Veritex Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Operating Results

DALLAS, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. ("Veritex" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: VBTX), the holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The Company reported net income of $26.9 million, or $0.49 diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), compared to $7.4 million, or $0.13 diluted EPS, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and $10.2 million, or $0.42 diluted EPS, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Operating net income totaled $32.2 million, or $0.59 diluted operating EPS1, compared to $32.7 million, or $0.59 diluted operating EPS1, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and $11.2 million, or $0.46 diluted operating EPS1, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.



“We are extremely pleased with our operating results for the first half of 2019. We have struck the right balance between focusing on short-term financial results and long-term shareholder value creation” said C. Malcolm Holland, III, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The financial metrics speak for themselves; but, I am equally excited about the investments we are making in culture, key employee retention, talent acquisition, branding, technology and core system conversion. These investments will help drive long-term shareholder value creation and top quartile financial results.”

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Diluted EPS was $0.49 and diluted operating EPS 1 was $0.59 for the second quarter of 2019, resulting in a 28.3% increase in diluted operating EPS compared to the second quarter of 2018;

was $0.59 for the second quarter of 2019, resulting in a 28.3% increase in diluted operating EPS compared to the second quarter of 2018; Book value per common share was $22.55 and tangible book value per common share (“TBV”) 1 was $14.27 for the second quarter of 2019, reflecting operating earnings, merger expenses, dividends and share repurchase activity;

was $14.27 for the second quarter of 2019, reflecting operating earnings, merger expenses, dividends and share repurchase activity; Return on average assets was 1.36%, operating return on average assets 1 was 1.63% and pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets 1 was 2.22% for the second quarter of 2019;

was 1.63% and pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets was 2.22% for the second quarter of 2019; Efficiency ratio was 51.49% and operating efficiency ratio 1 was 43.66% for the second quarter of 2019, reflecting two consecutive quarters of operating efficiency ratio 1 below 44%;

was 43.66% for the second quarter of 2019, reflecting two consecutive quarters of operating efficiency ratio below 44%; Purchased 855,262 shares of our outstanding common stock under our stock buyback program for an aggregate of $22.1 million during the second quarter of 2019, resulting in an aggregate of 1,171,862 shares of our outstanding common stock purchased as of June 30, 2019;

Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 payable on August 22, 2019;

Successfully converted systems, customers, branches and branding in June 2019 in connection with our acquisition of Green Bancorp, Inc. (“Green”);

Veritex Community Bank completed its previously announced sale of certain assets and liabilities associated with a branch in the Austin metropolitan market to Keystone Bank, N.A., thereby exiting the Austin metropolitan market.

Summary of Financial Data

Q2 2019 Q1 2019 % Change (Dollars in thousands) GAAP Net income $ 26,876 $ 7,407 263 % Diluted EPS 0.49 0.13 277 % Return on average assets2 1.36 % 0.38 % Efficiency ratio 51.49 82.30 Book value per common share $ 22.55 $ 21.88 3.06 % Non-GAAP1 Operating net income $ 32,234 $ 32,679 (1 )% Diluted operating EPS 0.59 0.59 — % Operating return on average assets2 1.63 % 1.69 % Operating efficiency ratio 43.66 43.54 Return on average tangible common equity2 15.26 5.09 Operating return on average tangible common equity2 18.09 18.81 Tangible book value per common share $ 14.27 $ 13.76

1 Refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

2 Annualized ratio.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Net Interest Income

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, net interest income before provision for loan losses was $71.4 million and net interest margin was 4.00% compared to $72.9 million and 4.17%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The $1.5 million decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a $1.0 million increase in interest expense on transaction and savings deposits and a $1.4 million increase in interest expense on certificates and time deposits, and was partially offset by a $1.0 million increase in interest income on loans. Net interest margin decreased 17 basis points from the three months ended March 31, 2019 primarily due to an increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing demand and savings deposits and certificate and other time deposits during the three months ended June 30, 2019. As a result, the average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 1.79% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from 1.62% for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Net interest income before provision for loan losses increased by $43.5 million from $27.9 million to $71.4 million and net interest margin decreased by 9 basis points from 4.09% to 4.00% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in net interest income before provision for loan losses was primarily driven by higher loan balances and yields resulting from loans acquired from Green and organic loan growth during the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, average loan balance increased by $3.4 billion compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018, which resulted in a $61.3 million increase in interest income. This was partially offset by an increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, which resulted in a $15.1 million increase in interest on deposit accounts. Net interest margin decreased 9 basis points from the three months ended June 30, 2018 primarily due to an increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018. As a result, the average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 1.79% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from 1.39% for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $6.0 million, a decrease of $2.5 million, or 28.9%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a $1.3 million decrease in the gain on sale of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans, a $434 thousand decrease in the value of investments in community development-oriented private equity funds used for Community Reinvestment Act (“CRA”) purposes, a $352 thousand decrease in prepayment fees and a $370 thousand decrease in derivative income earned during the three months ended June 30, 2019. This was partially offset by a $255 thousand increase in loan fees during the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018, noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 grew by $3.7 million, or 163.5%. The increase was primarily due to a $2.6 million increase in service charges and fees on acquired deposit accounts resulting from our acquisition of Green deposit accounts and the associated income from these accounts, a $1.7 million increase in loan fees and a $671 thousand increase in the gain on sale of SBA loans during the three months ended June 30, 2019. This was partially offset by a $642 thousand loss on securities sold and a $434 thousand decrease in the value of CRA investments discussed in the paragraph above during the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $39.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $67.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, a decrease of $27.1 million, or 40.4%. The decrease was primarily driven by a $25.4 million decrease in merger and acquisition expenses related to our acquisition of Green, which were recorded in the first quarter of 2019. Merger and acquisition expenses recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2019 were primarily related to data processing expenses as a result of our system conversion and severance payments following our acquisition of Green.

Compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018, noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased by $23.7 million, or 146.7%. The increase was primarily driven by a $9.8 million increase in salaries and employee benefits due to the addition of new Green employees, a $4.7 million increase in merger and acquisition expenses paid in connection with our acquisition of Green, and a $1.9 million, $1.9 million and $1.6 million increase in occupancy and equipment, amortization of intangibles and data processing and software expenses, respectively, related to our acquisition of Green.

Financial Condition

Total loans were $5.9 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $153.5 million, or 2.7%, compared to March 31, 2019. The increase was the result of the continued execution and success of our loan growth strategy.

Total deposits were $6.2 billion at June 30, 2019, a decrease of $132.6 million, or 2.1%, compared to March 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily the result of a decrease of $198.7 million in certificates and other time deposits, which was partially offset by increases of $29.0 million and $37.0 million in interest-bearing accounts and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, respectively.

Asset Quality

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans held for investment, including mortgage warehouse, was 0.42%, 0.37% and 0.61% of total loans at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans for each of the three quarters ended was determined by evaluating the qualitative factors around the nature, volume and mix of the loan portfolio. The increase in the allowance for loan loss as a percentage of loans held for investment from March 31, 2019 was attributable to the continued execution and success of our organic growth strategy, and was partially offset by payoffs of acquired loans and an increase in specific reserves on certain non-performing loans. The decrease in the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans held for investment from June 30, 2018 was attributable to our acquisition of Green as acquired loans are recorded at fair value. Our allowance for loan losses and remaining purchase discount on acquired loans as a percentage of loans held for investment, including mortgage warehouse, was 1.77%, 1.82% and 1.29% of total loans at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. We recorded a provision for loan losses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 of $3.3 million compared to $5.0 million and $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively.

Nonperforming assets totaled $43.3 million, or 0.54%, of total assets at June 30, 2019 compared to $23.1 million, or 0.29%, of total assets at March 31, 2019 and $4.9 million, or 0.16%, of total assets at June 30, 2018. The increase of $20.1 million compared to March 31, 2019 was driven by a $10.4 million and $11.1 million increase in originated accruing loans 90 days or more past due and acquired accruing loans 90 days or more past due, respectively. The increase in nonperforming assets of $38.4 million compared to June 30, 2018 was due in part to the placement of a $7.8 million purchased credit impaired (“PCI”) loan on non-accrual status as a result of information the Company obtained that precluded the Company from reasonably estimating the timing and amount of future cash flows relating to this loan. Excluding this PCI loan compared to June 30, 2018, the increase of $30.8 million in nonperforming assets was primarily the result of an increase in nonperforming loans of $29.0 million and an increase in other real estate owned of $1.8 million.

Dividend Information

On July 22, 2019, Veritex’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share on its outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend will be paid on or after August 22, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 8, 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Veritex’s management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its operating performance and provide information that is important to investors. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Veritex’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Veritex reviews and reports tangible book value, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets, diluted operating earnings per share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible common equity and operating efficiency ratio. Veritex has included in this earnings release information related to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. Please refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Business Combinations Measurement Period

The measurement period for the Company to determine the fair values of acquired identifiable assets and assumed liabilities for Green will end at the earlier of (i) twelve months from the date of the acquisition or (ii) as soon as the Company receives the information it was seeking about facts and circumstances that existed as of the acquisition date or learns that more information is not obtainable. Provisional estimates have been recorded for the Green acquisition as independent valuations have not been finalized. The Company does not expect any significant differences from estimated values upon completion of the valuations.

Conference Call

The Company will host an investor conference call to review the results on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time. Participants may pre-register for the call by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/j68vyip2 and will receive a unique PIN, which can be used when dialing in for the call. This will allow attendees to enter the call immediately. Alternatively, participants may call toll-free at (877) 703-9880.

The call and corresponding presentation slides will be webcast live on the home page of the Company's website, https://veritexholdingsinc.gcs-web.com . An audio replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call at (855) 859-2056, Conference #7495018. This replay, as well as the webcast, will be available until July 30, 2019.

About Veritex Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com.

Media Contact:

LaVonda Renfro

972-349-6200

lrenfro@veritexbank.com

Investor Relations:

Susan Caudle

972-349-6132

scaudle@veritexbank.com



Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the impact Veritex expects its recently completed acquisition of Green to have on its operations, financial condition and financial results and Veritex’s expectations about its ability to successfully integrate the combined businesses of Veritex and Green and the amount of cost savings and overall operational efficiencies Veritex expects to realize as a result of the recently completed acquisition of Green. The forward-looking statements in this earnings release also include statements about the expected payment date of Veritex’s quarterly cash dividend, Veritex’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. Further, certain factors that could affect future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the possibility that the businesses of Veritex and Green will not be integrated successfully, that the cost savings and any synergies from the acquisition may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, disruption from the acquisition making it more difficult to maintain relationships with employees, customers or other parties with whom Veritex has (or Green had) business relationships, diversion of management time on integration-related issues, the reaction to the acquisition by Veritex’s and Green’s customers, employees and counterparties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Veritex. We refer you to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Veritex’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Veritex’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Veritex’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Veritex anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Veritex does not undertake any obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this earnings release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Veritex or persons acting on Veritex’s behalf may issue.





