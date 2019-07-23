Medical Robotic Systems Market to reach US$ 10,710.6 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.5% | Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in the Medical Robotic Systems Market Research report include Zimmer Biomet, BIONIK, Stryker, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Smith & Nephew, CYBERDYNE INC., Ekso Bionics, Medtronic, among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing efficiency of robots in performing complicated tasks such as surgeries is leading to wider adoption of medical robots and thus, boosting the global medical robotic systems market, says Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled,” Medical Robotic Systems Market : Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2026”.

According to the report, the market is presumed to witness an exponential CAGR of 21.5%. The market for medical robotics systems, which was valued at US$ 2,257.8 Mn in 2018 is anticipated to reach US$ 10,710.6 Mn by the end of 2026. It is expected to gain traction as market players are focusing constantly on introducing innovative and advanced surgical robots.



Browse Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/medical-robotic-market-100957





In terms of product type, the global medical robotic systems market was dominated by the surgical robot’s segment in 2018 and the segment is likely to continue dominating the market in the coming years. This segment accounted for 64.8% of the market in 2018. This is attributable to the rapid advancement in surgical robots and their efficient performance in minimally invasive surgeries. e

Rising Cases of Co-morbidity Diseases Boosting Market

Various factors are aiding growth of the booming medical robotic systems market including the rise in number of trauma injury cases, advancement in technology and increasing healthcare facilities and expenditures. Besides this, the rise in geriatric population and the co-morbidity diseases is creating growth opportunities for surgical procedures. The advent of robots into the medical industry is considered an important factor creating lucrative growth opportunities for the overall market in the long run.

The rapid shift from conventional open surgeries towards minimally invasive surgical procedures is another major factor accelerating growth of the market. The efficiency of surgical robots to perform laparoscopic surgical procedures is getting higher by the day. This is further helping to increase the demand for medical robots, thus boosting the market globally.

However, the market may face challenges in terms of the safety concerns related to using robotic surgical tools. This, coupled with the high installation, upgradation, and maintenance cost of medical robots, may restrict its growth during the forecast period.

Nevertheless, the increasing funding on medical robots, advantages offered by robot-assisted surgeries, and training services in rehabilitation centers are presumed to bring lucrative growth opportunities for the global medical robotic systems market in the coming years.

North America to Hold Dominance on Account of Higher Per Capita Income to Afford Robotic Surgical Procedures

Fortune Business Insights foresees the global medical robotic systems market to be dominated by North America. This is owing to the increasing number of patients undergoing minimally invasive surgeries and the high per capita income of people in the developed nations of the U.S., and Canada. In addition to that, the number of patients suffering from neurological disorders is also increasing which further propels the demand for rehabilitation and surgical robots for treatment facilities along with the others. Such factors are responsible for North America to enjoy a dominant position in the global medical robotic systems market.



Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/medical-robotic-market-100957





Market players are investing huge sums in the research and development for upgrading surgical robots and other medical robots in order to provide better medical assistance. The report analysis includes market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are prevalence of key disease, by region; pricing analysis, key players; technology advances in medical robotic systems; key mergers and acquisitions; new product launches; among others.

Key Companies Covered in The Report

Ekso Bionics

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Medtronic

Stryker

CYBERDYNE INC.

BIONIK

Smith & Nephew

Zimmer Biomet

Other Prominent Players



Speak to Analyst https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/medical-robotic-market-100957





Table of Content:

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities





Key Insights Epidemiology Overview: Prevalence of Key Diseases, By Region 2018 Technology Advances, Medical Robots Pricing Analysis, Key Players, 2018 Key Mergers, and Acquisitions New Products Launches





Global Medical Robotic Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Surgical Robots Rehabilitation Robots Telepresence Robots Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers Rehabilitation Centers Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations



Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/medical-robotic-market-100957





Browse Related Reports:

Medical Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Orthopedic Devices, Cardiovascular Devices, Diagnostic Imaging, IVD, MIS, Wound Management, Diabetes Care, Ophthalmic Devices, Dental & Nephrology), End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics) and Geography Forecast till 2025





Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Orthopedic Devices, Cardiovascular Devices, Diagnostic Imaging, IVD, MIS, Wound Management, Diabetes Care, Ophthalmic Devices, Dental & Nephrology), End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics) and Geography Forecast till 2025 Surgical Robots Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Application (General Surgery, Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026





Size, Share and Global Trend by Application (General Surgery, Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026 Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Gynecology, Urology, General Surgery, Orthopedics and Others) and Geography Forecast till 2025





Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Gynecology, Urology, General Surgery, Orthopedics and Others) and Geography Forecast till 2025 Ultrafine Tungsten Wire Market for Medical Applications by Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Application (Medical/Surgical Robots, Stents, Guide Wire, Electro Surgery) and Geography Forecast till 2025

About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com



Attachment

Intuitive Surgical dominated the global medical robots market in 2018 Medical Robotic Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trends



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.