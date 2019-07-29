Impact-Pro Introduces a New Approach to Executive Training

Fares Chmait dedicated the last 25 years to awakening human potential Impact-Pro offers Executive Leadership Programs led by top business experts. Impact-Pro offers a variety of professional development programs

Success or failure, very often, the choice is right between our ears!” — Farès Chmait

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA , July 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impact-Pro offers executive leadership programs in a small group setting or a one-on-one basis. Led by Farès Chmait , an esteemed international trainer, speaker and consultant, Impact-Pro is committed to assisting corporate leaders in expanding their ability to effectively lead change and productively face challenges. Mr. Chmait has worked with some of North-America’s top companies and institutionsIntroducing the Human Factor to ManagementFor over 25 years, Farès Chmait has helped various organizations reach their goals. Through his extensive business experience in several industries around the world, and his Post-Master’s training in Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), Chmait has developed his own, unique method of developing leaders, in an approach he calls the Human Factor. Founded on the view that subjective experience can and will influence an individual’s patterns of behaviour, the Impact-Pro executive training program will provide managers with the tools necessary to embrace change, adapt to continual challenges, and, essentially, grow as leaders.Making a Difference with the Impact-Pro ShiftFarès Chmait helps clients to do and see things differently; more precisely, to Communicate, Live and Work Differently . Dedicated to provoking positive change in clients’ lives, he has elaborated a full range of courses designed to improve effectiveness and help individuals reach their full potential. Courses focus on improving communication, negotiation and leadership skills. Other courses include sales and emotional intelligence training.Seasoned Expert to Stimulate ExcellenceYour Impact-Pro Executive Coach is an expert in the fields of Psychology, Industrial Relations and Human Resources. Farès Chmait is a corporate leader, acclaimed author, advisor and guest professor. Through the Executive Training Program, he can help clients determine what they want to achieve and how to achieve it. The focus of the training will be on self-awareness, but also on understanding others’ intentions and needs, as well as identifying, and dealing with external factors that can impact objectives.About the CompanyLeader in executive coaching and training since 1990, Impact-Pro is committed to offer their clients the necessary tools to flourish personally and professionally. They offer a wide array of personal and professional development courses, as well as accredited training and executive coaching. Their client roster includes some of North-America’s top organizations, including Bombardier, Aon, CGI, and Johnson Controls. Their courses are offered at their training center or on site.



