Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Reports Another Record Quarter

/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM) (“Company”), parent company of CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”), announced unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $1.0 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared with $1.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2019 and $0.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2018.



During the quarter, the Company completed an $18 million subordinated debt offering and raised $10 million in a private placement equity offering to qualified investors. As previously announced, a portion of the subordinated debt proceeds retired $8 million in existing debt. The Company down streamed $18 million of the combined debt and equity proceeds to the Bank. The Bank’s intends to use the proceeds to finance its organic growth strategy.

Tom Wornham, President and CEO of PBAM and CEO of the Bank said, “The Company finished the second quarter at over $940 million in total assets, up $230 million or 32% from the same period a year ago. Net interest income was $19.7 million for the first six months of 2019, up over $6.7 million or 51% for the same period in 2018. We are very proud of these results and our team members who have produced them. We continue to experience growth in all of our markets. We also continue to grow safely and soundly, increasing our loan loss reserves by $1.4 million during the first half of 2019, a $1.0 million or 272% increase over the same period in 2018.”

Rick Sowers, President of the Bank, added, “We are continuing to see improved operating leverage from the investments made in people and technology. Our non-interest income in the second quarter reflects pressure in the SBA 7a market; however, we believe this is a strong business niche for us. Our focus remains on executing in all of our business lines.”

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $10.1 million compared with $9.6 million for the first quarter of 2019. Net interest margin was 4.70% for the second quarter of 2019 compared with 4.77% for the first quarter of 2019. Interest and fees on loans increased to $11.4 million, or 8.9% from the prior quarter due to increases in average loan balances and loan yields. The cost for interest-bearing liabilities increased to $2.1 million or 23.1% from the prior quarter due to increased balances and costs in deposits and other borrowings from the newly issued subordinate debt.

The provision for loan loss expense was $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared with $389 thousand in the first quarter of 2019. The increased provision expense for the quarter was due to growth in the loan portfolio and increased the Allowance for Loan Losses to $7.6 million or 0.96% of total loans.

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $606 thousand compared with $552 thousand for the first quarter of 2019. The second quarter included $307 thousand in gains from the sale of SBA loans and $80 thousand in referral fee income.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2019 was $8.2 million compared with $7.5 million for the first quarter of 2019. Salaries and benefits increased $663 thousand due to merit increases and loan commissions paid during the quarter.

“We are very pleased with the progress of our organic growth strategy. We continue working closely with our stakeholders, vendors and partners to improve the client experience as we grow. The Company remains well capitalized by all measures as we insure we grow the Company safely and soundly.” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of PBAM and the Bank.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high net worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is a SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5 star rated bank, as well as being in the Top 200 safest Banks as rated by Deposits.com.

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward‐looking statements. These factors include economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel and facilities and merged banks, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, the effects of the bank mergers and acquisitions in our markets, system failures and internet security, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Dollar

change Percentage

change June 30, 2018 Dollar

change Percentage

change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 25,737 $ 18,404 $ 7,333 39.8 % $ 22,688 $ 3,049 13.4 % Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 17,346 16,843 503 3.0 % 36,621 (19,275 ) -52.6 % Total cash and due from banks 43,083 35,247 7,836 22.2 % 59,309 (16,226 ) -27.4 % Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 2,254 2,751 (497 ) -18.1 % 2,749 (495 ) -18.0 % Investment securities available for sale 84,752 85,852 (1,100 ) -1.3 % 101,451 (16,699 ) -16.5 % Loans 795,345 713,408 81,937 11.5 % 532,296 263,049 49.4 % Allowance for loan losses (7,637 ) (6,641 ) (996 ) 15.0 % (4,893 ) (2,744 ) 56.1 % Net loans 787,708 706,767 80,941 11.5 % 527,403 260,305 49.4 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 4,060 3,310 750 22.7 % 2,878 1,182 41.1 % Right of use asset 7,271 6,951 320 4.6 % - 7,271 NM Premises and equipment, net 2,669 2,416 253 10.5 % 2,202 467 21.2 % Other intangible assets 904 928 (24 ) -2.6 % 443 461 104.1 % Deferred tax asset 4,409 4,409 - 0.0 % 4,776 (367 ) -7.7 % Accrued interest receivable 2,731 2,537 194 7.6 % 851 1,880 220.9 % Other assets 706 1,370 (664 ) -48.5 % 8,574 (7,868 ) -91.8 % Total assets $ 940,547 $ 852,538 $ 88,009 10.3 % $ 710,636 $ 229,911 32.4 % Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest bearing $ 247,153 $ 263,255 $ (16,102 ) -6.1 % $ 165,611 $ 81,542 49.2 % Interest Bearing 485,011 443,572 41,439 9.3 % 362,870 122,141 33.7 % Total deposits 732,164 706,827 25,337 3.6 % 528,481 203,683 38.5 % FHLB borrowings 82,000 40,000 42,000 105.0 % 90,000 (8,000 ) -8.9 % Other borrowings 17,929 7,832 10,097 128.9 % 7,902 10,027 126.9 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 10,599 11,777 (1,178 ) -10.0 % 3,415 7,184 210.4 % Total liabilities 842,692 766,436 76,256 9.9 % 629,798 212,894 33.8 % Shareholders' equity Common stock 68,740 58,576 10,164 17.4 % 58,167 10,573 18.2 % Additional paid-in capital 2,823 3,062 (239 ) -7.8 % 2,715 108 4.0 % Retained earnings 25,997 24,952 1,045 4.2 % 21,254 4,743 22.3 % Accumulated other comprehensive income 295 (488 ) 783 -160.5 % (1,298 ) 1,593 -122.7 % Total stockholders' equity 97,855 86,102 11,753 13.7 % 80,838 17,017 21.1 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 940,547 $ 852,538 $ 88,009 10.3 % $ 710,636 $ 229,911 32.4 %

