DOE Releases Final Request for Proposal for Environmental Management (EM) Nevada Environmental Program Services (EPS) Contract

Cincinnati -- The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today issued a Final Request for Proposal (RFP) for the EM Nevada EPS Contract to perform services to complete End States to achieve measurable results towards completion of the DOE-Office of Environmental Management mission at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) by accomplishing the maximum amount of environmental cleanup within the 10-year ordering period and at the best value to the U.S. taxpayer.

DOE anticipates the contract will be an Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract under which Firm-Fixed-Price (FFP) and/or Cost Reimbursement (CR) task orders may be issued. The Final RFP is 100% set-aside for small business. The total estimated value of the Master IDIQ contract is up to approximately $350 million over a 10-year ordering period.

The current EM Nevada EPS Contract is held by Navarro Research and Engineering, Inc. and will expire on January 31, 2020. DOE initiated the development of the EM Nevada EPS Contract RFP in August 2018 with an industry day to gather input from industry leaders. Significant time has been spent developing this contract strategy to ensure the contract approach represents the best value to the government and accelerates completion of the EM Nevada remediation mission.

The EM Nevada Program funds numerous entities in support of the EM Nevada mission including the Desert Research Institute, Los Alamos National Laboratory and U.S. Geological Services. The National Nuclear Security Administration NNSS Management and Operating Contractor performs EM Nevada-funded Waste Disposal Operations. The EM Nevada EPS contractor selected will provide the following services: Transition, Soil Remediation, Underground Test Area (UGTA), Industrial Sites including Characterization and Deactivation and Decommissioning (D&D), Program Integration, Radioactive Waste Acceptance Program (RWAP) and Post-Closure Monitoring, Maintenance, and Permits.

Additional information is available via the procurement website at: https://www.emcbc.doe.gov/SEB/emnevadaeps/.