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 (Dollars and shares in thousands) Per Share Data (Common Stock): Basic EPS $ 0.50 $ 0.14 $ 0.41 $ 0.37 $ 0.42 $ 0.63 $ 0.85 Diluted EPS 0.49 0.13 0.40 0.36 0.42 0.62 0.84 Book value per common share 22.55 21.88 21.88 21.38 21.03 22.55 21.03 Tangible book value per common share1 14.27 13.76 14.74 14.21 13.83 14.27 13.83 Common Stock Data: Shares outstanding at period end 53,457 54,236 24,254 24,192 24,181 53,457 24,181 Weighted average basic shares outstanding for the period 53,969 54,293 24,224 24,176 24,148 54,130 24,139 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the period 54,929 55,439 24,532 24,613 24,546 55,031 24,527 Summary Performance Ratios: Return on average assets2 1.36 % 0.38 % 1.20 % 1.10 % 1.34 % 0.88 % 1.37 % Return on average equity2 8.98 2.52 7.44 6.88 8.11 5.79 8.32 Return on average tangible common equity1, 2 15.26 5.09 11.52 10.79 12.80 10.26 13.20 Efficiency ratio 51.49 82.30 54.27 57.58 53.51 67.28 53.91 Selected Performance Metrics - Operating: Diluted operating EPS1 0.59 0.59 0.47 0.42 0.46 1.18 0.95 Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets1, 2 2.22 2.40 1.95 1.98 2.03 2.31 2.09 Operating return on average assets1, 2 1.63 % 1.69 % 1.40 % 1.28 % 1.47 % 1.66 % 1.56 % Operating return on average tangible common equity1, 2 18.09 18.81 13.37 12.49 14.07 18.50 14.94 Operating efficiency ratio1 43.66 43.54 50.65 49.09 48.67 43.60 49.32 Veritex Holdings, Inc. Capital Ratios: Average stockholders' equity to average total assets 15.13 % 15.18 % 16.14 % 15.92 % 16.48 % 15.14 % 16.48 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage) 10.47 10.57 12.04 11.74 12.08 10.47 12.08 Common equity tier 1 capital 11.26 11.07 11.80 12.02 12.17 11.26 12.17 Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.71 11.50 12.18 12.43 12.60 11.71 12.60 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.71 12.45 12.98 13.22 13.31 12.71 13.31 Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 10.08 10.02 11.78 11.08 11.30 10.08 11.30 Veritex Bank Capital Ratios: Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage) 10.80 % 10.65 % 10.87 % 10.53 % 10.70 % 10.80 % 10.70 % Common equity tier 1 capital 12.09 % 11.61 % 11.01 % 11.13 % 11.16 % 12.09 % 11.16 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.09 % 11.61 % 11.01 % 11.13 % 11.16 % 12.09 % 11.16 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.46 % 11.93 % 11.64 % 11.75 % 11.70 % 12.46 % 11.70 %

1Refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

2Annualized ratio.





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights

(In thousands)

Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 265,822 $ 339,473 $ 84,449 $ 261,790 $ 146,740 Securities 1,020,279 950,671 262,695 256,237 252,187 Other investments 81,088 75,920 23,174 27,769 27,438 Loans held for sale 7,524 8,002 1,258 1,425 453 Loans held for investment, mortgage warehouse 200,017 114,158 — — — Loans held for investment 5,731,833 5,663,721 2,555,494 2,444,499 2,418,886 Total loans 5,939,374 5,785,881 2,556,752 2,445,924 2,419,339 Allowance for loan losses (24,712 ) (21,603 ) (19,255 ) (17,909 ) (14,842 ) Bank-owned life insurance 79,899 79,397 22,064 21,915 21,767 Bank premises, furniture and equipment, net 115,373 119,354 78,409 77,346 76,348 Other real estate owned 1,748 151 — — — Intangible assets, net 78,347 81,245 15,896 16,603 17,482 Goodwill 370,221 368,268 161,447 161,447 161,447 Other assets 82,667 69,474 22,919 24,724 23,968 Branch assets held for sale — 83,516 — — 1,753 Total assets $ 8,010,106 $ 7,931,747 $ 3,208,550 $ 3,275,846 $ 3,133,627 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,476,668 $ 1,439,630 $ 626,283 $ 661,754 $ 611,315 Interest-bearing 2,646,154 2,617,117 1,313,161 1,346,264 1,252,774 Certificates and other time deposits 2,042,266 2,240,968 682,984 648,236 626,329 Total deposits 6,165,088 6,297,715 2,622,428 2,656,254 2,490,418 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 44,414 42,621 5,413 6,875 4,130 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 7,069 6,846 5,361 5,759 5,856 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 512,945 252,982 28,019 73,055 108,092 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 72,486 72,719 16,691 16,691 16,690 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2,811 2,778 — — — Branch liabilities held for sale — 62,381 — — — Total liabilities 6,804,813 6,738,042 2,677,912 2,758,634 2,625,186 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 535 546 243 242 242 Additional paid-in capital 1,112,238 1,109,386 449,427 448,117 447,234 Retained earnings 104,652 84,559 83,968 74,143 65,208 Unallocated Employee Stock Ownership Plan shares — — — (106 ) (106 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 17,741 7,016 (2,930 ) (5,114 ) (4,067 ) Treasury stock (29,873 ) (7,802 ) (70 ) (70 ) (70 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,205,293 1,193,705 530,638 517,212 508,441 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,010,106 $ 7,931,747 $ 3,208,550 $ 3,275,846 $ 3,133,627





