducing the New 2020 Malibu Wakesetter 23 MXZ

Maximum Space, Comfort and Performance – The New Dominator

“Several years ago, we set out to maximize the customer experience with our MXZ line. The 23 MXZ continues that tradition, and it is the perfect mix of luxury and watersports performance,” said CEO Jack Springer. “Our traditional bow 23 LSV model is the most popular, best-selling towboat of all time, so we knew the addition of a wider, pickle-fork bow, 23-foot boat with the quality, performance, versatility and innovation only Malibu offers would be a huge hit with our towboat customers.”

The 23 MXZ builds on greatness and features many brand-new Malibu innovations.

For the captain, the new for 2020 Malibu Stern Turn™ feature gives Malibu something no one else has - amazing slow speed maneuverability at the touch of a button. The combination of Stern Turn and Malibu’s proprietary Power Wedge III™ provides maximum open lake control, making rider pick up and docking in tight slips or strong currents easy while your hands never leave the wheel and throttle. The complimentary, coordinated features of Malibu Stern Turn and Power Wedge III remove the biggest argument other segments make about towboats, their ease of maneuvering in tight spaces. Forward and rear cameras let you monitor your surroundings without leaving your captain’s chair thanks to the new Command Center. The all new mOS (Malibu Operating System) makes the boat simple to operate so you can focus on having a great time on the water. For the ultimate in convenience, customers can opt for the motorized GX tower, which raises and lowers the best looking and performing tower on the market at the flip of a switch.

For the crew, the entire cabin and bow has strategically positioned Wet Sounds® speakers for maximized audio, turning your boat into an on-water concert. Wireless charging takes the tangle out of powering your devices and the batteries were moved to the bow to give the 23 MXZ maximum storage capacity. The Malibu Multi-View Bench Seat transitions between rear-facing and forward-facing seating and a tabletop perfect for an afternoon snack. Two flip-up seats let passengers face the action when it’s time to churn up some world-class wakes and multiple tow points give you more flexibility for watersports. The sun pad features an interior saving walk through that leads to the patented Flip Down Swim Step, which unfolds from the swim platform and takes all the strain out of reboarding after a quick dip.

Malibu’s Integrated Surf Platform (I.S.P.) brings legendary watersports performance to the 23 MXZ. The iconic Surf Gate creates a perfect wave, Power Wedge III and Quad Hard Tank ballast give it volume and push, and Surf Band lets you control the wave while you’re surfing. Wakeboarding is just as effortless, with world-class wakes generated at the touch of a button. Powering the 23 MXZ is the all-new, Malibu Monsoon M5Di and M6Di engines. The new direct injection engines have the lowest emissions in the industry while offering a quieter ride and more power and reliability than anything the towboat world has ever seen.

Malibu Boats, Inc. sells more boats than anyone in the towboat industry, and it’s all due to the company’s four key pillars: innovation, performance, versatility and quality. Malibu’s patented Surf Gate, Surf Band and Power Wedge III and new Stern Turn are the tip of the iceberg when it comes to industry leading technology that the competition continues to chase. These innovations and over 37 years of design and craftsmanship experience all lead up to unmatched performance. Malibu is the clear performance leader of the inboard wake boat market. And the proof is in the company’s renowned perfect wakeboard wakes and glassy surf waves. Most importantly, quality has been Malibu’s north star since the beginning. The craftsmen and women bringing Malibu Boats from concept to completion are the best in the business, and they are supported by the latest technology and a cutting-edge manufacturing infrastructure that gives them the tools to make the best inboard boats in the world.

Experience the all-new for 2020 Malibu Wakesetter 23 MXZ by visiting your local dealer to get out on the water or build your custom 2020 23 MXZ at malibuboats.com. You will find that The Truth Is On The Water. #thetruthisonthewater

2020 Malibu Wakesetter 23 MXZ Specifications:

Length: 23 Feet / 7 M

Beam: 102 Inches / 2.6 M

Seating Capacity: 16 Friends and Family

Weight: 5,400 LBS / 2,449 KG

Engine: Powerful, Reliable, Quiet and Clean - Malibu Monsoon M5Di or M6Di

Fuel Capacity: 58 G / 220 L

Ballast Capacity: 3,170 LBS / 1,438 KG

Effective Ballast with Wedge Deployed: 4,670 LBS / 2,118 KG

Wave Creation: Mind Blowing

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats Inc. is the commanding market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis Wake Research boat brands, the leader in the 20’ – 40’ segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand and in a leading position in the offshore fishing boat market with its Pursuit brand. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit www.malibuboats.com , www.axiswake.com , www.cobaltboats.com , or www.pursuitboats.com .

The 2020 Malibu Wakesetter 23 MXZ MXZ stands for Maximized. The all-new Wakesetter 23 MXZ is for the crew that demands pro-level wakes and waves behind the boat and next-level luxury inside.