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Dollar

change Percentage

change June 30, 2018 Dollar

change Percentage

change Interest Income Loans $ 11,442 $ 10,511 $ 931 8.9 % $ 6,771 $ 4,671 69.0 % Investment securities 601 673 (72 ) -10.7 % 689 (88 ) -12.8 % Deposits in other financial institutions 126 133 (7 ) -5.3 % 144 (18 ) -12.5 % Total interest income 12,169 11,317 852 7.5 % 7,604 4,565 60.0 % Interest Expense Deposits 1,340 1,207 133 11.0 % 476 864 181.5 % Borrowings 736 479 257 53.7 % 393 343 87.3 % Total interest expense 2,076 1,686 390 23.1 % 869 1,207 138.9 % Net interest income 10,093 9,631 462 4.8 % 6,735 3,358 49.9 % Provision for credit losses 996 389 607 156.0 % 372 624 167.7 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 9,097 9,242 (145 ) -1.6 % 6,363 2,734 43.0 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 117 93 24 25.8 % 115 2 1.7 % Net gain on sale of loans 307 347 (40 ) -11.5 % 473 (166 ) -35.1 % Gain on sale of investment securities 4 21 (17 ) -81.0 % 7 (3 ) -42.9 % Other noninterest income 178 91 87 95.6 % 96 82 85.4 % Total noninterest income 606 552 54 9.8 % 691 (85 ) -12.3 % Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 5,892 5,229 663 12.7 % 3,870 2,022 52.2 % Occupancy and equipment 641 674 (33 ) -4.9 % 558 83 14.9 % Data processing 490 524 (34 ) -6.5 % 534 (44 ) -8.2 % Professional services 364 392 (28 ) -7.1 % 240 124 51.7 % Other expenses 854 730 124 17.0 % 639 215 33.6 % Total noninterest expense 8,241 7,549 692 9.2 % 5,841 2,400 41.1 % Income before provision for income taxes 1,462 2,245 (783 ) -34.9 % 1,213 249 20.5 % Provision for income taxes 411 656 (245 ) -37.3 % 350 61 17.4 % Net income $ 1,051 $ 1,589 $ (538 ) -33.9 % $ 863 $ 188 21.8 % Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,031 $ 1,559 $ (528 ) -33.9 % $ 855 $ 176 20.6 % Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.31 $ (0.11 ) -34.3 % $ 0.17 $ 0.03 20.3 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.20 $ 0.30 $ (0.10 ) -34.1 % $ 0.17 $ 0.03 20.6 % Average shares outstanding 5,027,437 4,996,811 30,626 0.6 % 5,014,918 12,519 0.2 % Diluted average shares outstanding 5,133,305 5,114,096 19,209 0.4 % 5,134,373 (1,068 ) 0.0 %

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Dollar

change Percentage

change Interest Income Loans $ 21,953 $ 12,987 $ 8,966 69.0 % Investment securities 1,274 1,255 19 1.5 % Deposits in other financial institutions 259 403 (144 ) -35.7 % Total interest income 23,486 14,645 8,841 60.4 % Interest Expense Deposits 2,547 953 1,594 167.3 % Borrowings 1,215 675 540 80.0 % Total interest expense 3,762 1,628 2,134 131.1 % Net interest income 19,724 13,017 6,707 51.5 % Provision for credit losses 1,385 372 1,013 272.3 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 18,339 12,645 5,694 45.0 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 210 125 85 68.0 % Net gain on sale of loans 654 511 143 28.0 % Gain on sale of investment securities 25 7 18 257.1 % Other noninterest income 269 194 75 38.7 % Total noninterest income 1,158 837 321 38.4 % Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 11,101 6,933 4,168 60.1 % Occupancy and equipment 1,314 1,081 233 21.6 % Data processing 1,014 874 140 16.0 % Professional services 750 610 140 23.0 % Other expenses 1,578 1,189 389 32.7 % Total noninterest expense 15,757 10,687 5,070 47.4 % Income before provision for income taxes 3,740 2,795 945 33.8 % Provision for income tax 1,102 803 299 37.2 % Net income $ 2,638 $ 1,992 $ 646 32.4 % Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,589 $ 1,967 $ 622 31.6 % Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 0.52 $ 0.40 $ 0.12 29.1 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.51 $ 0.39 $ 0.12 29.7 % Average shares outstanding 5,012,604 4,952,883 59,721 1.2 % Diluted average shares outstanding 5,118,471 5,072,341 46,130 0.9 %

Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets: Deposits in other financial institutions $ 23,651 $ 126 2.14 % $ 24,237 $ 133 2.23 % $ 34,236 $ 144 1.70 % Investment securities 89,102 601 2.70 % 92,678 673 2.90 % 106,295 689 2.59 % Loans 748,846 11,442 6.13 % 701,715 10,511 6.07 % 497,917 6,771 5.45 % Total interest-earning assets 861,599 12,169 5.67 % 818,630 11,317 5.61 % 638,448 7,604 4.78 % Noninterest-earning assets 35,521 29,270 16,475 Total Assets $ 897,120 $ 847,900 $ 654,923 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 33,191 $ 66 0.80 % $ 20,554 $ 14 0.28 % $ 17,085 $ 9 0.21 % Money market 320,310 720 0.90 % 315,798 646 0.83 % 267,736 355 0.53 % Savings deposits 6,779 5 0.30 % 6,715 4 0.24 % 5,585 4 0.29 % Certificates of deposit 98,004 549 2.25 % 105,361 543 2.09 % 46,544 108 0.93 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 458,284 1,340 1.17 % 448,428 1,207 1.09 % 336,950 476 0.57 % FHLB advances 65,797 423 2.58 % 60,056 377 2.55 % 60,769 290 1.91 % Other borrowings 14,711 313 8.29 % 7,871 102 5.26 % 7,901 103 5.23 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 80,508 736 3.67 % 67,927 479 8.26 % 68,670 393 2.30 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 260,295 241,956 158,079 Total Funding Sources 799,087 2,076 1.04 % 758,311 1,686 0.90 % 563,699 869 0.62 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 11,069 4,762 10,678 Shareholders' equity 86,964 84,827 80,546 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 897,120 $ 847,900 $ 654,923 Net interest spread 4.62 % 4.71 % 4.16 % Net interest income $ 10,093 $ 9,631 $ 6,735 Net interest margin 4.70 % 4.77 % 4.23 %

Condensed Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 45,337 $ 37,998 $ 45,855 $ 60,083 $ 62,058 Investment securities 84,752 85,852 98,170 99,217 101,451 Loans 795,345 713,408 694,531 582,292 532,296 Allowance for loan losses (7,637 ) (6,641 ) (6,252 ) (5,389 ) (4,893 ) Net loans 787,708 706,767 688,279 576,903 527,403 Right of use asset 7,271 6,951 - - - Premises and equipment, net 2,669 2,416 2,223 2,067 2,202 Other assets and interest receivable 12,810 12,554 12,637 11,692 17,522 Total assets $ 940,547 $ 852,538 $ 847,164 $ 749,962 $ 710,636 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest Bearing $ 247,153 $ 263,255 $ 226,119 $ 180,657 $ 165,611 Interest Bearing 485,011 443,572 470,344 368,462 362,870 Total Deposits 732,164 706,827 696,463 549,119 528,481 Borrowings 99,929 47,832 62,909 114,906 97,902 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 10,599 11,777 4,241 4,046 3,415 Total liabilities 842,692 766,436 763,613 668,071 629,798 Shareholders' equity Common stock 68,740 58,576 58,373 58,242 58,167 Additional paid-in capital 2,823 3,062 3,083 2,791 2,715 Retained earnings 25,997 24,952 23,364 22,318 21,254 Accumulated other comprehensive income 295 (488 ) (1,269 ) (1,460 ) (1,298 ) Total shareholders' equity 97,855 86,102 83,551 81,891 80,838 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 940,547 $ 852,538 $ 847,164 $ 749,962 $ 710,636 Book value per common share $ 17.60 $ 16.90 $ 16.41 $ 16.23 $ 16.01 Tangible book value per common share $ 17.44 $ 16.72 $ 16.23 $ 16.07 $ 15.92 Regulatory Capital Ratios (PBAM) 1 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.69 % 9.97 % 10.39 % 11.51 % 12.14 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.10 % 11.10 % 11.36 % 13.01 % 13.78 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio 11.10 % 11.10 % 11.36 % 13.01 % 13.78 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.10 % 12.01 % 12.25 % 13.90 % 14.66 % Tangible equity / tangible assets 10.32 % 10.00 % 9.74 % 10.83 % 11.32 % 1 Preliminary ratios for June 30, 2019