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2018 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 86,786 $ 85,747 $ 35,028 $ 35,074 $ 32,291 $ 172,533 $ 64,358 Securities 7,397 7,232 1,908 1,722 1,647 14,629 2,975 Deposits in financial institutions and Fed Funds sold 1,372 1,554 833 1,016 613 2,926 1,300 Other investments 622 691 413 108 306 1,313 334 Total interest income 96,177 95,224 38,182 37,920 34,857 191,401 68,967 Interest expense: Transaction and savings deposits 11,405 10,366 5,412 4,694 4,204 21,771 7,493 Certificates and other time deposits 10,145 8,792 3,394 3,068 2,248 18,937 3,252 Advances from FHLB 2,187 2,055 377 630 234 4,242 694 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 998 1,094 304 250 245 2,092 477 Total interest expense 24,735 22,307 9,487 8,642 6,931 47,042 11,916 Net interest income 71,442 72,917 28,695 29,278 27,926 144,359 57,051 Provision for loan losses 3,335 5,012 1,364 3,057 1,504 8,347 2,182 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 68,107 67,905 27,331 26,221 26,422 136,012 54,869 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 3,422 3,517 832 809 846 6,939 1,779 Loan fees 1,932 1,677 387 410 261 3,609 535 (Loss) gain on sales of investment securities (642 ) (772 ) (42 ) (34 ) 4 (1,414 ) 12 Gain on sales of loans 1,104 2,370 1,789 270 416 3,474 997 Rental income 373 368 310 414 452 741 930 Other (155 ) 1,324 343 539 311 1,169 795 Total noninterest income 6,034 8,484 3,619 2,408 2,290 14,518 5,048 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 17,459 18,885 8,278 7,394 7,657 36,344 15,587 Occupancy and equipment 4,014 4,129 2,412 2,890 2,143 8,143 5,377 Professional and regulatory fees 2,814 3,418 1,889 1,893 1,528 6,232 3,632 Data processing and software expense 2,309 1,924 888 697 689 4,233 1,517 Marketing 961 619 570 306 446 1,580 907 Amortization of intangibles 2,719 2,760 835 798 856 5,479 1,834 Telephone and communications 625 395 223 236 414 1,020 840 Merger and acquisition expense 5,790 31,217 1,150 2,692 1,043 37,007 1,378 Other 3,205 3,646 1,293 1,340 1,393 6,851 2,403 Total noninterest expense 39,896 66,993 17,538 18,246 16,169 106,889 33,475 Net income from operations 34,245 9,396 13,412 10,383 12,543 43,641 26,442 Income tax expense 7,369 1,989 3,587 1,448 2,350 9,358 5,861 Net income $ 26,876 $ 7,407 $ 9,825 $ 8,935 $ 10,193 $ 34,283 $ 20,581 Basic EPS $ 0.50 $ 0.14 $ 0.41 $ 0.37 $ 0.42 $ 0.63 $ 0.85 Diluted EPS $ 0.49 $ 0.13 $ 0.40 $ 0.36 $ 0.42 $ 0.62 $ 0.84 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 53,969 54,293 24,224 24,176 24,148 54,130 24,139 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 54,929 55,439 24,532 24,613 24,546 55,031 24,527



VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights

(In thousands except percentages)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018

Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans1,5 $ 5,762,257 $ 85,030 5.92 % $ 5,731,062 $ 84,194 5.96 % $ 2,333,283 $ 32,291 5.55 % Loans held for investment, mortgage warehouse 154,586 1,756 4.56 119,781 1,553 5.26 — — — Securities 956,160 7,397 3.10 926,347 7,232 3.17 248,670 1,647 2.66 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 228,461 1,372 2.41 264,138 1,554 2.39 136,803 613 1.80 Other investments2 59,508 622 4.19 56,909 691 4.92 22,486 306 5.46 Total interest-earning assets 7,160,972 96,177 5.39 7,098,237 95,224 5.44 2,741,242 34,857 5.10 Allowance for loan losses (23,891 ) (20,065 ) (13,600 ) Noninterest-earning assets5 800,238 763,095 331,814 Total assets $ 7,937,319 $ 7,841,267 $ 3,059,456 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits5 $ 2,713,735 $ 11,405 1.69 % $ 2,562,304 $ 10,366 1.64 % $ 1,272,569 $ 4,204 1.33 % Certificates and other time deposits5 2,107,567 10,145 1.93 2,244,194 8,792 1.59 592,371 2,248 1.52 Advances from FHLB 334,926 2,187 2.62 310,697 2,055 2.68 59,762 234 1.57 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 75,252 998 5.32 75,813 1,094 5.85 16,690 245 5.89 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,231,480 24,735 1.90 5,193,008 22,307 1.74 1,941,392 6,931 1.43 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits5 1,456,538 1,427,970 605,760 Other liabilities5 48,669 30,023 7,976 Total liabilities 6,736,687 6,651,001 2,555,128 Stockholders’ equity 1,200,632 1,190,266 504,328 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,937,319 $ 7,841,267 $ 3,059,456 Net interest rate spread3 3.49 % 3.70 % 3.67 % Net interest income $ 71,442 $ 72,917 $ 27,926 Net interest margin4 4.00 % 4.17 % 4.09 %

1 Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $8,140, $7,709 and $1,349 for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively, and average balances of loans held for investment, excluding mortgage warehouse.

