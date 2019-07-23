Open Invention Network Community Welcomes Groupe Renault

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Invention Network (OIN), the largest patent non-aggression community in history, announced today that Groupe Renault, has joined as a community member. As one of the largest and most innovative international automobile manufacturers, Groupe Renault is demonstrating its commitment to open source software (OSS) as an enabler of advanced vehicle systems.



“The automobile is quickly being reshaped, and in turn is changing the automotive industry in a parallel manner to how the mobile phone transformed the communications industry. Almost every system, bumper-to-bumper, is being re-engineered to adapt to digital platforms. The key enabler of these rapid advancements are open, collaborative platforms,” said Keith Bergelt, CEO of Open Invention Network. “We greatly appreciate Renault’s leadership in joining OIN and supporting patent non-aggression in Linux and adjacent open source technologies.”

“For some time now Groupe Renault has invested in developing the innovations and technologies that will enable sustainable transportation that excels in urban and rural environments and bring connected services in the vehicle,” said the spokesperson at Groupe Renault. “With our rapid pace of development coupled with our passion for precision, quality and interoperability we see leveraging open source software is an important part of our strategy. By joining Open Invention Network, we are demonstrating our commitment to open source software, and supporting it with a pledge of patent non- aggression.”

OIN’s community practices patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies by cross-licensing Linux System patents to one another on a royalty-free basis. Patents owned by Open Invention Network are similarly licensed royalty-free to any organization that agrees not to assert its patents against the Linux System. The OIN license can be signed online at http://www.j-oin.net/ .

About Groupe Renault

Groupe Renault has manufactured cars since 1898. Today it is an international multi-brand group, selling close to 3.9 million vehicles in 134 countries in 2018, with 36 manufacturing sites, 12,700 points of sales and employing more than 180,000 people. To address the major technological challenges of the future, while continuing to pursue its profitable growth strategy, Groupe Renault is focusing on international expansion. To this end, it is drawing on the synergies of its five brands (Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine and LADA), electric vehicles, and its unique alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors. With a 100% Renault owned team committed to the Formula 1 World Championship since 2016, the brand is involved in motorsports, a real vector for innovation and awareness.

About Open Invention Network

Open Invention Network (OIN) is the largest patent non-aggression community in history and supports freedom of action in Linux as a key element of open source software (OSS). Patent non-aggression in core technologies is a cultural norm within OSS, so that the litmus test for authentic behavior in the OSS community includes OIN membership. Funded by Google, IBM, NEC, Philips, Red Hat, Sony, SUSE and Toyota, OIN has more than 3,000 community members and owns more than 1,300 global patents and applications. The OIN patent license and member cross-licenses are available royalty- free to any party that joins the OIN community.

For more information, visit http://www.openinventionnetwork.com .

Media-Only Contact:

Ed Schauweker

AVID Public Relations for Open Invention Network

ed@avidpr.com

+1 (703) 963-5238



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.