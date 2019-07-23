Shang Ring Adult Circumcision Now in Canberra

Gentle Procedures Clinic Shang Ring Device Dr. Suran Rajapakse MBBS(SL), FRACGP(AUS), MSc(AUS), ADPCSY(UK)

Australian Circumcision Clinic Introduces New Method

We are proud to introduce Shang Ring Circumcision into our Canberra clinic and pleased with it’s reception by our patients.” — Dr. Suran Rajapakse

CANBERRA, ACT, AUSTRALIA, July 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shang Ring Adult Circumcision in CanberraThere are a number of reasons why men may choose an adult circumcision procedure. Some require circumcision as a cure for conditions like phimosis (an overly tight foreskin) while others choose circumcision for cosmetic and personal reasons.With the recent introduction of Shang Ring circumcision at our Canberra clinic, ACT men now have two adult circumcision methods available to them – Shang Ring and the Pollock Technique™.What is Shang Ring Circumcision?Shang Ring circumcision is quick, virtually painless and bloodless procedure that provides a suture-free circumcision for men.This method was developed in China through the backing of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The Shang Ring consists of two concentric medical grade plastic rings: an inner ring with a silicone band and an outer, hinged ring that acts as a ligature. The Shang Ring is removed after one week.The Shang Ring has been proven safe and effective in clinical trials and has received World Health Organization qualification.An Australian LeaderGentle Procedures has been a global leader in offering adult circumcision for decades.Our decision to invest in overseas training in the Shang Ring method was the logical extension of our ongoing commitment to our patients.Gentle Procedures doctors travelled to China to train to become Shang Ring instructors and have had the pleasure of visiting the SNNDA high tech manufacturing facility to see how the rings are produced and prepared for medical use.Dr Rajapakse has successfully completed the Gentle Procedures Shang Ring Circumcision training course, led by our doctors who trained in China at the Shang Ring facility to become procedural instructors for other physicians.Shang Ring is one of two types of adult circumcision procedures offered at Gentle Procedures Clinic in Canberra. Both the Shang Ring method and the Pollock Technique™ are offered.The Pollock method employs local anaesthetic and quick surgical technique, with use of a Mogen Clamp and skin glue closure – different from the Shang Ring is several respects. Our doctor will recommend the adult circumcision method that will best apply for each patient. Having options can enhance outcomes.Benefits of the Shang Ring method include:• reduced pain• minimal bleeding• no stitches• requires no bandages• showering as normal during recovery• minimal time off work neededHistory of Shang RingThe Shang Ring method has been in use in China for many years, with over one million procedures completed by the end of 2016. The method was developed by the SNNDA Medical Treatment Appliance Technology Co., Ltd, a high-tech enterprise which holds interests in collective R&D, manufacturing and sales of male circumcision devices.The company is also one of the global partners of Bill & Melinda Gates foundation, and has been working on research and promotion of a high-quality device for HIV/AIDS prevention through male circumcision. The interest of the Gates Foundation is to promote simple and cost effective adult male circumcision in Africa (and elsewhere) as a way to slow the spread of HIV.Shang Ring Today – Around the WorldShang Ring circumcision is now practiced in many countries around the world – on all continents. Although the method was initially developed with an eye to creating a cost-effective circumcision method for resource-constrained environments, it has proven equally applicable in Europe, Australia, Canada, and the USA – where it is employed for it’s benefits in the patient experience.Gentle Procedures Canberra is one of the first Australian facilities offering Shang Ring adult male circumcision.Gentle Procedures is a national provider of no scalpel vasectomy, circumcision, and penile frenulectomy, with clinics in five Australian cities, including Canberra.At Gentle Procedures, our mission is to uphold the highest international standards of male surgical care while treating patients with compassion, dignity, and respect.