2 The Company historically reported dividend income in other noninterest income and has re-classed $609, $678 and $302 of dividend income into other investments as of June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively, in order to align with industry peers for comparability purposes.

3 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

4 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

5 Includes average balances that are held for sale at March 31, 2019.

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights

(In thousands except percentages)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 ﻿

Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans1, 5 $ 5,746,746 $ 169,224 5.94 % $ 2,297,407 $ 64,358 5.65 % Loans held for investment, mortgage warehouse 137,280 3,309 4.86 — — — Securities 941,336 14,629 3.13 235,422 2,975 2.55 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 246,201 2,926 2.40 150,324 1,300 1.74 Other investments2 48,578 1,313 5.45 14,532 334 4.63 Total interest-earning assets 7,120,141 191,401 5.42 2,697,685 68,967 5.16 Allowance for loan losses (21,988 ) (13,367 ) Noninterest-earning assets5 789,890 340,560 Total assets $ 7,888,043 $ 3,024,878 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits5 $ 2,675,237 $ 21,771 1.64 % $ 1,245,506 $ 7,493 1.21 % Certificates and other time deposits5 2,124,951 18,937 1.80 559,891 3,252 1.17 Advances from FHLB 322,879 4,242 2.65 88,475 694 1.58 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 75,515 2,092 5.59 16,772 477 5.74 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,198,582 47,042 1.82 1,910,644 11,916 1.26 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits5 1,456,086 603,003 Other liabilities5 39,385 12,595 Total liabilities 6,694,053 2,526,242 Stockholders’ equity 1,193,990 498,636 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,888,043 $ 3,024,878 Net interest rate spread3 3.60 % 3.90 % Net interest income $ 144,359 $ 57,051 Net interest margin4 4.09 % 4.26 %

1 Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $7,925 and $1,343 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively, and average balances of loans held for investment, excluding mortgage warehouse.

2 The Company historically reported dividend income in other noninterest income and has re-classed $1,287 and $325 of dividend income into other investments as of June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively, in order to align with industry peers for comparability purposes.

3 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

4 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

5 Includes average balances that are held for sale during the six months ended June 30, 2019.





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights

Yield Trend

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans1 5.92 % 5.96 % 5.55 % 5.72 % 5.55 % Loans held for investment, mortgage warehouse 4.56 5.26 — — — Securities 3.10 3.17 2.88 2.69 2.66 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 2.41 2.39 2.41 1.98 1.80 Other investments 4.19 4.92 6.36 6.76 5.46 Total interest-earning assets 5.39 % 5.44 % 5.17 % 5.19 % 5.10 % Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits 1.69 % 1.64 % 1.60 % 1.46 % 1.33 % Certificates and other time deposits 1.93 1.59 2.05 1.86 1.52 Advances from FHLB 2.62 2.68 2.85 2.08 1.57 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 5.32 5.85 7.23 5.94 5.89 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.90 % 1.74 % 1.82 % 1.66 % 1.43 % Net interest rate spread2 3.49 % 3.70 % 3.35 % 3.53 % 3.67 % Net interest margin3 4.00 % 4.17 % 3.89 % 4.00 % 4.09 %

1Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $8,140, $7,709, $1,019, $1,091 and $1,349 for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and June 30, 2018, respectively, and average balances of loans held for investment, excluding mortgage warehouse.

2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Supplemental Yield Trend

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Average cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.79 % 1.62 % 1.75 % 1.59 % 1.39 % Average costs of total deposits, including noninterest-bearing 1.38 1.25 1.32 1.20 1.05





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights

(In thousands except percentages)

Loans Held for Investment (“LHI”) and Deposit Portfolio Composition

June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 (Dollars in thousands) Loans Held for Investment2 Originated Loans Commercial $ 878,970 32.2 % $ 836,792 33.3 % $ 697,906 33.0 % $ 646,978 33.3 % $ 571,716 33.0 % Real Estate: Owner occupied commercial 229,243 8.4 215,088 8.6 188,847 8.9 179,422 9.2 138,940 8.0 Commercial 800,506 29.3 752,628 30.0 636,200 30.0 592,959 30.5 556,410 32.2 Construction and land 405,323 14.8 364,812 14.5 303,315 14.3 254,258 13.1 215,266 12.5 Farmland 15,944 0.6 8,247 0.3 7,898 0.4 8,181 0.5 8,102 0.5 1-4 family residential 290,808 10.7 274,880 10.9 235,092 11.0 210,702 10.9 191,303 11.1 Multi-family residential 101,973 3.7 48,777 1.9 47,371 2.2 46,240 2.3 43,643 2.5 Consumer 7,714 0.3 8,587 0.3 4,304 0.2 3,123 0.2 2,716 0.2 Total originated LHI $ 2,730,481 100 % $ 2,509,811 100 % $ 2,120,933 100 % $ 1,941,863 100 % $ 1,728,096 100 % Acquired Loans Commercial $ 909,074 30.3 % $ 975,878 30.9 % $ 62,866 14.4 % $ 76,162 15.3 % $ 120,002 17.3 % Real Estate: Owner occupied commercial 517,525 17.2 530,026 16.8 132,432 30.5 133,865 26.6 146,199 21.2 Commercial 927,019 30.9 948,815 30.1 145,553 33.5 162,842 32.4 173,914 25.2 Construction and land 138,527 4.6 149,897 4.8 21,548 5.0 39,885 7.9 84,996 12.3 Farmland 1,528 0.1 1,781 0.1 2,630 0.6 2,672 0.5 2,713 0.4 1-4 family residential 266,248 8.9 295,719 9.4 62,825 14.5 79,106 15.7 92,183 13.3 Multi-family residential 228,904 7.6 238,936 7.6 3,914 0.9 4,077 0.8 65,978 9.6 Consumer 12,848 0.4 13,180 0.4 2,808 0.6 4,043 0.8 4,827 0.7 Total acquired LHI $ 3,001,673 100 % $ 3,154,232 100 % $ 434,576 100 % $ 502,652 100 % $ 690,812 100 % Mortgage warehouse 200,017 114,157 — — — Total LHI1 $ 5,932,171 $ 5,778,200 $ 2,555,509 $ 2,444,515 $ 2,418,908 Deposits2 Noninterest-bearing $ 1,476,668 24.0 % $ 1,439,630 22.9 % $ 626,283 23.8 % $ 661,754 24.9 % $ 611,315 24.5 % Interest-bearing transaction 373,982 6.1 334,868 5.3 146,969 5.6 144,328 5.4 143,561 5.8 Money market 2,178,274 35.3 2,169,049 34.4 1,133,045 43.2 1,168,262 44.0 1,074,048 42.5 Savings 93,898 1.5 113,200 1.8 33,147 1.3 33,674 1.3 35,165 1.4 Certificates and other time deposits 2,042,266 33.1 2,240,968 35.6 682,984 26.1 648,236 24.4 626,329 25.8 Total deposits $ 6,165,088 100 % $ 6,297,715 100 % $ 2,622,428 100 % $ 2,656,254 100 % $ 2,490,418 100 % Loan to Deposit Ratio 96.2 % 91.8 % 97.4 % 92.0 % 97.1 %

