Renewal Spa and Beauty Announces Grand Opening and Patient Open House Event on August 1

Renewal Spa and Beauty announces its Grand Opening Event on August 1st from 4pm-7pm with a ribbon cutting officiated by the West Linn Chamber of Commerce.

Renewal is bringing so many new, exciting procedures and treatments to West Linn in our expanded facility that we decided hosting an Open House was the best way to showcase all we have to offer” — Megan Tucker, Owner

WEST LINN, OR, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renewal Spa and Beauty is proud to announce the date for its Grand Opening and Open House Event on August 1st from 4pm-7pm. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be officiated by the West Linn Chamber of Commerce. Our expanded and renovated spa, located at 18603 Willamette Drive, is bringing several new, cutting-edge aesthetic treatments to West Linn.

The management of Renewal invites you to come to this free open house to tour the facility, experience our treatment offerings and technologies, meet our staff and enter into drawings for free and discounted procedures. The Grand Prize drawing is 6 Free Sessions of Laser Hair Removal. Renewal is also offering all new patients a 15% discount off any spa packages booked between now and the evening of the event.

The Open House will be full of events and demonstrations including:

• Ribbon cutting ceremony with the West Linn Chamber of Commerce

• Live HydraFacial 30-minute experience for pre-booked event clients

• Manufacturer presentations on some of the latest aesthetic procedures

• Promotional pricing on all spa packages, 15% off excluding name brand injectables

• Event-exclusive 10% discount on our Epionce, Bristol & Sussex and EltaMD products

• Hourly door prize drawings for free HydraFacials and skin care product gift baskets

• Grand Prize Drawing of 6 Free Sessions of Laser Hair Removal

• Tours of the spa with staff available on-site for questions

• Light refreshments provided

To RSVP for this event, register through our Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-grand-opening-event-renewal-spa-beauty-tickets-65952023277 or call us directly at 503.878.3612.

“We are bringing so many new and exciting procedures and treatments to West Linn in our beautiful, expanded facility that we decided hosting an Open House was the best way to showcase all Renewal has to offer”, said Megan Tucker, Owner. “We look forward to hosting existing clients and meeting new patients. Our staff has planned a fantastic evening that is both informative and fun with event-exclusive promotional specials and drawings sure to excite all our guests”.



About Renewal Spa and Beauty

Renewal Spa and Beauty is a full-service medical spa and wellness center serving West Linn, OR and the surrounding communities. Renewal is led by Megan Tucker, Owner, and an experienced, professional staff. Renewal combines the relaxing elements of a spa with the expertise and cutting-edge technology of a medical practice to provide the most recognized and effective anti-aging, restorative, non-surgical skin care procedures and products available. Please visit our website at www.renewalspaandbeauty.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram for wellness and beauty tips as well as the latest on our growing list of technologies, procedures and monthly specials.

For more information contact:

Name: Megan Tucker

Phone: 503.878.3612

Email: info@renewalspaandbeauty.com

Name: Dennis Stoutenburgh

Phone: 214.986.8400

Email: dennis@socialstrategy1.com