Condensed Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Interest income $ 12,169 $ 11,317 $ 10,333 $ 8,644 $ 7,604 Interest expense 2,076 1,686 1,570 1,174 869 Net interest income 10,093 9,631 8,763 7,470 6,735 Provision for credit losses 996 389 863 496 372 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 9,097 9,242 7,900 6,974 6,363 Noninterest income 606 552 561 916 691 Salary and employee benefits 5,892 5,229 4,741 4,269 3,870 Occupancy and equipment 641 674 620 610 558 Data processing 490 524 541 487 534 Professional services 364 392 350 288 240 Other expenses 854 730 688 703 639 Total noninterest expense 8,241 7,549 6,940 6,357 5,841 Income before provision for income taxes 1,462 2,245 1,521 1,533 1,213 Income taxes 411 656 474 435 350 Net income $ 1,051 $ 1,589 $ 1,047 $ 1,098 $ 863 Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,031 $ 1,559 $ 1,025 $ 1,081 $ 855 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.31 $ 0.21 $ 0.22 $ 0.17 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.20 $ 0.30 $ 0.20 $ 0.21 $ 0.17 Average shares outstanding 5,027,437 4,996,811 5,042,921 4,967,905 5,014,918 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,133,305 5,114,096 5,160,206 5,087,829 5,134,373 Performance Ratios Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 ROAA 0.47 % 0.76 % 0.52 % 0.62 % 0.53 % ROAE 4.85 % 7.60 % 5.03 % 5.35 % 4.30 % ROTE 4.90 % 7.72 % 5.09 % 5.38 % 4.33 % Net interest margin 4.70 % 4.77 % 4.52 % 4.35 % 4.23 % Net interest spread 4.62 % 4.71 % 4.45 % 4.28 % 4.16 % Efficiency ratio 77.03 % 74.13 % 74.43 % 75.80 % 78.66 % Noninterest expense / average assets 3.68 % 3.61 % 3.47 % 3.57 % 3.58 %

Average Balances (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Total assets $ 897,120 $ 847,900 $ 793,271 $ 706,069 $ 654,923 Earning assets $ 861,599 $ 818,630 $ 768,519 $ 681,252 $ 638,448 Total loans $ 748,846 $ 701,715 $ 640,963 $ 541,049 $ 497,917 Total deposits $ 718,579 $ 690,384 $ 600,640 $ 528,523 $ 495,029 Total equity $ 86,964 $ 84,827 $ 82,606 $ 81,364 $ 80,546 Loan Balances by Type (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Real estate - investor owned $ 245,068 $ 235,185 $ 234,540 $ 213,139 $ 202,025 Real estate - owner occupied 175,112 136,484 122,258 86,216 62,839 Real estate - multifamily 67,839 69,083 62,388 62,811 66,024 Real estate - single family 56,783 58,334 59,685 63,906 54,449 Commercial business 201,892 173,027 180,602 124,770 118,296 Land and construction 37,966 32,987 24,679 22,640 22,913 Consumer 7,035 5,107 5,255 5,967 5,750 Total loans held for investment 791,695 710,207 689,407 579,449 532,296 Loans held for sale 3,650 3,201 5,124 2,843 - Total loans, including loans held for sale 795,345 713,408 694,531 582,292 532,296 Allowance for loan losses (7,637 ) (6,641 ) (6,252 ) (5,389 ) (4,893 ) Net loans $ 787,708 $ 706,767 $ 688,279 $ 576,903 $ 527,403 Deposits by Type (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Non interest bearing DDA $ 247,153 $ 263,255 $ 226,119 $ 180,657 $ 165,610 Interest bearing DDA 29,583 23,195 21,079 16,481 17,437 Savings & MMA 363,803 325,880 344,776 294,600 295,743 Retail CD 7,025 4,135 7,651 6,461 7,294 Jumbo CD 84,600 90,362 96,838 50,920 42,397 Total deposits $ 732,164 $ 706,827 $ 696,463 $ 549,119 $ 528,481 Asset Quality (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Total Loans $ 795,345 $ 713,408 $ 694,531 $ 582,292 $ 532,296 30-89 day past due loans $ 155 $ - $ - $ - $ - 90+ day past due loans $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Nonaccrual loans $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,481 NPAs / Assets 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.21 % NPLs / loans & OREO 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.28 % Net chargeoffs $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Net charge-offs/avg loans (annualized) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Allowance for loan losses to loans 0.96 % 0.93 % 0.90 % 0.93 % 0.92 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans NM NM NM NM 330 %