1 Total LHI does not include deferred fees of $321 thousand at June 30, 2019, $321 thousand at March 31, 2019, $15 thousand at December 31, 2018, $16 thousand at September 30, 2018 and $22 thousand at June 30, 2018.

2 LHI and deposit portfolio composition exclude assets and liabilities held for sale as of March 31, 2019.





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights

(In thousands except percentages)

Asset Quality

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming Assets (“NPAs”): Originated nonaccrual loans $ 7,909 $ 10,779 $ 7,843 $ 4,664 $ 4,252 $ 7,909 $ 4,252 Acquired nonaccrual loans 7,824 7,904 16,902 17,158 — 7,824 — Originated accruing loans 90 or more days past due2 12,738 2,329 — 4,302 613 12,738 613 Acquired accruing loans 90 or more days past due2 13,036 1,974 — — — 13,036 — Total nonperforming loans held for investment (“NPLs”) 41,507 22,986 24,745 26,124 4,865 41,507 4,865 Other real estate owned 1,748 151 — — — 1,748 — Total NPAs $ 43,255 $ 23,137 $ 24,745 $ 26,124 $ 4,865 $ 43,255 $ 4,865 Charge-offs: Residential $ (157 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (157 ) $ — Commercial (143 ) (2,654 ) (26 ) — (77 ) (2,797 ) (149 ) Consumer (30 ) (74 ) — — — (104 ) (22 ) Total charge-offs (330 ) (2,728 ) (26 ) — (77 ) (3,058 ) (171 ) Recoveries: Residential 54 8 — — — 62 — Commercial 10 10 7 10 15 20 24 Consumer 40 46 — — — 86 — Total recoveries 104 64 7 10 15 168 24 Net charge-offs $ (226 ) $ (2,664 ) $ (19 ) $ 10 $ (62 ) $ (2,890 ) $ (147 ) Allowance for loan losses (“ALLL”) at end of period $ 24,712 $ 21,603 $ 19,255 $ 17,909 $ 14,842 $ 24,712 $ 14,842 Remaining purchase discount (“PD”) on acquired loans1 $ 80,365 $ 83,365 $ 12,098 $ 13,389 $ 16,345 80,365 16,345 Asset Quality Ratios: NPAs to total assets 0.54 % 0.29 % 0.77 % 0.80 % 0.16 % 0.54 % 0.16 % NPLs to total LHI 0.70 0.40 0.97 1.07 0.20 0.70 0.20 ALLL to total LHI 0.42 0.37 0.75 0.73 0.61 0.42 0.61 ALLL and remaining PD on acquired loans to total LHI1 1.77 1.82 1.23 1.28 1.29 1.77 1.29 Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding — 0.05 — — — 0.05 0.01

1 Remaining PD on acquired loans includes non-accretable and accretable purchase discount on purchased performing and PCI loans for each quarter presented in the table.

2 Accruing loans greater than 90 days past due exclude purchase credit impaired loans greater than 90 days past due.





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

We identify certain financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being “non-GAAP financial measures.” In accordance with SEC rules, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles as in effect from time to time in the United States (“GAAP”), in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively either one or both of (i) financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and (ii) operating measures or other measures that are not non-GAAP financial measures.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other financial institutions calculate their financial measures that appear to be similar or have similar names to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share. Tangible book value is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as total stockholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (b) tangible book value per common share as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by number of common shares outstanding. For tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our book value per common share.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and presents our tangible book value per common share compared with our book value per common share:

