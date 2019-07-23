Cytena Founds Subsidiary in Taiwan

FREIBURG, Germany, July 23, 2019 / B3C newswire / -- Cytena, the specialist for single-cell technologies, is continuing its growth with the establishment of its subsidiary Cytena Bioprocess Solutions in Taiwan. Cytena Bioprocess Solutions is developing an innovative technology, which enables considerable reductions in time and increases in efficiency for cell line development.

"With the new R&D focused company, we want to further strengthen our global market position and open up new application areas and target markets. Our team in Taipei will enable us to be even closer to our Asian partners and use local R&D and production resources," says Dr. Jonas Schoendube, CEO of Cytena in Germany.

Cytena Bioprocess Solutions will focus on providing bioprocess solutions for pharmaceutical companies and leading research institutes. These solutions are based on an innovative microbioreactor called C.Bird. The C.Bird is the first microbioreactor to combine early stage cell culture screening, monitoring and optimization. This enables customers to save several weeks of cell line development by selecting the right clones or cell cultures very early in the process.

Jonas Schoendube is particularly pleased about the strong team on-site in Taiwan: "With Dr. Charles Tsai, CEO of Cytena Bioprocess Solutions, and Elbert Chen, CFO of Cytena Bioprocess Solutions, we have found partners who will use their expertise to drive the company forward.“

"It is fantastic to be working with Cytena to bring to market a new leading-edge technology for cell line development. By establishing a site in Asia, Cytena will build new connections and enable fast delivery of our products to our global customers," says Charles Tsai.

Cytena Bioprocess Solutions will be present at the BIO Asia Taiwan Conference on 25 July 2019.

About Cytena Cytena™ is an established life science company. Founded in 2014 from the Institute for Microsystems Technology (IMTEK) at the University of Freiburg, Cytena primarily sells solutions for handling biological cells. The Cytena team has developed patented single-cell printer™ technology, which allows the isolation of single cells in a documented, gentle and sterile process. Single-cell printers have been manufactured in Germany since 2015 and are marketed worldwide. In 2018, the x.sight™ series was added to the product portfolio. Most top ten pharmaceutical companies use single-cell printers to produce clonal cell lines for manufacturing antibodies.

About Cytena Bioprocess Solutions Cytena Bioprocess Solutions was founded in 2018 as a spin-off from Cytena GmbH. Based on the success story of Cytena, Cytena Bioprocess Solutions will further focus on offering bioprocess solutions for pharmaceuticals and top research institutes. The solution is based on our innovative technology of microbioreactors called C.Bird. The C.Bird is the first microbioreactor to combine early stage cell culture screening, monitoring and optimization. This enables users to save several weeks of cell line development by selecting the right clones or cell cultures very early in the process.

Contacts

Cytena GmbH Benjamin Steimle Neuer Messplatz 3 79108 Freiburg Germany +49 761 708890-0 benjamin.steimle@cytena.com www.cytena.com

Cytena Bioprocess Solutions Co., Ltd. Elbert Chen 110. 1F., No. 291, Sec. 3, Heping E. Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan (R.O.C.) +886 932221432 info@cytena-bps.com www.cytena-bps.com

