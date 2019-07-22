Myovant Sciences to Host Webcast and Conference Call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Tuesday, July 23rd to Discuss Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Once-Daily Relugolix Combination Therapy in Women with Uterine Fibroids and from Bioequivalence Study

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Calif. and BASEL, Switzerland, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV), a clinical-stage healthcare company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for women’s health and prostate cancer, today announced it will hold a webcast and conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, to discuss results from the Phase 3 LIBERTY 2 study of once-daily relugolix combination therapy in women with uterine fibroids and heavy menstrual bleeding. The company will also discuss results from a separate bioequivalence study comparing single-tablet relugolix combination therapy with the two-tablet regimen used in the LIBERTY clinical program.



Webcast/Teleconference Details

To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-800-532-3746 for domestic callers and 1- 470-495-9166 for international callers. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of Myovant’s website at investors.myovant.com . After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on Myovant’s website for at least 30 days.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences aspires to be the leading healthcare company focused on innovative treatments for women's health and prostate cancer. Myovant's lead product candidate is relugolix, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a GnRH receptor antagonist. Myovant has three late-stage clinical programs for relugolix ongoing in uterine fibroids, endometriosis and prostate cancer. Myovant is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, that has completed a Phase 2a study for the treatment of female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG granted Myovant an exclusive, worldwide license to develop and commercialize relugolix (excluding Japan and certain other Asian countries) and an exclusive license to develop and commercialize MVT-602 in all countries worldwide. Over time, Myovant intends to expand its development pipeline to include other potential treatments for women's health and prostate cancer. For more information, please visit Myovant's website at www.myovant.com . Follow @Myovant on Twitter and LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/myovant-sciences ).

Investor Contact:

Frank Karbe

Chief Financial Officer

Myovant Sciences, Inc.

investors@myovant.com

Media Contact:

Sheryl Seapy

Pure Communications

sseapy@purecommunications.com

949.903.4750