As of Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Tangible Common Equity Total stockholders' equity $ 1,205,293 $ 1,193,705 $ 530,638 $ 517,212 $ 508,441 Adjustments: Goodwill (370,221 ) (368,268 ) (161,447 ) (161,447 ) (161,447 ) Core deposit intangibles (72,465 ) (74,916 ) (11,675 ) (12,107 ) (12,538 ) Tangible common equity $ 762,607 $ 750,521 $ 357,516 $ 343,658 $ 334,456 Common shares outstanding 53,457 54,236 24,254 24,192 24,181 Book value per common share $ 22.55 $ 21.88 $ 21.88 $ 21.38 $ 21.03 Tangible book value per common share $ 14.27 $ 13.76 $ 14.74 $ 14.21 $ 13.83



VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as total stockholders’ equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; (b) tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (c) tangible common equity to tangible assets as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by tangible assets (as described in clause (b)). For common equity to tangible assets, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is total stockholders’ equity to total assets.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period in common equity and total assets, in each case, exclusive of changes in core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total stockholders’ equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and total assets to tangible assets and presents our tangible common equity to tangible assets:

As of Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Tangible Common Equity Total stockholders' equity $ 1,205,293 $ 1,193,705 $ 530,638 $ 517,212 $ 508,441 Adjustments: Goodwill (370,221 ) (368,268 ) (161,447 ) (161,447 ) (161,447 ) Core deposit intangibles (72,465 ) (74,916 ) (11,675 ) (12,107 ) (12,538 ) Tangible common equity $ 762,607 $ 750,521 $ 357,516 $ 343,658 $ 334,456 Tangible Assets Total assets $ 8,010,106 $ 7,931,747 $ 3,208,550 $ 3,275,846 $ 3,133,627 Adjustments: Goodwill (370,221 ) (368,268 ) (161,447 ) (161,447 ) (161,447 ) Core deposit intangibles (72,465 ) (74,916 ) (11,675 ) (12,107 ) (12,538 ) Tangible Assets $ 7,567,420 $ 7,488,563 $ 3,035,428 $ 3,102,292 $ 2,959,642 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 10.08 % 10.02 % 11.78 % 11.08 % 11.30 %





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) return as net income less the effect of core deposit intangibles as net income, plus amortization of core deposit intangibles, net of taxes; (b) average tangible common equity as total average stockholders’ equity less average goodwill and average core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (c) return (as described in clause (a)) divided by average tangible common equity (as described in clause (b)). For return on average tangible common equity, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is return on average equity.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the return on common equity, exclusive of the impact of core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and core deposit intangibles have the effect of increasing total stockholders’ equity while not increasing our tangible common equity. This measure is particularly relevant to acquisitive institutions that may have higher balances in goodwill and core deposit intangibles than non-acquisitive institutions.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, average tangible common equity to average common equity and net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles, net of taxes to net income and presents our return on average tangible common equity:

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles Net income $ 26,876 $ 7,407 $ 9,825 $ 8,935 $ 10,193 $ 34,283 $ 20,581 Adjustments: Plus: Amortization of core deposit intangibles 2,451 2,477 432 431 432 4,928 819 Less: Tax benefit at the statutory rate 515 520 91 91 91 1,035 172 Net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of intangibles $ 28,812 $ 9,364 $ 10,166 $ 9,275 $ 10,534 $ 38,176 $ 21,228 Average Tangible Common Equity Total average stockholders' equity $ 1,200,632 $ 1,190,266 $ 523,590 $ 514,876 $ 504,328 $ 1,193,990 $ 498,636 Adjustments: Average goodwill (369,255 ) (366,795 ) (161,447 ) (161,447 ) (161,433 ) (368,524 ) (160,358 ) Average core deposit intangibles (73,875 ) (76,727 ) (11,932 ) (12,354 ) (12,807 ) (75,293 ) (13,886 ) Average tangible common equity $ 757,502 $ 746,744 $ 350,211 $ 341,075 $ 330,088 $ 750,173 $ 324,392 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Annualized) 15.26 % 5.09 % 11.52 % 10.79 % 12.80 % 10.26 % 13.20 %





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Operating Earnings, Pre-tax, Pre-provision Operating Earnings and performance metrics calculated using Operating Earnings and Pre-tax, Pre-provision Operating Earnings, including Diluted Operating Earnings per Share, Operating Return on Average Assets, Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Return on Average Assets, Operating Return on Average Tangible Common Equity and Operating Efficiency Ratio. Operating earnings and pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings are non-GAAP measures used by management to evaluate the Company’s financial performance. We calculate (a) net operating earnings as net income plus loss on sale of securities available-for-sale, net, less gain on sale of disposed branch assets, plus lease exit costs, net, plus branch closure expenses, plus one-time issuance of shares to all employees, plus merger and acquisition expenses, less tax impact of adjustments, plus re-measurement of deferred tax assets as a result of the reduction in the corporate income tax rate under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, plus other merger and acquisition discrete tax items. We calculate (b) pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings as operating earnings as described in clause (a) plus provision for income taxes, plus provision for loan losses. We calculate (c) diluted operating earnings per share as operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. We calculate (d) operating return on average tangible common equity as operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by total average tangible common equity (average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and average core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization.) We calculate (e) operating efficiency ratio as non interest expense plus adjustments to operating non interest expense divided by (i) non interest income plus adjustments to operating non interest income plus (ii) net interest income.

We believe that these measures and the operating metrics calculated utilizing these measures are important to management and many investors in the marketplace who are interested in understanding the ongoing operating performance of the Company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers.

