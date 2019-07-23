Data Facts Celebrates 30 Years in Business This July

/EIN News/ -- MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Facts, a nationwide provider of mortgage lending solutions and national and international background screening solutions , proudly announces they are celebrating their 30th year in business in July, 2019.



Data Facts’ Founder and CEO, Daphne Large, took time to comment about this milestone. “Our approach to success then and now is simple. Data Facts takes care of our people, who in turn take care of our customers, who then take care of Data Facts. It works. Equally as important, our customers tell us time and again that we deliver what others have only promised, consistently, and we build relationships that last. We are very fortunate that our dedicated team makes it possible for us to provide our clients with unsurpassed service. Our people are distinguished by their knowledge, discipline and relentless commitment to the success of our clients.”

Since 1989, significant industry advances in technology have created both obstacles and opportunities for Data Facts to grow and thrive. Data Facts met the challenge head on by investing in superior technology, training, and building important integrations with leading, client-facing software systems.

A primary focus since Data Facts opened its doors in 1989 has been providing information clients can trust. Julie Wink, Data Facts’ President, explains, “The information we provide our clients is absolutely imperative to their success. We constantly revitalize our employee training and keep abreast of industry regulations and changes in compliance standards. Only then can we offer our customers the most advanced technology and unparalleled, 100% U.S. based support they expect from us."

Large and Wink have assumed leading industry roles to ensure they keep their fingers on the pulse of the industries they serve. Large is a founding member of the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS) and has served as the National Consumer Reporting Association’s (NCRA) Director, Treasurer, VP, and President. Wink, who joined Data Facts in 1995 and became EVP and co-owner in 2005, has served on several Mortgage Bankers Association Boards and served on the NCRA as a member of the Education Committee, Board of Directors, Vice-President, and President.

Today, Data Facts has offices in multiple states, with employees and customers throughout the country. Data Facts continues to commit itself to offering cutting edge consumer and business information products and services to maintain their place at the forefront of their industries.

Large, who is still at the helm as CEO, remarks, “We understand that only through the support of our great clients, dedicated, experienced staff, and our innovative partners have we been able to achieve this milestone. We are looking forward to the next 30 years!”

About Data Facts

Data Facts provides trusted information to Mortgage Lending and Human Resource professionals, enabling them to reach sound lending and hiring decisions.

The company is SOC 2 and WBENC certified, NAPBS accredited, actively involved with various MBA and SHRM chapters, and requires all staff members to hold FCRA certifications. In 2018 Data Facts was ranked by HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings as a top background screening provider.

For more information, contact Data Facts at 901-685-7599, or visit the company website .