The following tables reconcile, as of the dates set forth below, operating earnings and pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings and related metrics:

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Operating Earnings Net income $ 26,876 $ 7,407 $ 9,825 $ 8,935 $ 10,193 $ 34,283 $ 20,581 Plus: Loss on sale of securities available for sale, net 642 772 42 — — 1,414 — Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of disposed branch assets1 359 — — — — 359 (388 ) Plus: Lease exit costs, net2 — — — — — — 1,071 Plus: Branch closure expenses — — — — — — 172 Plus: One-time issuance of shares to all employees — — — — 421 — 421 Plus: Merger and acquisition expenses 5,431 31,217 1,150 2,692 1,043 36,648 1,378 Operating pre-tax income 33,308 39,396 11,017 11,627 11,657 72,704 23,235 Less: Tax impact of adjustments3 1,351 6,717 (440 ) 538 293 8,068 535 Plus: Tax Act re-measurement — — — (688 ) (127 ) — 693 Plus: Other M&A tax items 277 — — — — 277 — Net operating earnings $ 32,234 $ 32,679 $ 11,457 $ 10,401 $ 11,237 $ 64,913 $ 23,393 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 54,929 55,439 24,532 24,613 24,546 54,929 24,546 Diluted EPS $ 0.49 $ 0.13 $ 0.40 $ 0.36 $ 0.42 $ 0.62 $ 0.84 Diluted operating EPS 0.59 0.59 0.47 0.42 0.46 1.18 0.95

1 Loss on sale of disposed branch assets for the three months ended June 30, 2019 is included in merger and acquisition expense within the condensed consolidated statements of income.

2 Lease exit costs, net for the six months ended June 30, 2018 includes a $1.5 million consent fee and $240 thousand in professional services paid in January 2018 to separately assign and sublease two of our branch leases that the Company ceased using in 2017 offset by the reversal of the corresponding assigned lease cease-use liability totaling $669 thousand.

3 During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company initiated a transaction cost study, which through December 31, 2018 resulted in $727 thousand of expenses paid that are non-deductible merger and acquisition expenses. As such, the $727 thousand of non-deductible expenses are reflected in the six months ended June 30, 2018 tax impact of adjustments amounts reported. All other non-merger related adjustments to operating earnings are taxed at the statutory rate.

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Operating Earnings Net income $ 26,876 $ 7,407 $ 9,825 $ 8,935 $ 10,193 $ 34,283 $ 20,581 Plus: Provision for income taxes 7,369 1,989 3,587 1,448 2,350 9,358 5,861 Pus: Provision for loan losses 3,335 5,012 1,364 3,057 1,504 8,347 2,182 Plus: Loss on sale of securities available for sale, net 642 772 42 — — 1,414 — Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of disposed branch assets 359 — — — — 359 (388 ) Plus: Lease exit costs, net1 — — — — — — 1,071 Plus: Branch closure expenses — — — — — — 172 Plus: One-time issuance of shares to all employees — — — — 421 — 421 Plus: Merger and acquisition expenses 5,431 31,217 1,150 2,692 1,043 36,648 1,378 Net pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings $ 44,012 $ 46,397 $ 15,968 $ 16,132 $ 15,511 $ 90,409 $ 31,278 Average total assets $ 7,937,319 $ 7,841,267 $ 3,243,168 $ 3,233,214 $ 3,059,456 $ 7,888,043 $ 3,024,878 Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets2 2.22 % 2.40 % 1.95 % 1.98 % 2.03 % 2.31 % 2.09 % Average total assets $ 7,937,319 $ 7,841,267 $ 3,243,168 $ 3,233,214 $ 3,059,456 $ 7,888,043 $ 3,024,878 Return on average assets2 1.36 % 0.38 % 1.20 % 1.10 % 1.34 % 0.88 % 1.37 % Operating return on average assets2 1.63 1.69 1.40 1.28 1.47 1.66 1.56 Operating earnings adjusted for amortization of intangibles Net operating earnings $ 32,234 $ 32,679 $ 11,457 $ 10,401 $ 11,237 $ 64,913 $ 23,393 Adjustments: Plus: Amortization of core deposit intangibles 2,451 2,477 432 431 432 4,928 819 Less: Tax benefit at the statutory rate 515 520 91 91 91 1,035 172 Operating earnings adjusted for amortization of intangibles $ 34,170 $ 34,636 $ 11,798 $ 10,741 $ 11,578 $ 68,806 $ 24,040 Average Tangible Common Equity Total average stockholders' equity $ 1,200,632 $ 1,190,266 $ 523,590 $ 514,876 $ 504,328 $ 1,193,990 $ 498,636 Adjustments: Average goodwill (369,255 ) (366,795 ) (161,447 ) (161,447 ) (161,433 ) (368,524 ) (160,358 ) Average core deposit intangibles (73,875 ) (76,727 ) (11,932 ) (12,354 ) (12,807 ) (75,293 ) (13,886 ) Average tangible common equity $ 757,502 $ 746,744 $ 350,211 $ 341,075 $ 330,088 $ 750,173 $ 324,392 Operating Return on average tangible common equity2 18.09 % 18.81 % 13.37 % 12.49 % 14.07 % 18.50 % 14.94 % Efficiency ratio 51.49 % 82.30 % 54.27 % 57.58 % 53.51 % 67.28 % 53.91 % Operating efficiency ratio 43.66 % 43.54 % 50.65 % 49.09 % 48.67 % 43.60 % 49.32 %

1 Lease exit costs, net for the six months ended June 30, 2018 includes a $1.5 million consent fee and $240 thousand in professional services paid in January 2018 to separately assign and sublease two of our branch leases that the Company ceased using in 2017 offset by the reversal of the corresponding assigned lease cease-use liability totaling $669 thousand.

2 Annualized ratio.



